Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Afzal Anis of Fametick Media is Changing People’s Way of Thinking About Business Through His PR Strategies

In this online world, people get the freedom to express their own views on business. Some of the shared views and strategies are true, while some are not. In such situations, both circumstances are barely ideal. This change peoples’ way to think business owing to a large number of organizations getting a bad image in […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Afzal Anis
Afzal Anis

In this online world, people get the freedom to express their own views on business. Some of the shared views and strategies are true, while some are not. In such situations, both circumstances are barely ideal. This change peoples’ way to think business owing to a large number of organizations getting a bad image in the industry. Afzal’s MOTO is simple, to make people famous through online platforms. Right now he’s doing exactly that.

Afzal Anis is the founder of Fametick Media which hires high skilled PR expert who critically analyse your business problems, and plans out master strategies for you. Fametick Media has come up with their mastermind strategies with years of experience in the world of Public Relations to help you to make yourself more visible in front of your expected audience.

There’s an old saying: “Advertising is what you pay for; publicity is what you pray for.”

Let’s face it, launching a new business is seldom accompanied by an unlimited budget, making publicity and marketing a struggle for many new business owners. This is where a solid PR strategy is integral to the success of your new business says Afzal.

There are still many people in the world for whom PR is from the Mad Men. Most are unclear of what public relations mean, and several have a slight idea of its importance in business. However very few truly understand the right impact Public Relations has on business. PR is delivering the right message to the right people at right place, which creates a stronger brand reputation. Everyone seems to know the term public relations (PR), but not everyone understands what it means. Though many organizations understand that public relation is a great way to build their marketing approach and upgrade their online reputation, very few know much about what PR involves, or why few companies invest so much of their time and efforts to stay at top of the stack says Afzal.

The main goal of a public relations department is to enhance a company’s reputation. Staff that work in public relations, or as it is commonly known, PR, are skilled publicists. They are able to present a company or individual to the world in the best light. The role of a public relations department can be seen as that of reputation protector.

Below Afzal Anis shares some key benefits a small business will gain from doing PR

Public relations complements your marketing activities – Many businesses are competing for attention. But, unlike intrusive and irritating advertising, PR earns people’s attention. How? By providing and delivering value.  A talented communicator shares useful, educational, inspiring, or compelling content. And a smart communicator knows how to convey a brand’s higher purpose. 

PR boosts brand visibility – Unlike traditional media, online media doesn’t have a shelf life. News articles remain visible on search engines indefinitely. This means any PR content you create can gain more value as it lives on.

Attracts employees. In addition to new customers and investors, PR can help attract prospective employees. By marketing your new business as an industry leader, you appeal to qualified individuals who wish to be employed by a successful business. PR marketing helps your business grow internally as well as externally.’

Want to know more about Fametick? Check www.fametick.in/

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Entrepreneur
Community//

“The PR Girl” Shruti Dahibavkar Building Bridges For Creatives

by Alexander Maxwell
//

Kristen Hinman: “When your mission is to help others in a truly authentic way, that is when you can make the biggest impact on both your life and the life of those around you.”

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
//

How to Use Instagram To Dramatically Improve Your Business, With Maree Jones and Candice Georgiadis

by Candice Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.