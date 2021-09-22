Afternoon Poetry Wellness: Claude Francois #France 🇫🇷

The year of dance, the year of song

Dance into wonder, dance our way, along

One for all and all for love, cast your troubles away, and look straight, above

Love is found in spaces we may not see, let love guide our foundation, while bringing us into, be

For this year, for this year, our treasures are guided in the dreams that we, seek

One came at a point when dance gave us, life;

So, awaken with each new moment, melt away any strife

Dance away, dance away, dance away to love’s, revive!

Through every new day, we awaken into life, leave nourishment domain open, for the dancing into a new life

Cette annee la! Cette anneAllen! Allez!

A special time awakens, when we dance into a beautiful light; let’s give it all we got and make a beautiful night!

Sing away! Sing away! Sing away to the new moon. Just know I am loving you, and look to seeing you, soon!

Love is filled with a passion, awakened in happiness’ hue

So, dance the night away, and bring forth the nights of, blue!

Claude Francois