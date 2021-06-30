Thrive GlobalThrive Global
After Losing 115 Pounds, Debra Has the Energy to Keep Up With Her Family

“I can jump on the trampoline with my grandchildren.”

By

This time last year I was absolutely miserable. I weighed 262 pounds, I had high blood pressure, and I was pre-diabetic with pain in my legs and feet. I had no energy for my two teenagers and couldn’t play with my precious grandchildren because I was always out of breath. I was eating fast food — breakfast sandwiches and burgers from McDonald’s. My co-worker, Deanna Foxworthy, had great success with the Challenge and inspired me to start. 

Instead of chips, I eat healthy snacks like fruit and nuts.

I bring lunch to work like salads and I’m saving $150 a week because I’m not buying food from the vending machine. I’m meal prepping, so I can pop dinner in the oven after work, which cuts the temptation to grab a pizza. I’ll make a tasty chicken casserole with cauliflower rice, which has become a family favorite, and everyone loves my rotisserie chicken wrap with low-carb tortillas. I steer clear of desserts but if I want something sweet, I’ll have a few chocolate-dusted almonds. I eat more mindfully now. The Thrive app is full of tips like putting your fork down  between each bite, which means I slow down and resist second helpings.  

I play tennis with my 13-year-old daughter, Makenna.

She’s really good and I’m not, but we have fun and if I’m not feeling up to it, she’ll say, “Come on Mom, let’s go!” I never felt comfortable going to the gym before because I was self-conscious about my weight, but now we have a family gym membership and we all go together. The whole family encourages me. There’s always a kind word, like “you look so good,” which makes a difference. 

I have 100 times the energy I had before. I’m more productive at work because I can do things I couldn’t do before, like climbing a ladder, or getting down on the floor to pull things out of the bottom shelf. And I’m more positive; I’m smiling and complimenting people. 

I can keep up with my grandchildren.

Easton is 3 and Maverick’s 1 year old, and they’re always on the go. I take them to the park and we play on the equipment. I never dreamed I’d be able to go down the slide with them! Before, I wouldn’t have been able to climb up. We have a trampoline in our yard and I can jump with them now. I’m not afraid I’m going to fall through the bottom! 

I’ve lost 115 pounds and I’m almost half the person I was. 

I was originally wearing size 22 pants and I’m a size six now! My feet don’t hurt and I feel so much better — I’m a more pleasant person to be around.

This is not a diet. It’s a journey that has changed — and probably saved — my life.

I know I’ll be alive to see my daughter graduate and see my grandchildren grow up. The future is bright. I’ve changed my whole outlook and I feel much happier.

—Debra Bowers, Supercenter #4235; Terre Haute, IN; $5K Winner

