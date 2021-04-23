Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Affordable Ways to Incorporate Philanthropy in Your Small Business

Corporate social accountability in this modern world has proliferated from a competitive benefit to companies’ definite must. Generally, clients tend to look for brands that apply sustainability and philanthropy. Additionally, organizations that share part of their profits to better the world are most likely to attract more employees, especially the youth.

Small companies might find it challenging to compete with larger organizations. Nevertheless, your company may still participate in social obligations without feeling the pinch of giving out the earned dollars. Following are some ways that your small business can practice and feature philanthropy in their brand.

Empower Your Staffs to Make a Difference

Incorporating philanthropic tie-ins as a growing company is one way to initiate staff engagement. Where philanthropy includes everyone, your business may achieve a huge impact even with limited resources. You can include it as your company’s principal values then empower a staff-run committee to manage inclusion opportunities.

Goods or Services Donations

Robin Farmanfarmaian, Invicta Medical, stated that she has worked with nonprofits corporate and had some sponsors whose support was based on contributing goods or services.

In some cases, an app designer creates apps for no pay while workers offer their time. Additionally, it helps with marketing by using social media and databases for free and giving sample products and other physical goods.

Partner With Local Charities

Partnering with local charities will enable your company to share with the community and at the same time connect your workers to their philanthropic objectives. For instance, serving lunch at a rescue mission builds our teams and grounds your people.

Donate Your Time

For those companies who do not have much money to give out, time is precious. For instance, your business staff can volunteer some part of their time to build furniture. By so doing, it turns part of your hours into something that betters other people’s lives. You may also sponsor activities that relate to the central cultural morals of your business. Also, it would be best if you did not solely concentrate on your brand.

Finally, to incorporate philanthropy in your small business, use the above-discussed ways. Every small business owner should try and implement them.

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in Clearwater, Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

     

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

    Since 1997 Kimberly has been the CEO, sole shareholder and has been elected to the board of directors of the parent corporation, Commonwealth Capital Corporation. On a day to day basis she oversees the Portfolio Advisory Committee, the Audit Committee, the Disaster Recovery Committee and the Executive Committee of the Board. Over the course of her tenure at CCC Kimberly has completely overhauled the business plan to increase revenue, has grown the company’s capabilities, entered new equipment markets, and expanded the company to new locations. Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott has executed her duties flawlessly and consistently discovers ways to improve business strategy and efficiency. Her additional duties include risk management, business strategy, product development, due diligence and parent-company compliance.

