Affirmations: The Key to Achieving Your Goals

Have you ever set a goal and not followed through? I think we’ve all done it at one time or another. So, what prevented that goal from coming to fruition? Maybe a lack of motivation or not having the right tools to achieve the goal? Most of the time, there is a key element that impedes us from meeting goals, and in many cases, it is positivity. It may seem silly, but remaining positive while working on your goal is a driving force to success. 

Make the Decision

Once you decide to do something, you have to hold yourself to the standard that there are no shortcuts and no possibilities of opting out. You have to “buy-in” to that goal; ultimately, you have to be all in. Whether you have a goal to start your own business, make a career change, or start a new creative project, you need to make this decision final. Yes, part of making your goal final is mapping it out, defining how you will get there. But another integral part is your energy. You have to put all of your energy and positive thinking into bringing your dream to life. 

For me, this has been one of the best tools in helping me reach my goals. I wanted to be an author for the longest time but had no idea how to write. I had no clue how to even go about publishing a book! But, I decided to start the journey by just putting pen to paper. I thought about it, talked about it, and researched things about authorship until my path became clear. It is said that when the student is ready, the teacher will appear. While this statement is true, you must genuinely believe in your goals and what you want to achieve. It’s all about mindset. 

Make Affirmations 

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, affirmation means to show or express a strong belief in or dedication to something. It’s more than just showing your commitment to achieving your goal; it’s speaking that goal into existence. Positive affirmations help us build the mental muscle necessary to reach our goals from a place of positivity. By building ourselves up with positive affirmations, we are better equipped for dealing with any setbacks that might happen along the way to success.  

So, write your goals down, speak them aloud, and ask yourself each day what steps you’ve taken to reach your goal. Plan steps each day, week, and month that move you toward your goal. Track your progress and make revisions when necessary. Have a support system ready to guide you through the process. Tell your friends and family your goals and select a few people closest to you to help with accountability. 

I accomplished my goal of writing and publishing my first book. Even though there were challenging aspects, it was gratifying to figure out how to do it. Now that I’ve learned about the process, I’m excited to publish the next volume in my book series this fall. At the end of the day, you must decide and believe in yourself. Once you overcome your own self-doubt, the roadmap and answers to achieve your goals will be clear. 

    Prince A. Sanders

    Prince A. Sanders, Managing Director at Park Lane Hotel

