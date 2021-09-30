Affirmations Meaning, Processes, and Benefits

Whenever people type “affirmations meaning” on their search engines, they always think that it involves the positive defeating the negative through words that we keep repeating every day. For most people, affirmations are like mantras that you utter each day to invoke change in your life through your mind.

When you invoke positive energy, it affects your thinking, and your subconscious often gets conditioned to believe and be confident that greater things are happening. Without a doubt, affirmations make us feel happy, positive, and confident that everything goes on well.

However, not everyone knows what affirmations are. Aside from the fact that these words are great when you affirm the best things in your life, health, and your goals, no one knows how they work and how we turn the tables in our favor. Thus, many individuals believe that affirmations are just sweet words. If only they know how the theory works…

This article will tell you everything you need to know about affirmations: what it means, how it works, and what effects it has on your life, mind, and body. When you know the true definition of affirmations and how you can fully utilize it to change the way you wake up every morning, it will do wonders for you. Let’s not waste any time and talk about it now.

Affirmations Meaning and More

Simply put, an affirmation is a short and powerful statement, usually done with positive thoughts and intentions in mind. With these short statements, the brain gets conditioned to listen to these as though they are commands to follow. It is a must that you repeat them daily to strengthen the power it holds and to help you achieve your goals and improve your overall behavior towards life.

These words are so powerful that they allow you to consciously control your train of thought, including how you think and process thoughts in general. Each person has a different way of thinking, according to psychology. Still, affirmations are proven effective to most people, receiving many benefits of practicing this act daily.

When you affirm something, you use the power of the word to invoke positivity in your life. In other words, an affirmation is declaring a positive thought as firmly as possible. At the same time, you mirror it to your belief and stating it assertively as the truth. It is important to remember that when you take these positive words and affirmations to heart, it helps your mind create a sense of priority that should be on top of your feelings. These words will do their job in bringing you confidence and success.

Benefits from Affirmations

Now that we have discussed what affirmations mean, let’s talk about how these can affect our different facets of life and what benefits we can gain from affirmations.

Positive Affirmations Condition Our Mind to Succeed

Affirmations are mind exercises. Meditation is one form of mental exercise, and so are affirmations. When we do these, we send a message to our mind that helps us achieve a high sense of esteem, lesser bouts of anxiety, overflowing love, or even a good night’s sleep.

Whatever you requested, by repeating it repeatedly, conditions our mind to follow them as commands. Commands are meant to be followed, and when our minds follow the commands, we can see a positive meaning in affirmations.

Affirmations can reprogram our minds into thinking that we can do anything and succeed, no matter what aspect of our life it is: personal, social, money, healing, and many others.

Helps You Do Better in General

Affirmations also help us do our best and achieve the best in general. For example, there are times that we do not have a great idea to present at work whenever Mr. Cohen asks us for ideas during brainstorming. If you continuously affirm that a great idea is forming into your head now, it will soon become a reality when you need it the most.

It also helps us achieve our goals in general. If you are a student who wants to do your best and have a great academic standing. Affirming that Mr. Harris will give you good grades this semester would ultimately work at the perfect timing. Whatever examples we have here, you can see the point: the more you repeat these words of positivity and promise, the closer you get to your goals, making you capable of anything and everything when you believe.

Encourages Happiness and Mindfulness

Whenever we say affirmations, it encourages us to forget stress, leave depression behind, and enter joy and other positive values into our lives. Affirmations help us alleviate signs of depression and anxiety. It conditions our minds into thinking that everything will be fine. Many things need to be processed nowadays. Positive affirmations allow us to prioritize the positive ones into our list.

Affirmations are also known to stimulate parts of our brain that allow us to think positively. It also helps us beat depression, anxiety, and other psychological and mental issues we might have. It may help us think and practice happiness and positivity to avoid getting thrown into a pit of hay where negative thoughts dwell.

How to Combat Negative Thoughts with Affirmations

The problem with negative thoughts is that the more we spend our time thinking about it, the more powerful it gets. Thus, it can have power over us if we do not practice positive affirmations more often. This is based on so many accounts of experiences, so this is real.

Remember that the universe always listens to us. It may not have our audio records, but they do listen to us. To combat any negative thoughts in our head, think of one specific sentence, an affirmation, and unique enough to be your mantra. When we establish patterns that can define our worth, we can put power into our words and push us closer to fruition.

How to Write Effective Positive Affirmations

Now that we know the definition, the benefits and use affirmations to our advantage, we will learn how to pen affirmations that work.

Start with “I am..”

When you start your affirmations with these words, it would be very helpful for you to visualize what message you are saying to yourself that can help you strengthen your beliefs. Starting with these words gives your subconscious a command, which is simple yet powerful. Then, your mind interprets it as an instruction that it needs to follow.

Use the present tense always.

In writing your messages, always use the present tense. Again, using the present tense is extremely helpful to reach your goal. It gives your mind an image that is clear and vivid, that it has to follow and make it work to turn it into reality. It is a great call to action to your mind, too, since it makes your mind work toward achieving this for you. When you do that, you’re definitely on the right track.

Talk about what you want.

When you are affirmations on your journal or taking a video of you saying these words to yourself, you do not let any negativity enter the room. You must overcome thinking about the negatives when working on your affirmations. It can be hard, but once you do it, you can speak more comfortably, and it will help you be free to believe that you can do it.

Keep everything short.

Do not turn your affirmations into something you would get tired of reading. Think of what you are feeling, use your cognitive skills in keeping it short, then write it. Affirmations that are shorter yet more specific are strong enough to have an identity in your head. If you feel like you’ve been using the same words repeatedly, use a Webster dictionary or anything that can help you find the right words. Any book works.

Never forget to be specific.

Vague affirmations tend to be less successful than those that are more defined. Specific affirmations guide your brain to come to terms with your positivity, and this will allow your mind to work because of sheer motivation. Keep it short and specific, and these phrases will work for sure.

What’s Next After Writing Affirmations

Now that you have written your positive affirmations, what’s next?

Next is how you manifest to make it work. First, you must check and monitor your mood. If you feel good, this is great because your feelings will help you work these affirmations into something more powerful. Your feelings work as fuel to your words, allowing them to gain traction, and its development shows through actions.

Take note of how you feel before you do your affirmations exercise. Keep in mind your feelings before the procedure to be able to compare what you are feeling before and after.

After checking your mood, repeat your affirmations slowly, then read them aloud whenever you feel comfortable. You do not need to scream or shout in doing this. Just be yourself, ignore the judgment, and focus on your minutes with yourself.

This is a nice time for you to connect with yourself. Make the affirmations ring through your head, and with every repeated word, your affirmations get affirmed. Make sure to utter these words frequently, feeling the affirmations growing stronger from within.

Now, check your mood after you do the affirmation exercise. See how gleeful and filled with the hope you felt, right? That physical feeling will help you as it will be your moral compass in future exercises. This feeling will also serve as evidence that you are earning the blessings of the universe every time you do these with the level of integrity to keep you motivated.

This simple exercise would boost your feelings and the abilities of your brain to receive wonderful visualization techniques, making this one a magical experience.

Disclaimer

However, you must understand that this does not replace any religion in any way. It never suggests changing your faith because affirmations are designed to condition your mind into thinking that you can do it. Affirmations do not also mean that you must change your political affiliations because they are irrelevant to the discussion. You are human, and you deserve the blessings.

Some Useful Examples

If you still cannot visualize it, let us help you with some useful examples.

If you are a student who wants to do well in her studies, manifesting that you will have a great relationship with your teacher can help you study harder in school. If you want a raise or career growth, affirming that you will be promoted to your dream position would help. For instance, if you really want to read and develop a productive habit, affirming that you will finish all books you bought last month, be it a Britannica or a Merriam, it will help your brains grasp that thought and truly finish everything you bought in Amazon.

Final Thoughts

The concept of affirmations is simple — it conditions your mind to follow those words as though they are commands, and everything will fall in its right places. If you treat affirmations seriously, it could really help you achieve all your dreams, goals, and aspirations in life.

Affirmations are responsible for motivating your mind, processing the information it received in the form of commands, and finding the realization as the process goes full circle. Affirmations are helpful in every aspect of your life. Even your spiritual life would thank you for being so grateful and positive.

Affirmations make you feel healthy in all senses of your life. It plays a role in attracting positive energy, allowing you to be more optimistic, and eliminates any doubts you might have. Affirmations are amazing, and many people benefit from them, from students to workers, parents, kids, and everyone in this world.

Affirmations are built with trust in yourself, and it will create an uplifting, soothing, and relaxing experience for everyone.

