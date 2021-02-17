Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Aerobics Instructor From Myanmar Continues Her Workout Routine As Coup Unfolds Behind Her

The young aerobics instructor was seen completing her workout routine outside the Parliament building in Myanmar unaware of the events happening around her. Working out is one of the most common routines amongst people all around the world. They often become so engrossed in their fitness routines that they do not notice what is going […]

The young aerobics instructor was seen completing her workout routine outside the Parliament building in Myanmar unaware of the events happening around her.

Working out is one of the most common routines amongst people all around the world. They often become so engrossed in their fitness routines that they do not notice what is going around them. The same thing happened to this aerobics instructor in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. 

The young aerobics instructor was seen completing her workout routine outside the Parliament building in Myanmar unaware of the events happening around her. While she was working out, many police vehicles passed by.

With so many things happening nearby, the young aerobics instructor did not miss a single beat and continued with her routine despite the sirens behind her. She kept on dancing on the song ‘Ampun Bang Jago’.

Her dedication towards her routine impressed the netizens and soon the video went viral on social media. People started praising the young aerobics instructor as she was doing gymnastics.

    Vinod Pund

    Vinod Pund (Born 07–10–1995) is a passionate Blogging, Modeling, Travelling And digital marketer has been in the digital marketing industry since 2011 Vinod Pund is a Ahmednagar-based entrepreneur, influencer, digital marketer, Blogger And founder of Brand Berry Design has started blogging at the young age of 16, he learned various blog-related strategies, tactics and became a successful bloggers And digital marketing expert.

