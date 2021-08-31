Aerobic Exercises to Improve Your Sleep

Aerobic exercises are great for your health, but they can also be a valuable tool in improving your sleep quality. Many different types of aerobic exercise have been shown to improve the quality and duration of sleep. A few examples include brisk walking, jogging or running, cycling on a stationary bike, swimming laps at an indoor pool, and participating in activities such as basketball or soccer

All these types of aerobic exercise will help you get better quality sleep because they increase circulation, which improves oxygenation to all parts of the body, including the brain. In addition to this improved circulation and oxygenation, it increases endorphins which are neurotransmitters that promote relaxation. Therefore, you may want to consider adding some type of aerobic exercise into your daily routine for improved sleep.

Brisk Walking for Better Sleep

When you’re trying to improve your sleep, nothing beats a good walk. Briskly walking for 20 minutes or longer each day can give you a better night’s rest. It’s the most popular aerobic activity in America, and it’s the easiest one to incorporate into your daily routine. This helps keep your muscles relaxed while reducing stress levels which increases serotonin levels in your brain. Serotonin reduces tension and anxiety, which improves sleep and can also help you wake up more rested the next day.

Cycling on a Stationary Bike for A Good Night’s Sleep

If you enjoy cycling, using a stationary bike can also help you unwind after a long day. Stretch out on the house and pedal away to improve your sleep quality. A 30-minute ride on the stationary bike is equal to one hour of brisk walking for stress reduction. Aerobic exercise, in general, is effective at calming down stressful situations and at improving sleep quality. Try this if you wake up in the middle of the night or early morning hours not feeling rested. This could indicate that you need more exercise and need to start to incorporate some form of aerobic activity into your routine nightly so you can get better quality rest each night.

It’s important to remember that the best results from aerobic exercise are after a week or two of consistent training. However, once you exercise regularly, you will notice an increased sense of well-being throughout the day and better quality rest at night. In addition, keep in mind that aerobic exercise helps you improve sleep by increasing blood circulation, which ensures optimal oxygenation of all organs, including the brain, where it is needed most for relaxation and repair during sleep time.