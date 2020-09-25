Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Advocating for yourself is important. So is asking for help.

My father died suddenly when I was 11 years old. 18 months later, my family picked up and moved from a suburb on Long Island to a new city, Washington, DC. It was 1979. There were no cell phones, no Facetime, no email, and long-distance calls were still too expensive to use as a regular […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
©terimakesih0 via Canva.com
©terimakesih0 via Canva.com

My father died suddenly when I was 11 years old. 18 months later, my family picked up and moved from a suburb on Long Island to a new city, Washington, DC. It was 1979. There were no cell phones, no Facetime, no email, and long-distance calls were still too expensive to use as a regular way to keep up with my friends. So, that was basically that.

My mom worked on Capitol Hill as a legislative assistant for a Member of the House of Representatives. This required long hours. My brother was in high school. We all had uncharted territory to deal with. And pretty much, we each had to learn to do it on our own. It was against this backdrop that I, clumsily, and over the course of years, learned to advocate for myself.

Why do I mention this personal childhood experience in the context of business? Because I think you can’t truly separate the two. We are the product of our history, and we bring all of our experiences with us to each new thing we do.

I became very independent and self-sufficient. What I did not learn was how to ask for support, or how to engage a mentor.

Years later, in my mid-20’s, I was far from home and living in Los Angeles. I had a very exciting job working for one of the very first internet start-ups. There were few rules. Everyone in the company was young, smart and ambitious. My job was to be on the road with a small team opening new markets. I was the operations person, which meant I dealt with all of the logistics of opening the office. I liked it, but the job was easy for me. I soon became enamored with the idea of being the leader of the team, which we called the general manager. This person was out there in the community, building relationships. I told people in the company that this is what I wanted.

About a year later I got my wish. I was promoted to the role of general manager, was assigned a team, and landed in a new city. I was paralyzed. I went from being an “inside” person to an “outside” person overnight. Have I mentioned that I’m kind of an introvert? I had no idea what to do. And I had no idea how to ask for help. I failed at that job. Luckily for me, not long after our arrival the company changed strategy and called us back. I had an opportunity to do a reset.

What I’ve learned in the many years since then is that advocating for yourself is important. And it’s also important to have a support system you can turn to when facing a challenge that pushes you beyond your comfort zone. It turns out that both parts are critical to success.

Stephanie Meisel Eidelman

Stephanie Meisel-Eidelman, Owner & CEO at The iA Institute

Stephanie Meisel-Eidelman is CEO and owner of The iA Institute, a woman-owned niche media business specializing in the consumer finance space. She's published articles on Forbes.com, been named a Top Woman in Media by Folio, and is a featured Ladybadass. Her company produces Women in Consumer & Commercial Finance, a uniquely engaging annual conference focused on lifting women up without putting men down!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

My New Path

by Stella Kochiss
Community//

The Miles Between Us

by Keyera Mitchell
Community//

Laurel Mintz: “Under Promise and Over Deliver”

by Ben Ari

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.