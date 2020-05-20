Advivum Journeys Grounded Retreats

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
COVID 19 has the world of travel and transformational travel retreats temporarily grounded. I miss travel, I miss hosting retreats. I miss the creativity and the connection and the inspired life coaching. The things that are my deepest passions and that feed my spirit. These long months were starting to leave me feeling a bit […]

By

I miss travel, I miss hosting retreats. I miss the creativity and the connection and the inspired life coaching. The things that are my deepest passions and that feed my spirit. These long months were starting to leave me feeling a bit lost, like my place in this world has oddly shifted. As a life coach I have spoken with clients over and over again about “doing the next right thing” and “making choices that allow us to live our best lives”.

So taking my own advice, I’ve decided to create -GROUNDED RETREATS-

a series of FREE virtual retreats, inspired exploration from the comfort of home.

Our first retreat series is now open for registration: WANDERLUST REVIVED! It is a virtual gathering space that will welcome those who are also missing the experience of transformational travel.

Once a week I will host a 1.5 hour life coaching conversation based in the memories and stories of travel that will re-engage our wanderlust and inspire our continued personal explorations. This free virtual retreat complete with retreat exercises to build resilience and joy, break out groups, meditations and real-time check-ins with people “on the ground” in countries around the world; it is a time to escape, vision and connect.

It is open to everyone and free of charge.

There is more information and registration here. https://www.advivumjourneys.ca/wanderlust

You can find all three Grounded Retreats here:

www.advivumjourneys.ca/retreats

Hope you’ll join me on this journey,
~Tania

Tania Carriere- Advivum Journeys, On Self-Care

    Tania Carriere, Transformational Experiences; Life Coaching and Learning Journeys

    Transformational Travel! Www.advivumjourneys.ca This is new approach to retreats and learning. You’ve already been on a holiday, or a yoga retreat or a professional development course. If you’re like me, you’ve never felt that they’ve given you enough. So I decided to combine all three. Leveraging the discoveries that happen in each with one another. Adventure + Travel + classroom. Purpose+Leadership, Health+Wellness, Travel+Exploration=Transformation

    I'm also a Leadership Coach, PCC ICF. Experienced in the design and inspiration of leadership renewal and transformation in the context of significant personal or organizational change. As founder of Advivum.ca, she brings extensive international business acumen, leadership and experiential learning practices to create the deeply engaging learning environments needed to effect impactful and resonant behavioral, emotional and relational change.

    Understanding that leadership requires both business acumen and personal courage, Tania has helped many leaders broaden their awareness of their potential to achieve their goals. She lives in Ottawa Canada and always welcome a cup of coffee and a chat (virtual too!)! advivumjourneys.ca/blog

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

