Advivum Journeys Grounded Retreats

COVID 19 has the world of travel and transformational travel retreats temporarily grounded.

I miss travel, I miss hosting retreats. I miss the creativity and the connection and the inspired life coaching. The things that are my deepest passions and that feed my spirit. These long months were starting to leave me feeling a bit lost, like my place in this world has oddly shifted. As a life coach I have spoken with clients over and over again about “doing the next right thing” and “making choices that allow us to live our best lives”.

So taking my own advice, I’ve decided to create -GROUNDED RETREATS-

a series of FREE virtual retreats, inspired exploration from the comfort of home.

Our first retreat series is now open for registration: WANDERLUST REVIVED! It is a virtual gathering space that will welcome those who are also missing the experience of transformational travel.

Once a week I will host a 1.5 hour life coaching conversation based in the memories and stories of travel that will re-engage our wanderlust and inspire our continued personal explorations. This free virtual retreat complete with retreat exercises to build resilience and joy, break out groups, meditations and real-time check-ins with people “on the ground” in countries around the world; it is a time to escape, vision and connect.

It is open to everyone and free of charge.

There is more information and registration here. https://www.advivumjourneys.ca/wanderlust

You can find all three Grounded Retreats here:

www.advivumjourneys.ca/retreats

Hope you’ll join me on this journey,

~Tania