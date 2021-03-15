Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Advice to My Pre-Pandemic Self

The pandemic – and the social and political unrest that erupted in its wake – has made it more important than ever to take responsibility for the one factor that is always within our sphere of control: Our own personal vibration.  I would tell myself to use this unparalleled time in human history to become […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Pre-Pandemic Self

The pandemic – and the social and political unrest that erupted in its wake – has made it more important than ever to take responsibility for the one factor that is always within our sphere of control: Our own personal vibration. 

I would tell myself to use this unparalleled time in human history to become a master of my own energy field, which is the sum total of our most dominant thoughts, feelings, moods, beliefs, perceptions, and expectations. 

Ordinary human beings allow circumstances to define them. When things are going well in their outer world, they feel validated, important, and motivated to achieve.  But when external sources no longer validate them, they feel deflated, defeated, and depressed. 

I would advise myself to stay committed to maintaining a high personal vibration, and – each day and in each new situation – to deliberately choose the direction of my own thoughts.  I would remind myself that I have the power to decide at the beginning of each new day who I want to be and how I want to feel – regardless of circumstance.   An energy master, I would advise myself, remain resilient and self-reliant, in both good times and bad. 

Christy Whitman, Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach, Law of Attraction Expert and Two Time New York Times Bestselling Author

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Song Atthajaroon: “Mindfulness”

by Candice Georgiadis
Community//

Shelly Wilson: “Don’t take things personally”

by Ben Ari
Community//

What’s Your Organization’s Vibration?

by Sarah Deane

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.