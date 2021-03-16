Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Advice I Would Have Given My Pre-Pandemic Self …..

We learn the greatest lessons in life at the deepest and darkest of times. For all the negativity we digest, there are gifts we can take away and establish life lessons of appreciation, perspective, and thankfulness. They aren’t always easy to find, as negativity is hard to see past. It’s there, just never stop looking. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We learn the greatest lessons in life at the deepest and darkest of times. For all the negativity we digest, there are gifts we can take away and establish life lessons of appreciation, perspective, and thankfulness. They aren’t always easy to find, as negativity is hard to see past. It’s there, just never stop looking.

Change breeds complacency, or change breeds opportunity. A phrase I say repeatedly, and theory I have fully accepted. The world is constantly evolving, and old ways of comfort become dormant. When the pandemic broke out, and lockdown was put into effect, I accepted a multitude of changes in life and business. I digested change, and understood that doing meetings virtually was more efficient than old ways; working from home eliminated time wasting travel, created a better work life balance, and provided new opportunities that weren’t accepted in the past. Change had bred opportunity, and I was all over it!

There is a trade off. As a speaker who travels all over the world to inspire, connect, and share my story of going through brain cancer at 39, there was no direct connection with the audience; I couldn’t read the emotions, provide direct attention to people, or hug someone who needed it. What I did find was doing them virtually, I was spending significantly more time with my wife and children. I was here for all they had going on, and that was something that hi me in the heart-strings; to maintain my craft, and be a better father and husband was real and pure.

I kept my same never ending work-ethic; speeches, podcasts, meetings; and at the high point I was doing 14-16 Zoom meetings per day. It was a lot, and it started to weigh on me. I was never good at taking my foot off the gas pedal, and continually would focus on out working others, and accomplishing goals. What I started to realize was that travel actually provided breaks in the action, allowed moments of personal time, and what I found was a meditational moment in being alone and in solitude before getting back into action. I realized because I was so much more efficient in this new normal, I did not need to avoid downtime and give up all the breaks in a given day; in fact breaks, and personal moments, made me better, more on point, and and kept that fire burning in in my belly at a higher degree!

If I was able to give myself advice prior to the pandemic, it would be in the acclimation process of change. Change will always breed opportunity; it provides ways to get better, more efficient, and has lead to less travel. Always take time during the day to focus on YOURSELF; walk away for a bit, and stay grounded. Time is your biggest asset; don’t waste it, use it wisely. Keep yourself focused and fresh by taking time for you!

#writingcommunity #weeklyprompt #cancer #cancersurvivor #author #bestseller #nevergiveup #mylife #tedxspeaker #ownit #advice #pandemic #braintumor #braincancer #aa3 #inspire #motivate #keynotespeaker #thriveglobal #you #ownit #yourself

http://www.matthewsnewman.com

#weeklyprompt #startingatthefinishline #cancersurvivor #braincancer #cancer #lifelessons #pandemic #avice #warrior #author #bestseller #mystory #writingcommunity #mylife #tedxspeaker #memoir #keynotespeaker #inspire #moitvate #acceptchange

    Matt Newman, 3x TEDx Speaker, Best Selling Author, Motivational Keynote Speaker, and Badass Everyday at Newmanium Capital, LLC

    Matthew S. Newman, a financial services wholesaler and father to three small children, was diagnosed with grade three astrocytoma (brain cancer) at 39 years old. Matthew’s best-selling memoir, "Starting At The Finish Line," chronicles the journey that he and his entire family took together, which got him to a place of clarity, understanding, and appreciation. The book’s underlying message of why it’s important to get your financial planning in order is both inspirational and actionable.

    Now, Matt travels the world as an in-demand, motivational keynote speaker to inspire and connect deeply with each and every audience.

    In his free time Matt loves spending time with his family, being dedicated to fitness, and truly appreciating life and living in the now.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Accepting Yoga During the Pandemic Had A Big Impact On Happiness and My Current and Future Well-Being

    by Matt Newman
    Change is inevitable, embrace it
    Community//

    An Unexpected Learning Experience I’ve Had on Business and Life Going Forward During This Life Changing Time

    by Matt Newman
    Community//

    Finding New Outlets During Life- Changes Can Make A Big Difference

    by Matt Newman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.