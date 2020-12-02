Advice from Jonah Engler about helping children to cope with stress from Covid19

Lives are extremely stressful during the Covid19 pandemic, and it is a big challenge to stay healthy even if you do not fall sick. While most conversations and discussions about staying healthy during the pandemic to revolve around adults, it often goes unnoticed how much stress the children are going through as they cannot understand many things. According to Jonah Engler, parents must be more responsive to their children’s needs despite themselves undergoing enormous stress while coping with the unusual situation arising from the pandemic.

Since most parents are now spending more time at home due to the quarantine rules and following other restrictive measures imposed from time to time by the authorities, they must devote time for their children to keep them happy and healthy. The chances of children contracting the coronavirus infection are much less than adults. You must not leave anything to chance because there are many things still unknown about the coronavirus and its impact as studies are going on.

Give them love and attention, advises Jonah Engler

When adults feel helpless and confused to deal with the new lifestyle by maintaining high hygiene standards, you can understand how vulnerable children are feeling. They cannot comprehend the ways people are behaving now and might feel isolated and neglected as their parents are busy with themselves. It can make them feel scared, which affects their behavior that shows signs of stress. As parents, you must ensure that your kids are completely at ease and feel comfortable, for which you must not only shower your love on them but pay more attention than usual. Listen to your kids carefully and answer their questions in the most lucid way and speak to them kindly with the reassurance of your love and protection.

Closely watch their behavior

Children are unable to express their feelings and what is going on in their minds. They start behaving differently in the process, which might often seem annoying, but you must understand their helplessness and refrain from scolding and scoffing at them. Be empathetic and try to realize that children may respond to stress in different ways than adults. They may turn more anxious, clingy, angry, and withdrawing while being agitated at times. Bedwetting is also a symptom of venting stress, although the child might not have ever shown it earlier.

Encourage the child to play and relax

To relieve kids from the stress, divert their attention from what is going around them. Once you gain their confidence as the most dependable caregiver, it will be easier to engage in different activities like playing games or only running about the house to maintain their activity. Create a routine for them, including studies, and monitor closely to ensure that they follow it. You can create new routines that will help to maintain their interest.

Provide clear facts about what is happening around and explain how to reduce the risk of being infected. Speak to them in a language that they understand easily and demonstrate how to stay safe to emulate it.