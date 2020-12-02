Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Advice from Jonah Engler about helping children to cope with stress from Covid19

Lives are extremely stressful during the Covid19 pandemic, and it is a big challenge to stay healthy even if you do not fall sick. While most conversations and discussions about staying healthy during the pandemic to revolve around adults, it often goes unnoticed how much stress the children are going through as they cannot understand […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Lives are extremely stressful during the Covid19 pandemic, and it is a big challenge to stay healthy even if you do not fall sick. While most conversations and discussions about staying healthy during the pandemic to revolve around adults, it often goes unnoticed how much stress the children are going through as they cannot understand many things. According to Jonah Engler, parents must be more responsive to their children’s needs despite themselves undergoing enormous stress while coping with the unusual situation arising from the pandemic.

Since most parents are now spending more time at home due to the quarantine rules and following other restrictive measures imposed from time to time by the authorities, they must devote time for their children to keep them happy and healthy. The chances of children contracting the coronavirus infection are much less than adults. You must not leave anything to chance because there are many things still unknown about the coronavirus and its impact as studies are going on. 

Give them love and attention, advises Jonah Engler

When adults feel helpless and confused to deal with the new lifestyle by maintaining high hygiene standards, you can understand how vulnerable children are feeling. They cannot comprehend the ways people are behaving now and might feel isolated and neglected as their parents are busy with themselves. It can make them feel scared, which affects their behavior that shows signs of stress. As parents, you must ensure that your kids are completely at ease and feel comfortable, for which you must not only shower your love on them but pay more attention than usual. Listen to your kids carefully and answer their questions in the most lucid way and speak to them kindly with the reassurance of your love and protection.

Closely watch their behavior

Children are unable to express their feelings and what is going on in their minds. They start behaving differently in the process, which might often seem annoying, but you must understand their helplessness and refrain from scolding and scoffing at them. Be empathetic and try to realize that children may respond to stress in different ways than adults.  They may turn more anxious, clingy, angry, and withdrawing while being agitated at times. Bedwetting is also a symptom of venting stress, although the child might not have ever shown it earlier.

Encourage the child to play and relax

To relieve kids from the stress, divert their attention from what is going around them. Once you gain their confidence as the most dependable caregiver, it will be easier to engage in different activities like playing games or only running about the house to maintain their activity.  Create a routine for them, including studies, and monitor closely to ensure that they follow it. You can create new routines that will help to maintain their interest.

Provide clear facts about what is happening around and explain how to reduce the risk of being infected. Speak to them in a language that they understand easily and demonstrate how to stay safe to emulate it.

    Jonah Engler

    Jonah Engler, Financial expert

    Jonah Engler is a New York based financial expert. Engler has done it all, from being a stock broker on Wall Street, growing startup businesses, starting and growing a mobile franchise business and much more. Jonah is an avid coffee lover and active investor - always looking to help grow private and public companies both small and large.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to take care of your children during Covid19 – Views from Jonah Engler

    by Jonah Engler
    Community//

    Four exercises recommended by Jonah Engler to keep you active and healthy during Covid19

    by Jonah Engler
    Community//

    Maintain your mental poise during the Covid19 pandemic with the guidance of Jonah Engler

    by Jonah Engler

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.