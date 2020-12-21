Advice from Eric Daliuson Your Mental Wellbeing during the Pandemic Outbreak

The limitation of seeing the daylight, visiting the gym or practicing yoga to prevent stress, or meeting friends and family makes you feel lonely and isolated. 2020 has been a challenging year for most of us and so it is important to consider our mental and physical wellbeing.

Besides, knowing about the rising number of COVID positive cases through TV channels, social media, or the newspaper, you are likely to feel devastated and more overwhelmed. All this may be taking a toll on your mental health.

How to Take Care of your Mental Well-being during the Pandemic?

Are you feeling depressed, too isolated, and helpless during this pressing time and experiencing mental health disorder? Below are some tips advised by Eric Dalius can help you cope with this situation.

Remember you are not Alone – This uncertain time will not remain forever, and you are not alone in this journey. Try to keep yourself occupied by taking a walk in the compound, enroll for an online course, discover a new skill, directly speak to a dear one through video calling or over the phone. The bottom line is to stay positive during difficult times.

Maintain a Diet Plan and Exercise Routine – Keeping yourself hydrated, getting enough exercise, and eating a balanced and nutritious diet is extremely crucial during this challenging time. Include whole grains, seasonal fruits and vegetables, and protein-packed fiber in your daily diet. Keep half an hour aside daily to practice functional training exercises or yoga. If there is no access to yoga mats or free weights, try to walk up and down or climb the stairs a couple of times. Today, many online fitness influencers can help you be part of a robust workout, burn the extra kilos, and break a sweat. Indulge at least 150 minutes per week in moderate exercise. Eric J Dalius states that it is better to do some physical activity rather than do nothing.

Talk to Friends and Family –Though most of us are residing with our family members during this crisis, some are not. They are away from their abode, and the ongoing situation is making the worst of us. Relax, dial the number of your loved ones, and talk to them. It can be your parents, friends, colleagues, or neighbors. They, too, maybe anxious like you are, so sharing one another’s thoughts will ease the situation and make you feel less lonely and lighter. Seeing them through a video call can also make you feel relaxed for some time. Connecting with people even virtually, and sharing your feelings and thoughts can control your stress to a certain extent.

Get Creative – We all have some artist hidden inside us. Let that creativity come out and try something new each day. Try to pursue that hobby that you have been ignoring for a long. Dance, play your favorite instrument, sing, paint, draw, and use all your time to allow that artist hidden in you to create. In the process, you may surprise yourself, who knows? You do not have to be adept at everything; what is essential is, do them for fun and relaxation.

Begin a Proper at-home Exercise Routine- During the outbreak, doing some workouts at home will be an excellent means to kill indoor time and, above all, stay healthy. There are myriads of choices, from modern to traditional. Remember, anything that builds muscles and gets the heart pumping is excellent for mental and physical health.

Declutter the Home – Working from home can make you feel productive as well as in control. Invest some time to declutter, clean, or organize the house. When you declutter your home, it will offer control during uncertainty and provide the soul, body, and mind a respite against traumatic stress.

Anticipate Distress – Feeling overwhelmed and vulnerable while hearing news about the pandemic is OK, mainly if you had some form of mental health or trauma in the past or some long-term physical health condition that can make you prone to the impacts of the coronavirus. Acknowledging these feelings is vital and reminds one another to take care of our mental and physical health. Besides, we must be aware of and avoid increasing habits that may not prove beneficial in the long-term such as overeating, drinking, and smoking.

Distract Yourself – Penning down your feelings and thoughts will offload your fears and worries if any, that you may have. Try to keep yourself busy and occupied by mastering a new skill or going for a walk daily. You can keep yourself engaged in innumerable activities while at home, such as baking, cooking, reading, painting, and crafts. When you feel low and down, you can keep a journal that can help you unload emotions. The best step is going with the flow. For instance, if you are well, you can check free online courses. Though keeping yourself updated about the virus is essential, try turning off news channels now and then.

Know about Yourself – During this pandemic, try to learn more about yourself, says EJ Dalius . Try to identify what you are good at, your strength, and also learn to appreciate them. You can take the help of a renowned online survey to help you in working out toon your strong points. Depend on your strengths in getting through this tough time and consider using the same more broadly after the pandemic gets over.

During this pandemic, try to learn more about yourself, says . Try to identify what you are good at, your strength, and also learn to appreciate them. You can take the help of a renowned online survey to help you in working out toon your strong points. Depend on your strengths in getting through this tough time and consider using the same more broadly after the pandemic gets over. Consider your Sleep – Maintain a regular sleeping pattern. Try to keep healthy sleep practices such as making a restful environment, cutting down on caffeine, avoid screens before bed, and more.

The COVID-19 pandemic has become an exceptional time for all. You need to take measures to curtail the spread of this deadly virus. We all react to these situations differently, but it is vital to take care of our mental health and physical health at this time of crisis. So follow these tips sincerely to keep a check on your mental health.