Advice from EJ Dalius – How to look after your mental health and wellbeing during Covid19

When you are in the middle of a crisis like the Covid19 pandemic that has immensely hindered everyday life and made it very challenging to maintain your health and wellness, you must first learn to stay resolute in combating the pandemic. Never lose faith in your abilities to cope with the situation and work towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle by knowing what comprises your wellness and wellbeing. The deep uncertainty that everyone is facing and the worries related to finances due to job cuts, layoffs, and furloughs as well as in all family matters like childcare, looking after elderly parents and major disruptions in daily routines is building enormous stress that is affecting mental health, feels Eric Dalius.

Anxiety is growing as people stare at an uncertain future and face the onslaught of the massive flow of news and information, most of which are from unverified sources that only compound the problem. People are growing restless as they feel caged due to free movement’s curtailment, and the continuous stress buildup leaves most people depressed. Since good overall health originates from sound mental health, Eric J Dalius provides some valuable tips about taking proper care of your mental health not only during the pandemic but at all times.

Practice mindfulness

It is a normal human tendency to react to the situations they face and cause stress build-up. The solution to the problem is to learn to stay detached amid whatever is happening around you to not affect your mind despite staying aware of the happenings. According to EJ Dalius, the best way to attain this state of mind is by practicing mindfulness that allows you to be entirely in control over yourself in the manner described above. Despite knowing what is happening around, you refrain from reacting to it explicitly. It is like reining your minds so that you are in control of the situation without being judgmental. Practicing mindfulness will enhance your ability to face traumatic events by keeping your emotions under control, reducing anxiety and stress.

Try meditation

To relax your mind, try meditation, which is simple and takes only a few minutes to practice each day. Meditation calms your nerves and mind as you feel relaxed due to a decrease in negative emotions. It helps to build skills to manage stress by increasing resilience. Mindful meditation increases your awareness of your body, thoughts, and breath. It cuts off negative thoughts and emotions as the mind learns to focus only on the positive aspects of life. By avoiding being judgmental, you can effectively stave off any negative thoughts and feelings to keep your mind free from stress. For guidance on meditation, you can refer to various resources available online as well as offline.

Practice breathing exercises

Knowing how to control your breathing is important because it relieves stress. We seldom look seriously at how we breathe as we take it for granted but do not understand its implications in stress relief. Breathing exercises comprise paying close attention to the way you inhale and exhale, which people call Mindful Breathing. By observing the physical sensation arising from breathing, you will become conscious of each passing breath, which subsequently helps in controlling emotions and managing stress. By practicing Mindful breathing, you will be able to learn de-centering, which teaches you how to deal with negative thoughts in your mind without judging so that you can cut-off negative emotions.

Be generous and kind to others

Remember that you are not alone facing an exceptional situation that is profoundly distressing, but many others are going through the same trauma. While it might be tempting to think only about us, that can trigger hoarding and stocking essential items and medicines in excess at home to prepare for the long haul, do not forget to think about others who might need such things the way you do. Generosity enriches your sense of the community as you feel for others and are ready to share the burden to access the resources.

Consume news only from trusted sources

It is vital to stay well informed about the regular developments in the fight against the pandemic that helps to position yourself appropriately. Moreover, situations are changing very fast, and you need to be aware of what is happening. However, you must rely only on accurate and authentic information by judging its origin. Fake news and information are now a serious problem that most people cannot deal with, and only compounds the problem of stress and anxiety.

Be selective in consuming information only from trusted sources like WHO (World Health Organization), CDC (centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and the ministries of health’s official advisories. Limit your exposure to information to reduce the stress and anxiety from virus related information.