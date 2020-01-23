Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Advice for the Entrepreneur in 2020 | Destry Witt

Destry Witt offers some advise for entrepreneurs this year.

Experienced entrepreneurs are well aware that there is no one way to succeed in business. However, as we enter a new decade, there are some sound pieces of advice that should be taken to heart. Fledgling entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners can stand to benefit from the following insights as the new year approaches.

Choose the Right Niche

From technology to fast fashion, this decade has witnessed a surge of new businesses in a number of popular industries. Instead of trying to cling to the coattails of success, it is better instead to critically think about your own skills, passions, and experience before diving into a new business venture. Still, entrepreneurs would be wise to assess the markets and determine if there is a need for something new. Even if an industry has seen significant growth, that does not mean there is no room to expand, and any entrepreneur could present an unprecedented solution that results in success.

Focus on the Customer

Honing in on customer needs and desires will be crucial for businesses regardless of industry in the coming years. Unmet needs is commonly cited as a reason for customer dissatisfaction, so entrepreneurs who make their customers’ happiness a priority will likely see more growth and success than those who do not. Building relationships and empathizing with customers are two invaluable tactics that entrepreneurs should focus on integrating into their business strategies.

Build From the Ground Up

In this fast-paced world, it may be tempting to rush toward where there is profit, but doing so is an unsustainable business model. Instead, it is advised that entrepreneurs take their time as they build up their businesses. Prioritizing steady growth will be more valuable over time than pursuing whatever trends are popular at any given time.

Embrace Technology

At this point, technology has taken the world by storm. From e-commerce to smartphones, technology surrounds businesses and individual lives, and failing to properly integrate technology into your business model could spell disaster for entrepreneurs. It is important to consider the applications of certain kinds of technology to best select options for your business, but failing to adopt new technology could result in slowed growth and missed opportunities.

Originally posted on DestryWitt.net.

Destry Witt

Destry Witt has accumulated several years of success in the financial industry. As the Founder and CIO of RELiANCE Investing, Inc., Destry strives to provide his clients with the most beneficial approaches to investment management, financial planning, wealth management, and retirement planning. Destry is interested in the hot topics pertaining to his industry. He is also intrigued by how things like risk and opportunity play into the entrepreneurial journey.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
