Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Advice for Entrepreneurs During a Recession

During a recession, entrepreneurs and business owners aren’t the only ones to take a hit. It also hits the customer. Customers will be narrowing down the products and services that are considered valuable to them.  Entrepreneurs should be willing to change their approach to business. What they have to offer includes availability, convenient or inexpensive […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Bryan Rishforth | During a Recession

During a recession, entrepreneurs and business owners aren’t the only ones to take a hit. It also hits the customer. Customers will be narrowing down the products and services that are considered valuable to them. 

Entrepreneurs should be willing to change their approach to business. What they have to offer includes availability, convenient or inexpensive delivery, quality, extra support using the service, and other aspects that provide more value to the client or customer.

Put flexibility first.

Think about what will be the best business move. While an entrepreneur could cut production costs by investing in expensive equipment, it may not be the best idea if a possible recession is coming. If sales decrease, the payoff for the expensive equipment may not occur, making it a bad business move. 

Instead, continue production as usual. While the production cost will stay the same, it gives the option to reduce production if needed, whereas the machinery would require that production keep moving at high rates to make up for the investment. 

Discuss your contract with suppliers.

Some suppliers may be worried about a possible recession, as well, so they may be making adjustments based on what their own customers value. With this being the case, they may be willing to negotiate a lower price. It is always worth it to try, and if they aren’t willing to negotiate, looking for a new supplier may be the best idea. 

Remember that recession makes for a buyers market.

If funds allow for it, an entrepreneur should consider expanding during a recession. Most everyone else will be holding back on buying during a recession, but this is the time to buy because a buyer’s market will likely be brought on. An entrepreneur will also be more likely to find highly skilled employees during this time, as more people will be jobless. 

Be ready for a job offer at any moment.

With jobs being rarer during a recession, an entrepreneur must be ready at any time. This means having small portfolios or job samples ready for any potential clients or customers. It also means being readily available for communication.

Bryan Rishforth, Founder and Managing Partner at R&R Global Partners

Bryan Rishforth is an entrepreneur living in Philadelphia. He is an alum of Drexel University, where he received a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering. He still remains active in his alma mater today, serving as a Benefactor of the A.J. Drexel Society. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of R&R Global Partners, along with Brian Ruck. As an entrepreneur, his work takes up a large portion of his time. However, he still finds time to help give back to his community. He works closely with the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation to help provide opportunities to underprivileged children in the Philly area. He is also a founding board member of the local chapter of TiE, a professional organization for entrepreneurs.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Future of the Business Landscape for Entrepreneurs in 2020

by Charles Fred
Community//

Why A Recession Is The Best Thing For A New Business

by Yannick van den Bos
Community//

Becoming an Entrepreneur With No Money or Experience

by Daniel Marcinko

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.