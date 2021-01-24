Adversity has its purpose

It was the end of 2008, I walked into the office as usual, ready to deliver a presentation to a high-ranking executive, and just as quick, I was walked out, unemployed.

Despite working for one of the greatest cash stockpiled companies in the world, I was impacted by the financial bust of 2008/2009 and in one day, my life literally turned upside down.

My persona was based on the foundation of my work and the people I collaborated with, so my loss of employment slowly became the bane of my existence. I felt deeply humiliated, and did what anyone else would do after losing a job. I applied for work, and attended several interviews. However, none of the opportunities resulted in full time employment and over time, the bills and stress began to pile up. Emotionally, I felt like I was losing hope.

2009 was a brutal year, an ominous symbol for what it was. We sold our home, and fought the bank for a massive penalty charge to break the mortgage under the circumstances. I became bitter and angry at the world, including the universe, to say the least.

Yet, having to lose what seemed like my foundation at the time became one of the greatest catalysts of change and opportunity. I simply didn’t see it at the time.

DISCOVERING RESILIENCY

The term “resiliency” has now emerged in prominence, but back then, there was no guidebook on how to be resilient. I knew that I couldn’t change what had happened to me, but I could focus on what was left in my control. I simply perceived the event like a challenge from the universe, one I could take head-on given my youthful energetic reserve. I mean, what else was there to lose?

I energized myself to look introspectively and saw the positive attributes, the competencies that I was recognized for and thought of how I could make a living using the gift of knowledge and skill that I had accumulated. I realized that I could start a business by reaching into to my network and further explore the possibility.

Fast forward a year later, and all was not lost. I landed back on my feet, and even began consulting for the company that had let me go. I supported global clients, sharing my innovative competency and built up again — from the ground up. My wife and I settled into a new place, and we embarked upon raising a family, all symbols of worldly progress. Yet, come around the corner, six years later, another series of events would come to pass and test my foundation of resiliency at a much deeper level.

TRAUMA BY TEXT

It was on February 28, 2016. I was onboard a flight from Spain, returning home after attending a high profile tech event. Like everyone else onboard the aircraft, I turned on my smartphone as the plane taxied to the gate. I was expecting emails for work, and heard the usual “ping, ping, ping” of text messages and chat alerts. But, these were no ordinary messages. And they didn’t stop coming. They were endless messages of condolence, support, apologies, with all of them saying in one way or another, “I’m sorry for your loss.”

Loss of what?

My dear cousin passed away in Los Angeles as I was en-route home. He was someone I endeared to as my own brother. You see, we lived next door as children, traded clothes, played music, socialized and even had a few common friends together in our adult lives. The bonding list goes on and on.

As I started to process what these messages on my phone were really about, an overwhelming anxiety began to surface in the pit of my stomach. Eventually, it converted into panic. My fight or flight response took over the nervous system in my body. My heart began beating faster and faster, my breathing became shallow as I experienced what is known as an “Amydala Hijack” as the rush of adrenaline coursed through my veins. I couldn’t think clearly, yet I sat there feeling claustrophobic for those long minutes, anxiously waiting to disembark the aircraft. All the while, in my mind, the rational side of my brain processed thoughts to sort out what had just happened. Thoughts like, “is this some kind of joke?” to “I just messaged him from Spain” and, “didn’t we just confirm to meet in Vegas when I got back??” Clearly, I was in shock and disbelief.

The next morning, having had zero sleep, I was on another flight and this time, to Los Angeles. I was escorting my uncle and aunt to the L.A. Coroner’s office with the help of my cousin’s extraordinary friends and the family that graciously invited us to stay with them. They supported us with so much empathy through an intense rollercoaster ride of emotions. However, what transpired after a couple of weeks following the funeral would become an added weight on my shoulders, one that lingered on. Little did I know how much I was taking on as one individual.

BEREAVEMENT

Playing the role of a sibling, son and nephew who just wanted everyone else to feel better, and still in denial, I thought that God was playing a bad trick on our family — that somehow it would get better. I just didn’t get to process the shock, trauma and grief since I was “holding it all in” to be present for everyone else.

Bereavement quickly became a deeper sadness within my heart, an emotion of pain and loss, a trauma that was different from anything I had ever experienced before. It was much harder to accept, but the fact remained. My cousin was gone, and there was nothing I could do to change this.

In order to enact my resiliency in this case, I was without any tools. I had no training for what this situation had presented. But, what I recognized was that my emotional wellbeing was in my control, and that I could be brave enough to seek help for myself. Being the spiritual person I am, I turned to my faith and started the inward journey to understand what the pain was there to do (more on that in another post).

While deep in grief, I knew that I could still focus on my career, so I buried myself in my work. I channeled the pain and energy into my success, took on changes in the org, was given a new team, and literally put double the effort in the office to make work my primary priority — even more so than it was before. All was being resolved resiliently, or so I thought.

THE EXISTENTIAL CRISIS

A year later, I was at another conference and this time in Vegas. I returned from the flight home, but I wasn’t feeling very good. The discomfort in my stomach slowly crept toward my chest.

I ended up admitting myself to the hospital and was prioritized immediately in the emergency ward. The nurse took my ECG and quickly said to me, “Sir, my shift is about to end, but I’m going to come back and check up on you, alright?”

She patted me on my shoulder, walked away, and within a few minutes a group of ER staff appeared with equipment, and in a nonchalant manner, the news was delivered.

“Sir, you are having a heart attack, is there someone we can call for you, a next of kin perhaps?”

They take my shirt off, give me some pills, and had the paddles ready to shock me back to life in case my heart stopped. I’m further medicated and prepped for a potential surgery, and they call my wife to have her rush down to the hospital. However, after looking at some charts and tests, they seem puzzled and decide not to operate right away. So, I’m kept under observation, whisked to the cardiology ward for a few nights. After days of continuous testing, I’m given a cautious green light to go home with a deep bucket of gratitude for being alive, including an amplified awareness about my body’s fragility.

Now, on the day of my discharge, a Priest came to visit me.

I looked at him with confusion, feeling obliged to tell him that he’s got the wrong person because I’m alive and not about to die. So I say, “Father, you’re not here for me, because I’m being discharged today. I think you might have the wrong room!”

He smiles and says, “No son, this is what I do. I talk to all the patients, and I’d like to know if I can have a moment to speak with you too.”

I’m stuck to all of the monitoring equipment and can’t go anywhere, so I unwillingly oblige. We talk about life, it’s ups and downs, and the one thing he closes with at the end of our conversation is this:

“Son, unlike the gentleman down the hall who didn’t make it through today, you’ve got a second chance. So when you walk out of here today, make it count.”

A week later, I’m back at the office, yet something is different in my being.

I have a feeling inside of my heart, and within my presence. It is not any physical pain, but an intuitive knowing, something akin to a heightened awareness of myself, my being, and what I could be doing with my life.

ADVERSITY LEADS TO PURPOSE

I had an executive coach at the time, and in one of our sessions, we shifted the conversation away from work to me. Our discussion revealed a deep desire to understand my purpose beyond my current role, what I’m really here to do with the time left in my life.

What surfaced by means of spiritual questioning was that a deeper persona was buried inside of me, one from my childhood years, one that I never discussed, but that was always present in my nature as an individual and as a leader.

As far as I could recall, those closest to me remarked that I had an intuitive sense, guiding others through personal struggle, including what I had done for my cousin’s funeral and bereavement.

Admittedly, that was a matter of private service that came about from performing seva (selfless service without recognition), but it held a theme when examining my life’s journey.

At work, I was a servant leader. I was always thinking about the team and their wellbeing. In my wider community, I was most happy being in service as a volunteer. This prompted me to ask the question, how could I fuse the passion of my purpose and instil this my work?

Beyond the transactional nature of my day to day job, I explored deeper into the meaning of my personal values and how it was connected to my job at the time. With an impending surgery looming on the horizon, I knew that whatever job I had to do next was going to be about sharing my knowledge in order to help others succeed. Working with my coach, we plotted some of my options.

HOW TO LOOK INTROSPECTIVELY

On reflecting from my experiences, I created a life resume (different from a professional CV). I plotted all the ups and downs from my personal struggle, and I discovered that whatever setbacks I experienced in my life actually held the key to unlocking my future. In fact, the loss, resilience, and bereavement was my pre-requisite for learning how to “work” with people at a much deeper, authentic and connected level. To think that at the age of 43, I would have gone back to school?

Yes!

I stand firmly in my belief that we can upgrade our skillset and turn our adversity into to options of possibility.

The form of work I practice now is that of a coach, specialized in helping others find deeper meaning from struggle to regain clarity, create momentum and take action aligned to their values and purpose in whatever they choose to do.

So, I challenge you to dig deeper and look introspectively. Take a moment to think about all the major events in your life.

1. How have these experiences caused you to grow and develop?

2. How has such a rigorous training program lead you to the next opportunity?

3. What is it that you [were / are] preparing for next?

Perhaps it accelerated your journey to a career change, or shifted the nature of the relationships around you. Maybe it’s the process to becoming a better leader.

Whatever it may be, seek the learning, the expansion, the growth in you from the experience, for this is the starting point to understanding what your purpose is and how it will eventually unfold.