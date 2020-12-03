Adults Learn A Lot from PBS Kids, Too

Like many people, I am working from home full-time while parenting and teaching two young children. PBS is currently the soundtrack to my life.

My youngest is obsessed with Daniel Tiger and Super Why lately. He watched an episode of each in my home office the other day while I worked. Two lines in those episodes caught my attention:

“When something seems bad, turn it around and find something good.” Daniel Tiger’s Mom

“…I can change the story and save the day!” Wyatt, Super Why

People behave rationally 100% of the time. Let me say that again: People behave rationally 100% of the time based on the stories they tell themselves.

Human beings are meaning makers. We tell ourselves stories all day, every day. When we do not know the particulars of a situation, we fill in the gaps with assumptions. We do not do this intentionally or maliciously, it is a natural part of who we are. We do not even realize we are doing it.

For instance, think about a time you passed by someone and heard them sigh. You might have thought s/he was tired or frustrated. If you knew the person, you might have even thought you knew why that person was feeling the way s/he was. All of this is a story. You did not know any more than s/he sighed.

Human beings also have a natural negativity bias — we look for things going wrong. From an evolutionary perspective, this makes sense. Looking for the bad in situations helped keep us safe. Because of our negativity bias, it takes a lot more energy to look for the positives. And as Daniel Tiger’s Mom and Wyatt remind us, it is entirely possible to find the good in a situation and change our stories. When we change our stories, our behaviors change with them.

In his book, Before Happiness, Shawn Achor asks readers to find the most valuable reality. The most valuable reality is the story that is true, actionable, and has the best chance to lead to a positive outcome. He suggests a game where you think of every possible attribute of a situation that you can. Take for instance a messy room that needs to be cleaned: kids never put things away, a chance to feel productive, another thing to do, a lot of bending, an opportunity to get rid of some things we do not need, a mindless activity, a chance to break away from my desk, I can try out the new vacuum.

When you are done, look at the attributes you wrote down. What combination of them are true, actionable, and lead to the best possible outcome? Write that story down, recite it, and post it where you will see it.

When the pandemic started, I was worried about my kids disrupting my meetings, the trainings I facilitate, and the clients I coach. I was worried I could not work and care for them at the same time. Now my story goes more like this: “While tiring and stressful at times, integrating my home and work life during the pandemic has allowed me to the chance to watch my kids grow. My children, my colleagues, and my clients now know me as a whole person because they know each other. And I get to wear leggings every day.” This is the story I choose.