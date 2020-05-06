Ads Designrr eBook Creator | How To Create An Book

Introduction

It’s not always easy to publish an EBook. Unless you have the right tools, the task can take a lot of your time and money. If you’re looking to publish one soon, Designrr will come in handy. It will not only help ease the process but will also make it even faster. Thousands of business owners are taking advantage of this tool already. You don’t want to be left behind. Let’s find out more about the tool below.

What’s Designrr?

Designrr is a tool for repurposing content to produce EBooks in minutes. There are no special graphic design skills required for one to utilize this tool. Designrr comes with over 100 templates as well as free images. From these elements, you can create attractive EBooks for your project.

Designrr’s Main Features

Designrr’s main purpose is to produce EBooks. In addition to that, it has many other features that facilitate and enhance your book creation process. These include:

Import Feature

Designrr has many ways of standing out from its competitors. With this tool, you can import practically anything- any type of content or media you want. You get to upload your standard files with Designrr. Additionally, you can also pull content from social media posts and other live pages. Enjoy the freedom of importing content from other people’s pages. Just seek for permission and proceed!

Enable Free Movement

In the Designrr editor, you can enable free movement design. That is quite a handy feature, which money contemporary design tools don’t offer. The feature helps you place any element in any specific area of your page. These elements could be images that you wish to include in your content. You just drag the element and drop it in any position of your choosing on the content. Just enable to “Free Element Dragging’’ option!

3D cover photos

Enjoy creating 3D cover images with Designrr and have them appear in the lead magnet previews. By simply hovering over a project and clicking the “3D” text, the cover maker will open. A popup will then appear with several different cover styles to choose from.

Pros

Flexibility – freedom to create EBooks that suits your taste using the “Enable Free Element Dragging” option

Great customer support – to solve any issues as they may arise, ready to answer your questions 24/7

A wide range of theme templates to choose from

Powerful tool – import even a huge doc and get it appearing in seconds and ready to go

Enjoy access to several editing tools

Cons

You may take a little longer before adapting to its UI

Limited exporting options when you subscribe to the Lifetime deal.

You may find Designrr a bit buggy – especially when you try to do huge tasks at the same time

Pricing Options

As mentioned, Designrr is cloud-based. All you need to do to get started is to subscribe to one of its many packages. Depending on your needs and budget, you have access to the following options:

Lifetime Deal

You only want to utilize Designrr but not so often? Well, this can be the best deal for you. Pay only $27 and you’re good to go!

Standard Plan

This one costs you $29/month. You’ll get 100 templates and enjoy creating unlimited projects.

Pro Plan

Pay $39/month only for this plan. Enjoy 200 cover design, 200 extra templates, and other many features. The 3D cover creation is also ready for you here.

Premium Plan

If you’re a podcaster or video marketer, this plan can suit you. So, pay $49/month and enjoy numerous features. In addition to the features, get access to 4 hours of video or audio transcription a month.

Business Plan

Are you a Facebook Live broadcaster, Podcaster, or YouTube creator? Well, pay $99/month for this plan and save a lot of money. With the plan, enjoy access to a variety of useful features alongside 8 transcription hours per month.

Final Thought

Hopefully, you’ve found this review useful. Designrr is a great tool in the market so far. If you want to be creating impactful EBooks in less than five minutes, use this tool. As you’ve seen, there are several pricing options. That allows you to choose one that fits your budget and needs. Even for the case of the business plan, $99/month is a small amount for such beneficial software. Give it a try and see the results!