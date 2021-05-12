Adrienne Somerville of Somerville Consulting Group: “Spend time with each employee individually, on a recurring basis”

Spend time with each employee individually, on a recurring basis — For example, I coordinate what I call employee one-on-one sessions and chew and chats sessions (virtually lunch), despite being extremely busy. Specifically, I maintain a strong, positive connection with each employee, and my employees are always grateful for my time and assistance.

Adrienne Somerville is an International Best-selling Amazon author, and leading expert on Business, Information Technology and Talent Management. Adrienne is known as an international Talent Management expert, successfully leading organizations through implementations that dynamically improve performance and increase profits. Her debut book, WINGSPAN: Talent Management — Gaining Corporate Dominance, assists companies, of all sizes in all markets, to understand their portfolio of talent and ensure their business soars.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Throughout my career, having successfully progressed from entry to senior level positions, spanning many different technical disciplines, to include federal government contracting, program management, talent management, logistics/business operations, I have encountered so many professionals whom were not engaged at work, did not feel a part of their work culture, questioned how their individual contributions impacted the greater organization…I mean very talented individuals, by the way. Often times, I would observed how these feelings and factors negatively influenced organizational demands and individual, managerial and organizational performance goals and objectives. Then, I begin to read, learn and study Talent Management. I quickly realized talent management is the key to organizational success. It was around this time, I decided I wanted to be an invaluable asset in the world of Talent Management to help people not only live, but work in “their story”. Specifically, I wanted to be a Talent Management Program Manager whom enabled both people and organizations to reach their full potential.

My first Talent Management Program Management position was held with the Naval Air Systems Command, located in Patuxent River, Maryland. Once I witnessed the difference I was making at a national level, amongst 36,000 people, across eight sites, I knew I had to garner my academic excellence, from schools such as Norfolk State University, Florida Institute of Technology, Georgetown University and Harvard University, along with many years of technical expertise, to the continue to multiple the positive effects of talent management across broader organizations, to include other government agencies and industry partners. Today, I am very fortunate to lead two companies, as CEO, Somerville Consulting Group, LLC, and Talent and Technical Solutions, Inc.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Some years ago, I was asked to discuss talent management and mentorship with a group of Artisans, very technical professionals…welders, mechanics, painters, etc. in a theater that held approximately 1500 people. The audience really had no idea why they were in attendance, or what I intended share. To be candid, there were many skeptics in the room wanting me to finish before I started, so they could return to their day jobs. However, when I finished my 45 minute presentation, there was a long reception of individuals waiting to meet me to say thank you, I now have hope, I finally feel worthy, I understand how I may be able to progress in my career, etc. I felt as if I was doing another TED Talk, because I knew I had an impact. This experienced warmed my soul and confirmed talent management is definitely the game-changing profession for me. The rest is history.

Can you please give us your favorite”Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

During an interview with Iylana Vanzant, Oprah once said “I do not own anything that is not mine to own”. This quote is indeed one of my favorite quotes, because it freed me from holding on to any excess baggage or drama that would deter or delay me from live my life on my terms without being consumed with the thoughts of others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Before mentoring was mentoring, in the sense of today’s term, at the tender age of 10-years-old, while spending a very hot summer in Norfolk, VA, between drinking tea and playing Jacks, my grandmother, Ms. Carolyn E. Parker, taught me the importance of being great. It was a turning point, in my understanding of what characteristics and traits, I wanted to emulate throughout my life.

While in college, I had no money, no car, no place to live (at one point), no computer, and worked 36 hours per week, while maintaining a 3.9 GPA to retain my scholarship. The words that enabled me to always continue to grind to greatness, even in my darkest hours, are what my grandmother taught me, which was “You are great, and greatness can never be contained, so continue to shine”, she would say continue to shine…” I am ever so grateful for the blessings bestowed upon me, from my grandmother that I named my foundation after her, The Carolyn E. Parker Foundation, a foundation focused on ensuring others know they are great too.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how we work and how we communicate in our work. Many teams have started working remotely. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a team physically together?

One of the main benefits of having a team physically together is the on-time learning and immediate sharing of knowledge and information. It is no mystery that people learn from each other, specifically listening to conversations, joining discussions, and connecting their individual contributions to others and the greater good of the organization. Another benefit is the formulation of personal relationships that ultimately strengthen professional relationships and create mentoring relationship. I call this process building relationship capital. Lastly, the unity around the organization’s values and mission is stronger, when the team is surrounded by each other and continuously reminded of the corporation’s culture.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a team is not in the same space?

When a team is not in the same space, there is a heavy reliance upon working technological tools. In order to successfully perform remotely, employees must have reliable information technology solutions from which to work. Additionally, when the team is not in the same space, it is very easy for employees to not be fully engaged and/or forensically focused on the tasks at hand, particularly in today’s environment where employees are easily distracted and organization’s struggle to address employee engagement challenges.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Communicate With Your Team Effectively Even If You Are Rarely In The Same Physical Space ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Spend time with each employee individually, on a recurring basis — For example, I coordinate what I call employee one-on-one sessions and chew and chats sessions (virtually lunch), despite being extremely busy. Specifically, I maintain a strong, positive connection with each employee, and my employees are always grateful for my time and assistance. Host group/team meetings and share outcomes and data — For example, I host “Ask Adrienne Anything” sessions and virtual town halls for an 1.5 hours every quarter, in order to bring all of my team members together in one forum. This open forum allows everyone to publicly share with each other and speak candidly and directly with me. Visibly track workload and work products — Work is and should never be deemed a place! So, holding people accountable for their products and the progress they are making is even more critical when you are not in the same space. Additionally, posting team performance metrics, as a way of being transparent about the team’s results is beneficial because people will remain connected, engaged and united to the cause…to the mission. Create a culture of trust and transparency — As leader, I believe you must over communicate, and even more so when you are not in shared work spaces. As previously mentioned, I coordinate one-on-ones and chew and chats, sharing information on an individual basis. Additionally, I host group discussions, such as “Ask Adrienne Anything” and virtual town halls, along with engaging in traditional communication practices, such as emails and SMS, etc. Remain available to your workforce members and ensure they are accessible and accountable to not only their leadership but also to each other. — As a leader, I ensure I identify opportunities for team members to work both independently and collaboratively, forcing continued group interactions, teaming and the building of coalitions.

Has your company experienced communication challenges with your workforce working from home during the pandemic? For example, does your company allow employees to use their own cell phones or do they use the company’s phone lines for work? Can you share any other issues that came up?

I do allow our employees to use their personal cellphones to communicate, by way of messaging, things such as status updates, share general information, and/or simply to quickly connect to briefly discuss a matter…real time. Moreover, despite there always being the looming question of security when using cellphones and tablets for virtual discussions, many of our meetings are held via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx and Google Meet, and for the most part, there really has not been any issues other than a connection glitch or two here and there.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help teams coordinate and communicate with each other. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

All of the following virtual platforms used by my company, such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco WebEx, Zoom, Google Meet, etc., have proven to be effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space.

If you could design the perfect communication feature or system to help your business, what would it be?

I think in these remote operating times, in which workforce members are continuing to embrace mobile technology to manage their careers, partnering with Google and Apple to place Avatar operated career guidebooks with interactive career roadmaps in the palm of workforce member’s hands, in the form of a mobile application, would be very powerful. The simple use of Oracle, on the back end, and Java, on the front end of the mobile application would be a game changer, because leveraging these virtual platforms will enable workforce members to grow, progress, and manage their careers from the palm of their hands.

I believe the current communication platforms or systems are helpful to my business, and critical to its future success.

My particular expertise and interest is in Unified Communications .

Has the pandemic changed the need or appeal for unified communications technology requirements? Can you explain?

The pandemic has created a heavier demand upon desktop sharing of real time data and information. Less reliance upon traditional means of communication, such as voicemail messaging and more reliance upon quick turnaround of emails and SMS. I cannot tell you when I last listened to a voice mail message, since the pandemic. In a virtual environment, people are looking for immediate responses offered via emails and SMS.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring remote teams together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I am very excited about the rapid evolving and new tools continuing to be developed to bring teams together in shared virtual space. The increase use of created AVATARS, in support of the 21st century workforce/workplace is technology I am looking forward to embracing in the near future.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

As companies return to work, I am concerned about their continued investments in technology that promote virtual operations. I fear many organizations will revert back to their old ways of doing business, such as VTCs, which goes against the grain of what is needed in a 21st century work environment.

So far we have discussed communication within a team. How has the pandemic changed the way you interact and engage your customers? How much of your interactions have moved to digital such as chatbots, messaging apps, phone, or video calls?

Almost all of our business has moved to digital interactions. However, use of digital interactions has slowed down progress when establishing new clients. I find digital interactions work best with existing clients where there is already invested relationship capital.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of working with a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote team member?

This aligns to my previous response, in that you must continue to invest in relationship capital with team members, despite being virtual. Once a relationship exists, performance and progress is being made and monitored, trust and transparency remains, and providing constructive criticism is simply easier. For example, I have had several virtual (via face and phone) crucial conversations with employees regarding expectations and job requirements, during the pandemic. However, employees know leaders, like myself, are coming from a good place with their best interest and the organization’s best interests in mind, based on our established relationship. Additionally, I am very clear and pointed, in my tone, temperament and timely delivery, when I virtually provide functional/technical constructive criticism, ensuring there is no question of my constructive criticism being misconstrued as a personal attack.

Can you give any specific ideas about how to create a sense of camaraderie and team cohesion when you are not physically together?

I hosted town halls, “Ask Adrienne Anything” discussions; One-on-One Employee Discussions; Virtual Award Ceremonies, Virtual Hails and Farewells and Virtual Happy Hours.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be to develop corporate documents that de-mystified career progression; a long-standing workforce issue.

Specifically, there is often a perceived mystery surrounding the required skills to successfully progress within any career field. Career progression for one individual sometime appears to have no “repeatable” relevance when related to the career progression of another within the same technical community; leading to suspicion and frustration amongst the workforce. Many companies lack a corporate document, which identifies the expected proficiencies required for individuals to progress; tailored to each level, within each technical community.

In response, I will continue to build and share an “end state” vision, serve as a catalyst for organizational change, and motivated a small cadre of knowledgeable workforce members, at each organization, to identify the skills required by each technical community, at every level, in the form of a digital Career Guidebook. The digital Career Guidebook will provide career progression paths for total workforces; this will be groundbreaking since specific skills identification approaches have never been collectively codified at the corporate level of many companies.

This digital Career Guidebook will allow every workforce member, regardless of grade or technical community, to learn and understand their potential career progression.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.somervilleconsultingroup.com

