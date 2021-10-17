Adrienne Enns of May You Know Joy: “You are not alone”

I know it sounds cliché but, it’s true: You are not alone. We feel like we are when we’re in the throes of addiction. We are full of shame and feel like we’ll be judged. What was incredible to me is that there are people who will understand you and generally, people just want you to be well. People are good and want to help.

As a part of my series about people who made the journey from an addict to an entrepreneur, I had the pleasure to interview Adrienne Enns.

Adrienne Enns is the Founder and CEO of May You Know Joy Inc. Adrienne’s mission is to inspire our most intentional and joyful living through products conversations and experiences. May You Know Joy is well-known for its popular line of intention card decks that inspire joy, intention and gratitude. Adrienne is the author of Intentional Days and host of The Intention Sessions podcast. Adrienne found joy, intention and deep gratitude as she navigated her recovery from addiction (now 9+ years sober) and this inspires her daily practices and her work in the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you describe your childhood for us?

I grew up in a small town in Southwestern Ontario, Canada. When I look back, life was really simple. I loved school and hanging out with my friends. My passions were art and reading. We really used our imaginations to entertain ourselves!

Can you share with us how were you initially introduced to your addiction? What drew you to the addiction you had?

My struggle was with alcohol and when I reflect on it, it was always prevalent in my life. When I was growing up, all of the adults I knew drank. As teens, we went to parties and this was just part of the fabric of our social lives. That would continue through university, into adulthood. All of my friends liked to drink and I entered a career in advertising where it was also a common way to entertain clients and socialize after work. All this to say, it seemed very normal to me. This is what people did and I really enjoyed it.

I didn’t always drink excessively but, I do believe I drank a lot and at some point it escalated out of my control. I often felt self-conscious. I struggled with debilitating anxiety and panic attacks. Alcohol took the edge off. In hindsight, I can see that I was uncomfortable in my own skin. I also didn’t know healthy ways to cope with my emotions or with stress. So, I opted to numb it all out. I didn’t realize at the time that alcohol was only fueling the fire.

What do you think you were really masking or running from in the first place?

I had become completely disconnected from who I really was. I believe I was trying to meet and exceed insatiable expectations that felt overwhelming to me. As I mentioned previously, this sense of overwhelm created anxiety and panic. I think I was incredibly uncomfortable with everything. I didn’t know how to feel my emotions and as a result, I was desperately seeking calm, solace and ease. I did not know how to take care of myself in healthy ways and chose alcohol as my coping mechanism.

Can you share what the lowest point in your addiction and life was?

At my lowest point, I was a shell of myself. My body was in a full revolt. I had horrible shakes and yet, when I drank, I would throw up violently. I felt incredibly depressed and very hopeless. My job was on the brink and so was my marriage. I was very exhausted with all of my own BS and I was mystified how things had come to this.

One day close to when I finally stopped, I had a horrible fall. My lips and face were swollen and I had a black eye. As I nursed my face in the dim light of the bathroom mirror that night, I really looked at myself. I hadn’t really looked at myself in as long as I could remember. Instead of disdain, there was a hint of self-compassion. As I looked at my bruised face I thought, maybe this is what you feel like on the inside. I also made a vow to myself that I never wanted my kids to see me like this ever again.

Can you tell us the story about how you were able to overcome your addiction?

I went to a rehab facility because I did not believe I could make this change on my own. It was one of the best and worst experiences of my life. It was one of the worst experiences because I was so full of shame and I didn’t want to be there. It was also one of best because my life changed forever. In that facility, I could be completely honest. I felt heard and understood. I was able to learn about what I was dealing with and right my course.

If you think going to rehab is bad, re-entering the real world sober is no walk in the park. I felt determined yet, incredibly fragile. I really did take it one day at a time.

I realized how much energy I’d put into my own self-destruction and I wondered what I could do if I used my energy for good?

Also — I took simple steps every day to really nourish myself, take care of myself and be on my own side. If I was going to all of the trouble to turn my life around then, I wanted to be happy. I chose joy for myself.

How did you reconcile within yourself and to others the pain that addiction caused to you and them?

This is a big question and a long road. I did a lot of personal work around this and had heartfelt conversations with the people close to me. But, perhaps more importantly, I chose to live my life very intentionally. I asked myself what kind of person I wanted to be and how I wanted to show up in the world. I chose to be very present and purposeful. I feel that our intentional actions are a living amends for the pain we’ve caused. Truly living into a new life is the greatest gift we can give ourselves and the people in our lives.

When you stopped your addiction, what did you do to fill in all the newfound time you had?

I began being very mindful of how I spent my time. I devoted a lot of time to my healing journey. The path of recovery was something I was (and am) very committed to. I sought the help of therapists, naturopaths, energy healers and all manner of people to support me in clearing my past, re-connecting with myself and creating a healthy path forward.

I also made time to re-discover what actually brought me a lot of joy. I took up yoga and meditation. I began cooking again. I became curious about discovering who and what actually made me happy. I also enjoyed a lot of time with my kids and close friends. Just being present felt really good.

What positive habits have you incorporated into your life post addiction to keep you on the right path?

I am very committed to my practice of intentional living. To me, this means choosing how I want to show up in the world and putting all the supports in place to help me achieve this. This means taking care of my body, mind and spirit.

Each morning, I choose an intention for my day. I also have daily yoga and meditation practices. These help me stay grounded, clear and energized.

I also make sure I’m infusing my moments with joy. Whether it’s listening to music I love, taking a walk or connecting with friends, I make it a priority to fill up my heart.

Can you tell us a story about how your entrepreneurial journey started?

A few years into my recovery, I wanted to inspire other people to live intentionally. I studied Life Coaching and began creating my intention card products. Over the years, the business has evolved in ways I never could have imagined. While I’m no longer coaching, I use those skills to create my products, books and workshops.

Our product line of intention cards is on a huge growth trajectory and I absolutely love the creativity and the business strategy it takes to grow this line and bring it into new outlets. I never could have imagined myself here and couldn’t be more grateful.

I have also authored a book, Intentional Days. I host The Intention Sessions Podcast. And a talk I gave called Overcoming Addiction was picked up by Aplus Media and has reached a lot of people.

I want to inspire people to live with intention and purpose. I want to remind them that it is the simple, consistent things they do daily that make a big difference. I enjoy creating beautiful products to inspire them along this path.

What character traits have you transferred from your addiction to your entrepreneurship. Please share both the positive and negative.

In positive terms, I know that I have transferred the resilience of my recovery journey into entrepreneurship. In building a business, there is a lot of growth, learning and many obstacles. Having learned to be present, meet life in the moment and keep going has served me well. I have also learned that I can create my future so, I apply this mindset to problem-solving and navigating tough situations.

My addictive mind has a tendency to believe ‘more is better’ so, I have to check myself often. I can easily overwork and overextend myself. It is a constant practice to make my self-care a priority. I also need to manage my energy which means keeping things simple and focused. It also means saying ‘no’ a lot. I am always learning optimize my energy and priorities so, that I am abundant in life and in work.

Why do you think this topic is not discussed enough?

There can be a lot of shame and stigma around addiction which can prevent this from being discussed. It is also a very personal journey so not everyone may want to share their experience at large and we need to respect that. For my part, I have found that sharing my story is very healing so, if someone benefits in some way, that’s all I can hope for.

Addiction problems have sky-rocketed since COVID so, this conversation is particularly poignant right now. It’s important that people know that they are not alone, that they can get help and that recovery is possible.

Standing on the steps of that rehab facility over 9 years ago, I couldn’t imagine that recovery was possible let alone having healthy relationships and my own business. I am deeply grateful.

Can you share three pieces of advice that you would give to the entrepreneur who is struggling with some sort of addiction but ashamed to speak about it or get help?

I know it sounds cliché but, it’s true: You are not alone. We feel like we are when we’re in the throes of addiction. We are full of shame and feel like we’ll be judged. What was incredible to me is that there are people who will understand you and generally, people just want you to be well. People are good and want to help. When you are saying ‘no’ to whatever you’re addicted to, you are saying ‘yes’ to yourself. You will think that life without these substances (or vices) is impossible but, it’s actually much more incredible than you can imagine. Setting healthy boundaries is essential. Recovery is possible. You really do have the power to change your life. You will need some self-compassion, a good support network, probably some tough love and also a good sense of humor. Surround yourself with people and resources that nourish you and anything is possible.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram: @mayyouknowjoy

Twitter: @mayyouknowjoy

Facebook: May You Know Joy

Thank you so much for your insights. That was really inspiring!