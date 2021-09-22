Adrienne Enns Of May You Know Joy: “Look for joy”

Look for joy. When times are tough, we have a natural tendency to see the worst in things. We feel the pain, suffering, anger and resentment. But, in every moment, everything exists. So, even in these tough times, there is also love, kindness, beauty and joy. Can we see the whole situation and also find the joy? When we practice this consistently, we will find that there’s a lot of joy to be had in life — even in the tough times.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adrienne Enns.

Adrienne is the Founder & CEO of May You Know Joy Inc. Her mission is to inspire our most intentional and joyful daily living through products, conversations and experiences. Adrienne is the creator of May You Know Joy intention cards. She is the author of Intentional Days and hosts The Intention Sessions podcast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Leamington, Ontario, Canada. I finished high school in the UK when my dad was transferred for work. I attended university in Toronto and have made this awesome city home ever since. As a child I loved writing and creating. When we moved abroad, it was a really expansive opportunity (particularly having grown up in a small town). I met people from many different backgrounds and learned that the world is full of adventure, inspiration and opportunities.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I spent the first 15 years of my career working in magazine publishing at some of Canada’s top media companies. I loved my career until I didn’t. At some point, an inability to cope with life’s stresses collided with my love of alcohol and this became a massive downward spiral for me. I had to exit stage left and go to rehab to sober up and understand what was happening. I share this here because it was this experience that I often describe as my worst/best experience. It was the worst because I couldn’t imagine how things had come to this. I felt physically awful, emotionally exhausted and riddled with shame. It was also one of my best experiences because it was a pivotal moment for change. I chose to become sober, to be on my own side and to put my energy into creating a life I really loved. This experience ultimately led to the creation of May You Know Joy. I love being an entrepreneur and a creator. I love creating simple intention card decks that can inspire people and shift their day.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Unbeknownst to them, my kids have made the biggest impact on my life. They encourage me to be my best without necessarily knowing it. When I got sober, I wanted to be a good mom to them. I also wanted to be a good person and show up as myself. In taking care of myself, pursuing my dreams and being really present with them, they have inspired me to keep going and they bring out the best in me. I learn a lot from them. Also, no person will be more candid about your shortcomings than a teenager!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

This isn’t necessarily funny but, it was a pivotal moment. As I was struggling, I had this incredible boss. She didn’t understand the extent of my troubles but, she knew something was very off. One day she asked me if I was meant to be in that role, at that company, in that industry? It blew my mind. This is the only career I’d known. This was my path. While I was jarred (and probably offended) by her question at the moment she asked it, it stayed with me. While it wouldn’t change my course immediately, it affected me on a profound level. It made me realize that there were a million options around me and I could choose another one. I think that sometimes we get so used to the path we’re on that we mistake it for the only path. That was true for me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We just launched 2 new intention card decks this year. One is gratitude focused and is meant to inspire our daily gratitude practices. It has been an instant hit. We also launched an intention deck for people in recovery. I’d wanted to create this for some time to support people on this journey. A portion of the proceeds will go back to recovery initiatives. While very niche, this has also been flying out the doors. I love being able to impact people’s days in small, simple and inspiring ways.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resourcefulness — I am very resourceful and often frustration leads to my best work. When I was creating my first product (the May You Know Joy card set), I couldn’t afford boxes for the products. All of the quotes were way beyond my means. Initially, I thought the door was closed but then, I began hunting around for other solutions. I ultimately found gorgeous linen bags (which I hand stamped at the time) and this has not only made this product stand out but, it’s one of people’s favorite features of the product.

Honesty — In my recovery journey, I’ve learned to be very honest with myself and the people around me. It took several years before I shared about my experiences and my recovery. However, I learned that sharing honestly is more important than my ego. We all have struggles and honesty gives us an opportunity to connect and heal. Honesty has led to many beautiful conversations and incredible collaborations.

Creativity — I put my creativity not only into my products and offerings but, into how I organize my day, my life and my business. I believe my creativity allows me to stay open to new opportunities, challenge stale thinking and test my limits. Creativity also brings me a lot of joy.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I had to get sober over 9 years ago now. At the time, it seemed next to impossible. In those very early days of my recovery, I opened to the idea of being kinder to myself and loving myself (even just a little bit). I realized how much energy I’d put into my own self-destruction and wondered what I could do if I used my energy for good? I also decided that if I was going to all the trouble to turn my life around that I wanted to be really happy. I wanted to connect with a life of deep joy.

Ultimately, I would launch my own business, May You Know Joy Inc. It is created to inspire people in simple ways to connect to joy and create their lives on purpose. I want to remind people that joy is a choice and it’s always available. We primarily explore this through our ever-expanding product line of intention card decks. We create these intention cards to help people connect to themselves, make mindful choices and find joy.

Finding and creating joy is a daily practice for me and to be able to offer it to the world through beautiful products is a true gift. Since we launched over 6 years ago, I’ve spoken to thousands of people about joy and what gets in the way so, I’m very familiar with what gets in our way.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Here are a few factors I believe may contribute to this low ranking:

We are constantly being pulled outside of ourselves. Whether it’s comparing our lives to those of others on social media or feeling like we’ll be happy when we’re thinner, richer or smarter, we have a lot of messages coming at us that make us feel inadequate. These messages are overwhelming and relentless. Taking a digital detox, getting outside, seeing friends or doing an activity we love are great ways to remember what joy feels like and to feel fulfilled. We need to remember that joy is an inside job and we have the power to create joy in simple ways every single day. Our culture glorifies being busy and distracted. We are busy chasing things instead of recognizing what’s right here in this moment. Happy moments are simple ones. They’re available to us all the time but, we need to be present to see them, feel them and enjoy them. If we slowed down, paused and created sometime to feel joy, I imagine the ranking would improve significantly. We are disconnected from ourselves, our feeling and our communities. Whether it’s substances, shopping, gambling or another addiction, we have a strong desire to numb out, distract ourselves and ignore the pain in our lives. When we don’t feel pain, we also limit our capacity for joy. Getting in touch with ourselves (our feelings, how our bodies feel), creating meaningful social connections and getting involved in our communities are all awesome ways to foster connection and create a lot of joy. I also believe there’s a misconception that having a joyful life means things are perfect and we’re happy all the time. I haven’t found that to be the case! Life is still messy and fraught with pain and obstacles. That’s part of the human experience. A joyful life is choosing to find joy in small moments, choosing to feel joy and also choosing to meet life in the moment. Sometimes being angry, crying or having a tough conversation will be what’s in order to connect us to our most joyful life.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Over the years, I’ve spoken to thousands of people about joy and here are some of the myths and misconceptions I’ve run into most often:

We can often believe that joy is off in the future once we’ve checked a bunch of boxes. For example, we will be happy when we get the job, retire, earn more money or have the perfect partner. We need to love ourselves and make our own happiness our priority. When we take responsibility for our own joy, we’ll be a lot more content and I think we’ll find a lot more joy comes our way. Joy is an inside job and when we master this, we will have created a life we don’t need to escape from. We feel like we are unworthy of joy and it’s only for other people. If we scroll social media, there are always a lot of people having a great time. This can feed our tendency to compare and despair. First off, social media seldom paints the true picture. And second, everyone is worthy of joy. We need to get off our phones, go out into the world and experience it. We need to remember that we are enough and joyful moments come in a lot of different ways. We need to allow for that. We don’t actually allow ourselves to feel joy. This one is interesting and can be really surprising. Joy can actually be a very powerful feeling and sometimes people are actually afraid to feel it. Believe it or not, we can be more comfortable in pain because that’s what’s familiar. If this is the case, it’s great to begin to notice what brings us joy. It can be little things like a sunny day, our favorite color, an awesome song or having a good laugh. Feeling small joys adds up. This is what actually creates a joyful life.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think we often have defined ideas about what will or won’t bring us joy and when things don’t ‘go our way’ or go as we expect them to, we default to frustration and believing that joy isn’t possible. When we’re really present and are open to life unfolding, we might be surprised by what brings us joy.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Yes!

Look for joy. When times are tough, we have a natural tendency to see the worst in things. We feel the pain, suffering, anger and resentment. But, in every moment, everything exists. So, even in these tough times, there is also love, kindness, beauty and joy. Can we see the whole situation and also find the joy? When we practice this consistently, we will find that there’s a lot of joy to be had in life — even in the tough times. Feel joy. We need to allow ourselves to feel joy. It sounds so simple but, it’s pretty common for us not to do this. First off, if we are numbing out our avoiding uncomfortable feelings, we’re also numbing out our capacity for the good ones like joy. Second, in order to experience joy and really know it, we have to allow ourselves to feel it. In small moments of joy, allow yourself to feel it in your body. Notice how it feels and invite all experiences that give you that feeling. We need to be open to receiving joy and to feeling it. Cultivate joy. Look around your life and notice the simple day-to-day things that bring you joy. What people, activities and moments actually make you happy? If you’re not sure, experiment. Once you know what brings you joy, be sure to include these things in your daily routine. Joy is for every single day. You are enough as you are and joy is for right now. Sometimes, we can get caught up in believing that joy is for other people or it’s for some future time when we have the promotion, the relationship or whatever it is we feel will make us happy. When we find joy in our simple moments right now, we only attract more. That’s the secret. Create joy. Joy isn’t for special occasions. I encourage you to look for every opportunity to infuse your days with joy. For example, while you’re at your desk you can hydrate yourself, have a screensaver you love, listen to your favorite music, take a break and make some plans for when you’re done. My favorite quote by Emily Dickinson is “forever is made of nows.” If you want a lifetime of joy, infuse it into every moment you can. Share joy. When times are tough, sometimes the best thing we can do is get out of our own heads and be in service to others. Share a little joy whenever you get a chance. It could be smiling at someone or reaching out to a friend. Your action can be simple. It doesn’t have to be elaborate to be very meaningful. When we give and receive joy, it’s contagious. It can also have an exponential ripple effect.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

I believe there are a few things people can do:

Be there and listen. I think it’s really underestimated how powerful it is to simply be there for the people we care about. Just being present without interrupting or trying to fix things is very powerful. Invite your friend to do something fun and healthy. Go for a walk or to a movie or on a day trip. Sometimes we need a change of scenery, some inspiration and good company to spark joy and shift our energy. If the situation is more serious, help the person in your life get professional help. You can’t fix them but, you can support them. You could help them research options or drive them to an appointment. When people help people, everyone wins.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love for everyone to know, create and spread more joy. If we all did simple things every day to spark joy and kindness, this would have a powerful ripple effect. We need to come together now and remember we’re more the same than we are different. I believe these simple gestures have an exponential and transformative effect. People often tell me that it’s too simple and I remind them that it IS simple but, we have to DO it. Taking action will create real change.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a smoothie with Rich Roll. I listen to his podcast faithfully and I admire his honesty, vulnerability and raw humanity. We share a journey of recovery so, that content holds particular weight for me. I admire how he is using his platform to have really inspiring and impactful conversations. I think a conversation with him would be riveting, inspiring and a lot of fun.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Website: www.mayyouknowjoy.com

IG: @mayyouknowjoy

