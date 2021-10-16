Adriane M. Brown Of Diamond Ministries: “Value people and not things. Items are replaceable people are not”

Value people and not things. Items are replaceable people are not. Once someone is broken it’s hard to build trust and to heal that person.

As a part of our series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adriane M Brown.

Adriane is a survivor of domestic violence, an advocate, and author of the book from Sneakers to Stilettos. She is the CEO and Founder of Diamond Ministries Inc. Diamond Ministries focuses on bringing awareness and prevention to DMST (Domestic Minor Child Sex Trafficking), Domestic Violence/Intimate Partner Violence and HIV/AIDS

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

After fleeing from Domestic Violence, I reached out to agencies in my area and found gaps in the services they offered. That prompted me to start my own organization to fill in the gaps where survivors needed assistance. Our agency not only brings awareness to Domestic Violence but we also bring awareness to Sex Trafficking and HIV/AIDS.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Recently, I was able to assist a young lady that was the victim of Domestic Violence and sexual assault. She had nowhere to go and no support system. I was able to find her a temporary place to stay, she had some past legal issues that needed to be resolved and we worked that out in less than 60 days. She was dedicated to getting her life on track and we went thru a really intense budgeting and life skills workshop and now she is stably housed in a great community that she can afford. My main takeaway from that story is dedication. This young lady was dedicated to living a better life and we were able to assist her with that.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that? I always asked people why they did certain things without asking- What happened to you.

People deal with layers of trauma and as a social worker we can sometimes add to that trauma by asking the wrong questions. People do things out of learned behavior and can never tell you why they’ve done something but they can always tell you what happened to them and that will always answer the question of why they did something.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I believe it takes a village of people to add to someone’s success. I don’t have one particular person that has helped me but a tribe of ladies and men that have given to me, my organization and others for the success of what we are creating.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

We are offering a safe space for people to come talk about their problems and issues. We don’t judge anyone for the decisions they’ve made. We all have made plenty of bad decisions in our life and just need someone to listen. A lot of people never talk about the trauma of their childhood or even adult life and were told to not say anything so they suffer in silence. We are here to say it’s ok, to listen and help find resources and solutions.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Take time to Meditate and/or Pray — I can’t start my day without this before I get out of bed I say “Good Morning Google” and my quote for the day and devotion music is prompted. After that time I can rise and take on the day.

Take time for you- Most morning I have my tea on my back porch and take time to listen to the birds chirping this helps with stress and anxiety.

Find a hobby- I love shopping at thrift stores. I can find an old piece of furniture and take my time to restore it and I feel so good that I was able to restore something that someone else felt was trash.

Turn your phone off- this was hard for me. One day I forgot my phone at home while running errands. I was too far from home to turn around to get it so I just continued and it was the best shopping experience I ever had. Now most of the time I leave my phone home or in the car, it’s great therapy to disconnect.

Laugh- when I first left my domestic violence relationship, I never thought I would laugh again. I take time to call friends on the phone and just laugh about silly things. This brings me joy and my friends look forward to my silly phone calls.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be? A movement around healing through Trauma-Informed Care and Mental Health Awareness.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I wish they would have told me to start sooner than later.

I feel I wasted so much time doing things that did not add value to my life.

Save money, you will need it!

Value people and not things. Items are replaceable people are not. Once someone is broken it’s hard to build trust and to heal that person.

Have patience everything does not come quick and fast it takes time.

Relationships are more valuable than money I think that says it all.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health. A lot of people do not want to talk about mental health but we have to face it every day. Right now, we are in the middle of a worldwide pandemic and people are suffering from loss of family, friends, jobs, homes, food insecurity and the list goes on. There is a mental health factor in all this. Increased depression, anxiety and isolation just to name a few. When we are finally out of this pandemic a lot of people will realize counseling is essential.

