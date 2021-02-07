Adriana Gentile: “Get your sleep!”

Get your sleep! “Zombie mode” is a real thing and completely avoidable if planned correctly. Sleep is a great tool for weight management, hormone regulation, an opportunity for your body to rest and recover, and a way to keep your mind sharp! Everyone has their own sleep optimization time-length however I’ve found that on average, around seven to eight hours is a great goal to shoot for. A well-rested look is always “in”.

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adriana Gentile.

Adriana is a certified personal trainer with her diploma in sports nutrition, pre and postnatal fitness, TRX suspension, as well as a champion international bikini competitor. Her years in the competitive fitness industry had led her down the path of her own health demise and so she went on a quest to find balance that was in alignment with her holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle. Through this journey is where she landed on an all-natural, wellness network marketing company where she has been able to weave in her online coaching as well as onboard new coaches to help expand her influence around the globe. Adriana is now consistently number one in Canada on the leaderboard and was awarded number two recruiter in the entire company 2019–2020. With the success of her network marketing personal and team brand, she is now able to fuel her passion of being a role model in the space of fitness and nutrition with many high-achieving goals set for 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

My passion for fitness came from a negative space, which a lot of great success stories do! I was pregnant at 19, had my son at 20, and during that time my son’s father (whom I’m no longer with) and his friends would “playfully” call me “fat, pig and whale”, and left to feel inferior to the other pretty girls that were hanging around. When my son was born I thought that I would be loved and appreciated more if I was skinny and wearing make-up. I was completely uneducated on fitness or nutrition so I thought the answer to getting skinny was to eat nothing and run all day. I ran for four hours a day, sucked on ice cubes, and drank high sugar protein drinks from my local drug store. When my son was three months old we moved to Montreal and that’s where I got my very first personal trainer. My trainer taught me about actually eating to fuel my body and using weights/resistance to attain my physique goals.

Through this experience, I gained my confidence back to the point when my son’s father wanted to move to Europe I said I wanted to move back to my home in Vancouver. When I moved back to Vancouver, I went to personal training school where I received a free gym membership to practice my teachings. It was the general manager that registered me at the gym and he told me to apply once I graduated. I applied and I got the job! Through my job as a personal trainer at a corporate gym (mind you, getting paid very little in comparison to what the client was paying the gym to train with me) is where I met one of my best friends to date where he encouraged me to consider bikini competing since I was already in great shape! I was very naive at the time and was excited about a new fitness challenge — to go from being called “fat” to now prancing on stage in a bikini.. and WINNING! I won my first bikini competition and so I followed that path for many years.

Along this time in my life, one of my friends had started with a global holistic wellness networking company. She asked me if I was open to the opportunity of growing a team with her and I said “no”. It took me six years of competing and damaging my metabolism, hormone health, and mindset around food that I finally was ready to reach back out to her and inquire more information about what she was doing. I ordered my first round of products, promising I would never tell a soul because I was on my own personal health journey. Sure enough, two weeks into my new health routine I felt AMAZING! I then brought in the products to my personal training clients and they were getting great results too which gave me the confidence to bring it online to my social media and that is where we’ve really been able to explode! I’ve been on my network marketing journey for three years now and have achieved many impressive accolades for myself and my team!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I feel as though my life’s success has been on a trackable journey with someone important guiding me in each phase. From the very beginning of it all, my son’s father and his disbelief in my potential. My friend, Tyler, who saw greatness within me and encouraged my pursuit of international bikini titles. My friend, Amanda, who never gave up on me and guided my growth in my networking endeavours. Finally, to this date, my team of extensive heart-centred , soul serviced, individuals whom together, we are impacting lives on a global scale.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

In the beginning, when I was merging my in-person personal training to an online coaching and network marketing approach, I somehow forgot to take care of people along the way. I was so excited to help people input their orders and grow as an independent associate however I somehow forgot the other side of prospecting and enrolling and that is to continue to take care of them, do check-ins, and guide their journey.

I held this over my head for a year or so while I had grown so much as a leader and the guilt of not serving these past clients the same as I would today. Until I spoke to one of my very first customers/clients who wanted to reorder products and hop back on the coaching team again. I was very honest and said I had to get something off my chest as it’s been laying heavy on my heart. I apologized for not being the coach back then as I am today and I appreciate them putting their wellness trust back into my hands. Their response was the humorous part to this story and that was “oh… I thought you were wonderful! It just wasn’t the right time for me, I had a lot of personal stuff going on at the time!”.

A guilt that I had held on to for many months was in fact all in my head and my client had known nothing wrong with my services. It was a hardship I gave to myself for not evolving fast enough when in truth, no one knew any different except for me! I think we truly are our own worst critics and sometimes we can conjure stories in our mind that hold us back from greatness but once we give ourselves grace, knowing that we are all on a path of betterment, we can release these negative self-esteem and move into our true power.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

To be honest, they don’t “know” anything and that is the exact mindset that leads to an abandoned attempt. Your success all comes down to your mindset. To know that you have the power to pivot and make the adjustments needed to succeed. To know that everything happens for a reason and it’s always in our best benefit, if we allow it. There is no win or lose, there is only win or learn.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I’ve done research and development in the areas in which I want to improve in regards to my social media. I was taught to find a business or influencer that is doing it right (not just a page that you admire and thinks looks nice but an actual business that is making moves and “doing it right”). Draw 9–24 squares like an Instagram grid and note in each one what is being posted. Is there a “method to the madness”? Replicate and duplicate those posts in regards to your own niche and value you want to give. This acts as a guideline for your posts so you’re now treating your IG page as a resume and place of business, with a methodical and strategic way of posting.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

You can’t pour from an empty cup so I personally recommend that you prioritize your self-care FIRST in your schedule and make your appointments around that!

I always make sure to get in a workout every single day. Whether it’s cardio around my neighbourhood or a sweat in my garage, I make sure I get it done because I feel my best when I know I’ve moved my body and had a good sweat. I make this happen by setting my alarm clock at 5:30 am, moving my body at 6:30, and continuing my day until it’s time for bed at 9:30 pm. I don’t believe in working all night and into the early morning. Burnout is a real thing and you need your sleep!

I also prioritize my family time with my husband and son. My husband and I take turns during the week to give our son our 100% attention by the time he’s home at 3 pm. We all know that we have family day Sundays and don’t make any plans on that day unless we’ve spoken to the family first so it’s a decision made by all of us. You can achieve all the success in the world but it won’t feel nearly as good as it would if you had healthy relationships with the people you care about the most.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

My morning routine is crucial for me to have the most optimistic and productive day. I wake up to my alarm at 5:30 am, start my day with warm lime water, have a vitamin shot of adaptogens, do my daily workout in my garage, come back upstairs to make breakfast and lunch for myself and my son. During this time we either listen to a podcast or watch a YouTube video as I putter around the kitchen. We both enjoy it and we both feel prepared and ready for our day!

For my heart to thrive I have to touch base and give guidance to my team. Every single morning, without doubt. I write in a morning message, usually with the days details and opportunities, to my team group chat. I work in an environment where the only way we can succeed personally is if we help the people around us succeed too. It’s a “pay it forward” type of environment and having constant communication with my teammates makes not only my heart but my soul thrive.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Drink your water! Hydrate hydrate hydrate! Far more often than not my clients are dehydrated and that’s an area that anyone can start improving on, today! From energy, to hunger, to saggy / droopy skin and a lack of a glow, water can help improve it all! I recommend three to four litres of water per day. Find a water bottle that you love and see how many times you need to refill it to hit your water goals. If that still isn’t enough then like they say “where there’s a will, there’s a way!” and set timers on your phone to set hourly water goals. For example, “10 am = 3 litres to go!, 1 pm = 2 litres to go!, 4 pm = 1 litre to go!, 7 pm = done!”.

Get your sleep! “Zombie mode” is a real thing and completely avoidable if planned correctly. Sleep is a great tool for weight management, hormone regulation, an opportunity for your body to rest and recover, and a way to keep your mind sharp! Everyone has their own sleep optimization time-length however I’ve found that on average, around seven to eight hours is a great goal to shoot for. A well-rested look is always “in”.

Take your vitamins and minerals. We are eating foods that are nutritionally bankrupt, they do not contain the same nutrients as they once did before. Supplementing your nutrient gaps will absolutely blow your mind at what a difference it makes! People think it’s typical to slug around their day or experience brain fog but it’s not! Those two things along with sugar cravings, poor skin, thin hair, brittle nails and a grey completion can all be traced back to the lack of micronutrients in your day! I believe in a whole food diet but even then , supplementing your vitamins and minerals will take your beauty to the next level.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I’m like a chameleon when it comes to this kind of stuff. I can be serious and read “Think And Grow Rich’’, I can be methodical with “High-Performance Habits”, I can be playful with YouTubers such as “Sarah’s Day”, and I can confuse some by seeing “Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s” as a way to see what’s currently trending in the content world. I like to mix things up depending on my mood and my goal at the time. However, there is one resource that I have come to in many different phases of my life from winning the largest amateur bodybuilding show in the world to even before writing this article and the thing is, I don’t think this content creator even knows how much it has impacted my life. It’s a YouTube video called “ Activate Your Higher Mind ➤ Program Your Subconscious — Personal Power & Spiritual Growth/Awakening’’ by PowerThoughts Meditation Club. I play this in the background of my other doings or sometimes even while I sleep. It’s so great, you have to check it out!

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

The most bizarre thing I have ever done was in the very beginning of my health journey when I thought the answer to “being skinny” was to eat nothing and run all day. Now that I’m a coach in this industry, my mindset back then is actually very common. We tend to think that starving and over-exerting ourselves will help us lose weight when in all actuality we are depleting our body of the essential nutrients it needs to do the job we’re asking for it to do! I can’t believe that I used to suck on ice cubes and when it was time to eat something that I would have those high sugar and unnatural protein drinks from my local drug store. I didn’t care to educate myself on ingredients or sourcing integrity so when I thought I was giving my body something nutrient-dense, I was actually spiking my blood glucose levels and dousing it in a chemical storm. My goodness, my approach was so backwards that now when I look back I think it was so bizarre!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could start a movement it would be to have an alarm that wakes you up to positive affirmations…to wake up to subconscious programming of your day. It would have to be powerful enough to wake the deep sleepers but calm enough to not want to hit snooze right away. I think negative self-talk is a huge player in one’s lack of success so if we had a way to combat that by not giving our brain the opportunity to start our day that way, I think it would make a major, positive, global impact.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to pick the brain of the most successful and impactful social influencer of our time, Kim Kardashian. She has created an empire and is able to influence the entire world from just one social media post. She has been able to use her fame to open more doors and use those opened doors for more fame, it’s a continuous circle of growth and that is what is truly inspiring. I also admire her ability to make major moves in her business but spend time with her family as well, creating a work-life balance. She is a role model for our generation of influencers, she is someone who is “doing it right”.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram is my main focus and you can find me @G1Bikini

Or on YouTube under Adriana Gentile

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!