Adrian Le’Roy Devezin Of Empowr: “Even though it’s a nonprofit, it is still essentially a business”

Adrian Le’Roy Devezin is the Executive Director of Empowr, a nonprofit creating the school-to-career pipeline for black youth. Empowr levels education disparity ends poverty cycles and creates new hope for the next generation by teaching high-paying career skills to black high school students. With a big emphasis on community and growth, all Empowr graduates emerge as leaders among their peers.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Currently, black students are well behind their counterparts in terms of education. It has been proven that this is a direct result of the systemic injustices we face in terms of poverty, law enforcement, and more. Our schools have always been underfunded and understaffed. Empowr alleviates these issues by only teaching skills that result in high-paying careers. Students now know what they are learning will be useful in life. We create culturally relevant material to resonate with our students and normalizes conversations around taboo areas of the black community, such as mental health and finances. After students graduate, we work with our company partners to obtain jobs directly out of high school. There aren’t any programs that will give black students the practical equivalent of a college degree and then help them obtain their careers directly out of high school.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I made was forgetting who I was in high school. I started my students off with a bunch of prewritten notes for them to learn from. Do you think any high schooler wants to read notes? Ha. I had to remind myself that I need to make engaging content that speaks to the students if I want them to pay attention. After making that switch, the students were excited to do activities in class.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who has been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

One of my mentors is Dr. Saturu Ned. I met him at Afrotech 2019, and since then, we have kept in touch and speak regularly. He shares wisdom from his days as a Black Panther and helps to remind me of what the meaning of community is. His knowledge helped me shape my curriculum to normalize mental health, teach the importance of community, and always remember that it’s about the children above all else.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Being disruptive is always good…. for someone. When Apple created the iPhone, it was the most disruptive thing to the mobile industry. This was great for Apple, the company has had continued success, and society has benefited from the age of apps. However, from the viewpoint of Nokia, this disruption was horrible. Nokia dominated the mobile phone industry until this point, and in a couple of years, Apple had essentially stolen it. Had Nokia been prepared to innovate, the disruption could have been successful for both companies.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Don’t Do It. There are enough nonprofits. Just volunteer with someone else and call it a day”. While this wasn’t meant to be positive advice, I love proving people wrong. I think back at this day often and smile at the organization’s success and future. “Meet the people where they are at.” When I first created Empowr, I wanted my students to be who I thought they should be. I realized they are individuals with their own experiences, and by learning who they are and teaching how they wish to be taught, I would have succeeded in reaching them. “Even though it’s a nonprofit, it is still essentially a business.” When I first started Empowr, I was on a mission to find as many donors as possible. Upon hearing this advice, I realized that I could not rely on donors. I had to create a self-sustaining nonprofit. I then decided to develop Empowr’s new sustainability program that makes app and services to support the black community.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

There is so much being done. We are in the process of creating machine learning and game development courses for our students to debut in the next year or so. In addition, we are creating a unique student portal that will change the way students learn STEM. We cannot speak to it too much currently, but it will be the first learning portal of its kind when it debuts.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

To Die For The People by Huey Newton was a very eye-opening book to have read. Whether you agree with the politics or not, Huey Newton was able to break down governmental structures and implement community-based solutions in a unique way. He only wanted to uplift all oppressed communities regardless of race and gender. I also found it interesting to learn that he was a supporter of women and LGBTQ+ rights when it was still deadly for a person to be openly LGBTQ+.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The world keeps spinning.” I think too often we get caught up in all the mistakes we have made and the obstacles we faced. We make a mistake, and we should only see it as a learning opportunity necessary for growth. We learn from our mistakes, accept them, and move on from them. If we are always looking back, then we don’t see what’s in front of us.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A great movement to be started would each one teach one. Any person who has achieved success in a field would now go back and find at least one disadvantaged person and help them succeed.

