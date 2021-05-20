Adrian Havelock: “Make friends with people who are in the media”

When you write a book, it always inspires the reader. They close that book feeling more motivated and once you have the ability to do that, your brand, your business, your image is elevated to a much higher level. You become the expert without having to say that you are the expert.

Adrian N. Havelock is the Caribbean’s #1 Master Sales Trainer and helps corporate giants communicate with their customers in a non-salesy way. He is a best-selling author of two books and a Quilly award recipient from the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors. Having over a decade of sales experience and dealing with varying personalities, his sales process delivers optimum exposure to the possible responses you can get based on any sales situation. Adrian is also a sought after speaker, facilitates sales workshops and also operates in a consulting capacity on the topic of sales. He has a vast amount of experience facilitating Sales Training Workshops in various industries from retail, fast food restaurants, oil and gas, energy, digital media, print media, labels and packaging, food and beverage manufacturing, finance and automotive.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

I started sales at the age of 19 at a local BMW dealership. I would consider this my first real job since I had just finished school and was hungry to start working and making money. Within the first two years in that job I was already in the top 3 sales performers at the company. Ever since, I have always loved the art of communication when it came to selling. This is what motivated me. Communicating, building relationships and meeting new people.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I always thought of myself as a person who wanted to become well known in a field/industry just like my father. He was a renowned electrician in his time. While in sales at BMW, new staff used to come to me for advice although I was the youngest salesman on the team. So I started to indirectly train and advise them on best practices and suggest innovative communication and sales techniques they could use to succeed. I never thought about being selfish and hoard any of my knowledge. I was never brought up that way. One day we had to receive product training from some professionals who flew in from Germany and Austria. On experiencing their sessions, I told myself “That’s what I want to do”. I wanted to become a BMW Product and Sales Trainer. Today, I am both. I have my career as a Sales Trainer and I also do product training for BMW and MINI as an independent commercial instructor with a company called [email protected] (Knowledge at Process and Training Allies). Now, I know my father is proud of what I have achieved and I feel like I have become just like him.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

Presently with the pandemic, I am working with various companies in different sectors with socially distanced Sales Training Workshops, which are customized to their industry. Being able to learn about different companies, their processes, challenges, and how they operate, gives me knowledge and insight into different industries that not many people are aware of. So the excitement is about the ability to learn so many new things, meet so many new and wonderful people, and build great long lasting relationships while getting to do what I love — training people.

My latest writing project is still in a planning mode. My father recently passed away at the age of 85. He lived a full life and went through many hard times. I want to tell his story, have a record of parts of his life, and use that as a motivational book in the process.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

The book I want to tell you about today is ‘How To Succeed In Sales and In Life’. This particular book came about because I had the realization that many people wanted my training, however, I could not have worked with them all on an individual basis. So at the time I decided to document my process and publish it.

I reached out for help through Facebook to connect with some of the most successful people I followed. Many of whom I never met and I knew had no idea who I was. Some of them decided to jump in and help me by sharing tips, stories to include, and any help they thought was necessary. So I put pen to paper, took my sales training workshop and documented the entire process with training exercises included. This way the reader could have still experienced my sales training workshop even though I was not with them. Here’s a piece that illustrates the main theme of the book;

‘In order to make your business a success in generating revenue, you must understand a customer’s journey in their decision making process. An ad in the newspaper, social media, television, digital screen does not capture that information. Human contact does! No one ever makes purchases by coming to you and saying, “Here’s my credit card, let me know when you’re done”. There needs to be communication between the seller or company and the customer or buyer.

What makes this book special is that we would be looking closely at the communication techniques that give you total control of any conversation while making your customer or any listener feel as if they are entirely in control. They would feel super important. In turn, feel so comfortable with you, that they’d want to do business with only you!

What you’ll learn in this book as well, is the art of commitment. Many times people perceive selling to be bothersome by trying to push as much sales and get lots of major commitments from customers, yet, because of that attitude, they fail to achieve targets and make as much money as they should be making. It is not about pushing a sale so aggressively that you’d get to a close, but rather through commitments along the way. What I mean by this is that we need to work with a customer and get them comfortable with what we’re saying from the start of the conversation. They need to agree with all our points along the way. They need to be on our side but also feel comfortable knowing that we are also on their side.

Let me share an interesting story with you about my friend Robert. Robert Rolih is the European Public Speaker of the Year 2015 (awarded by London’s Professional Speakers Academy). At his seminars he shares what the financial industry doesn’t want us to know about investing. Robert shared with me a brief story on how he got started in sales and how he used selling techniques and communication to effectively work with others to achieve success. However, it was not always successful when he had just started. Here’s the story as told by him:

“Adrian, quickly I will tell you that firstly, I grew up poor in a backwater village in a small country but I became a successful entrepreneur and started to cooperate with people like Brian Tracy and Chet Holmes. I lost a lot of money because I trusted financial advisers and made huge mistakes but I grew and learned from those mistakes and invested seven years and more than 100,000.00 dollars in my financial education. But it wasn’t just that.

When I was a student, I started my first company in a student dorm with just a phone and a computer. At the time, my parents were really poor and didn’t have money to help me. So I basically started from zero. No connections, nothing. So back then, I was selling web design services which at the time was not as popular as it is today. I was basically creating different web pages for businesses and selling my services one-to-one in meetings. I’d usually make cold calls and get in touch with potential clients where I’d try to arrange meetings of which I’d go to and sell my services. However, at the time, I knew nothing about selling. I didn’t even know it was a ‘thing’ with a process. Although I thought I was good at getting business, reality was totally different.

Let’s say, I’d be going to meetings from those phone calls, I’d basically go to about ten meetings and out of those ten meetings I’d probably get business from zero to one client out of those meetings! These were my results!

Then everything started to really bother me. I had bills to pay as a student, and because of not getting those results I began to worry. Then something very interesting happened.’

If you want to read more about that story, get a copy of the book. I recommend the paperback version from Barnes and Noble, Amazon or Waterstones websites. They aren’t in stores as it is set up as a print-on-demand basis.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

‘Being Committed’ — When I was in High School (in the Caribbean we call it ‘Secondary School’), my principal Ms. Telemarque, always used the word “Sticktoitiveness” (Stick-to-it-ive-ness). So when I started writing the book, I knew I was going to finish it — as I would have with any other task I begin because of this principle..

‘Being Focused’ — I am one of those persons who can work on one thing at a time, and when I ‘get in the zone’ I really get engrossed in what I am doing until I reach a certain milestone. So having that ability to stay focused was also very instrumental in my success in launching my book.

‘Networking’ — Being able to reach out to people and build relationships while seeking knowledge really sets you apart. Without these relationships, I would not have been able to be a part of the second book I co-authored that took my name to Amazon as a Best-Seller. It was because of that character trait in me to network, that these opportunities came to me. I was able to write a chapter in a book called ‘The Will to Win’ with great people such as Jim Cathcart and Brian Tracy.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book?

Ever since my book was released, it has significantly boosted my image in the Caribbean. Especially on LinkedIn. As a result of this, the demand for me to speak at different events significantly increased. By continuous posting of pictures and videos of my work, my talks or anything I was doing, it really catapulted me into the professional world of speaking. Since then, I was recognized and awarded by the Rotary Club, Business Chamber and interviewed on 2 national television stations’ morning talk shows. I get a lot more corporate clients and this continuous momentum keeps me on my toes. I must say, I am happy for all the good things that have happened since.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming an author and promoting a book? Can you explain to other leaders why they should invest resources and energy into this? Can you share a few examples of how writing a book in particular and thought leadership in general can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

Becoming an author and promoting a book does the following;

It increases your credibility and the work that you do

It opens doors for you professionally and socially

It attracts more clients

It gives you a platform to express your thoughts and opinions

It opens doors to new platforms where you can speak and share the same thoughts and ideas

And if done well, you can monetize many of the opportunities too. People would pay you to know what you know

I recommend investing resources and energy into this because of what it is doing for me. Initially it was to reach more people. That turned into so much more for me as I indicated above, just as it has helped so many people in the process.

When you write a book, it always inspires the reader. They close that book feeling more motivated and once you have the ability to do that, your brand, your business, your image is elevated to a much higher level. You become the expert without having to say that you are the expert.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I wish I knew how easy it was to get help to write a book before I started. Had I known this I probably would have had the idea a long time ago. Had I known what doors it would have opened for me, I would have surely done it a long time ago.

I had to learn the hard way that you don’t have to become an expert to write a book. You can be at any level in your professional life. Just having the book and promoting it elevates you instantly to the level of expert.

As an aspiring writer, I would tell you just start writing the same way I did. Ensure that you complete it no matter how long it takes. That was my mindset. And you would be surprised as to where the guidance and the resources to get your book out there would come from.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

Personally, I self-published my first book. However, I recommend utilizing other experts. Do not be afraid to reach out to as many celebrity authors or well-known experts. Get them to be a part of your book. Even if you get 1, you can use the strength of their name to market your book online. Also, they may also introduce you to their book publicist or marketing expert, and I believe that would be the best way to start. Leverage the influence of others for your benefit while giving credit to those who help you.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Easy…

Use LinkedIn. The power and reach on LinkedIn when you post a picture or video accompanied by a story would reach very far. Utilize the strength and influence of others to promote your book on their platforms. Let the experts also share their stories in your book. Books are better with stories and these experts would love to promote anything that they too are involved in. Market the book in such a way that it is even bigger in success than it actually is. It is possible that it can attract the attention of the media. Make friends with people who are in the media. These connections can help with getting you a spot on their shows, or articles in combination with the image you created as in the point above.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Anthony Robbins

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn. I am always on it. Just connect with me there ‘Adrian N. Havelock’

