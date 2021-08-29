Adrian Ceja of Adrian Ceja Coaching: “Prayer and express gratitude”

Prayer and express gratitude. Connect with your creator regularly and in thanksgiving, express gratitude, and believe that you can win the day. See yourself walking in the purpose He destined for you and not just your current circumstances.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adrian Ceja.

Adrian Ceja is a certified personal trainer & nutrition coach, fitness influencer, and founder of Adrian Ceja Coaching LLC, The Neighborhood Trainer and creator of the Ceja Method. Through his one-on-one and online coaching programs, Adrian has transformed countless lives. When it comes to physical and mental wellbeing, Adrian is a true icon and inspiration.

Adrian obtained his certification from the National Academy of Sports Medicine and the International Sports Sciences Association. Adrian went on to practice fitness training and private coaching for the next 10 years.

Following a decade of transforming people’s lives, Adrian decided to focus on a more specific type of client. Being aware of the health problems that many professionals face, Adrian recently geared towards helping business professionals. “I help busy professionals take back their health and live their best life through a simple, sustainable and realistic approach to health and fitness.”

Adrian has succeeded in transforming countless people through his one-of-a-kind fitness programs. Unlike other trainers, he applies existing studies and his own scientific research in his training programs. Adrian is currently working on a 10-week workout program that includes a meal plan set to be released this fall. In this program, Adrian shares his expertise and extensive knowledge using scientifically proven methods.

Adrian currently serves as a Ministry Coordinator at The Rock Church in Anaheim, California, where he plans, coordinates, and executes a health and fitness program called Operation Healthy Lives.

Defying all the odds and facing his worst fears, Adrian has turned his life around and helped everyone who crosses his path to do the same. His mission is to empower people to live better lives by improving their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Well, that’s already a lot of pressure ☺ By nature of my childhood upbringing, challenges my brothers and I faced after my parents got divorced, and overcoming a speech impediment that ignited a deep sense of insecurity, I am not supposed to be here or doing what I am doing. Because of this impediment, I didn’t feel like my voice was being heard. That’s a tough thing for a ten-year old kid. Later on in my life it became much more manageable, but much of the healing I believe came from “speaking” about the things I was passionate about like health and fitness. My mother is also such a strong person. Without her relenting through the struggles of a single parent, supporting my brothers and I, and being an overcomer, I would not be where I am at today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I actually think about this often. How in the world did I get to this point, coaching people in how to live a healthier life? And every time I think about it, it takes me back to when my grandmother passed away when I was in high school from complications of diabetes. At that time no one that close to me had passed before, so it was pretty traumatic. Later, after diving into my own personal discovery of health, fitness, and nutrition, I had a major “aha” moment. The very thing that my “Ama” had died from could have been slowed, reversed, or treated with some proper knowledge and lifestyle changes. Much of my studies and work started from there. I think ever since then I felt like I had discovered something and wanted the world to know. I think I want the world to know that we can truly live our best life, accomplish our goals, and build healthier relationships, by taking time to care for the very thing we have to live in for the rest of our life, our body. Our flesh is really only here on this earth for a little while, so we ought to steward it to the best of our ability.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Wow, I can name a ton. But to keep it short I’d highlight Ty Austin, who acted as a mentor and friend of mine. He was well versed in leadership and organizational development and helped me put crazy thoughts onto paper. Some years ago we would meet in his office and we would review my goals and break them down to detail. It was something I really needed at the time, and It was incredibly helpful.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Okay, so I’m a trainer and obviously we deal with the body, so that’s a big responsibility. But we always have to remember we’re also dealing with people’s limitations, past health issues, and sometimes lack of experience.

So one time I had a returning client after several months. I was familiar with his limitations because I was the one who taught him the basics of exercise, but when he returned I should have been a bit more mindful of his unique situation. One time he came into the gym for our workout and everything was great. Then a few days later I get a video call from him that he’s in the hospital due to some major inflammation in his left triceps muscle- that’s the group of muscles behind the arm. It seems minor, but that lead to other issues that kept him in the hospital for some time. Even though him and his wife were gracious and kindly just wanted to keep me informed as their trainer, I’ve never felt so at fault and so unprofessional in my life. Had we not gone too intense maybe, just maybe, this would’ve never happened. Today, we’re great friends and have even laughed off the situation. But, definitely a lesson learned.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I could name a ton, but one that really stands out is “The Magic of Thinking Big,” by David J. Schwartz, Ph.D. I read this book about 10 years ago when I was going through my own season of life change. I was eager to grow physically, mentally, and spiritually at such a young age I guess. This book really gave me a different outlook on life because it gave real life scenarios or examples of how people have self limiting beliefs. It painted the picture of people who see success and people who don’t. The reason why some people don’t go after big goals or dreams is because their small minds can’t sustain the big thought. When I was younger for some reason I felt like I couldn’t amount to much, and especially with this impediment, but I quickly learned that despite my circumstances I was able to be transformed by the renewing of my mind.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The trajectory of our life is being formed little by little by our daily habits.” We will reap what we sow. And all actions have consequences, whether positive or negative.

This resonates with me because I live this out daily. When I have a meal that doesn’t sit well with me I know that it came from a poor food choice. Or when I am unusually drained or tired I know It came from a poor choice of staying up too late. I know this may be extreme to some, but the point is to be mindful of your choices.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Actually this is timely. I’m working on a 10-week fitness program set to be released this fall. Its really focused on an exercise and nutrition program for busy people. Its meant to remove the confusion of nutrition and make It more sustainable for the average person. Its also inspired by my coaching system called the Ceja Method. Its a three-phase coaching system to learning and growing in your mindset, health, nutrition, and fitness. It focuses on how to simplify a healthier lifestyle for the average person. I’m starting to use this system on my clients today.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Habit 1: Get some sleep

This habit may also cover the area of self care, etc. Sleep is at the core of our mind and body being able to reset. Think of it like plugging yourself into a power outlet. Your mind and body will not be optimal always running off 50% power all the time. Eventually you will have to plug into power to recharge. Be intentional in setting a bed time routine, going to sleep at the same time for your body to pick up a rhythm, and reducing or eliminating screen time.

Habit 2: Eat healthily + exercise

When were constantly battling through how we feel after eating certain foods it gets stressful to always tend to it. Eating better and exercising can simply help our bodies to function as they should, and that feels good mentally. Start by reducing processed foods and foods high in sugar, and by drinking more water. Set a workout routine and try not to spread yourself too thin. If all you can do is 20 minutes, two times a week, start there.

Habit 3: Set small measureable goals

I almost wanted to change this habit because I know mental health is a real thing and it can become challenging to even think of goals, and that’s partly why I said small goals. But even thinking ahead just a bit can give us a sense of hope and purpose for our life. Life coach and best selling author, Tony Robbins, says “progress is happiness,” so I think even seeing our life move in a positive direction can be a good thing.

Start out by simply writing your goals down using the SMART technique. Make them specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and timely.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Yes- and I’m very intentional about it every morning. I make it a disciplined practice of mine to set some morning time aside for prayer and a gratitude session. Fear and gratitude can’t live in the same space. Being grateful keeps me focused on the things that really matter, reminds me of the bigger picture in my life, and helps me overcome difficult seasons. Its really hard to complain about not having your dream car and being grateful and thankful that at least you have your daily essentials being met.

You should definitely try it.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Habit 1: Sleep + recovery

As much as sleep is important for mental wellbeing, its just as important for physical wellness and recovery. But let’s emphasize recovery here because that happens when we’re sleeping. It may be nice to think that when we sleep our body just shuts down, but that’s not necessarily the case. Our bodies are still going through many biological processes like the replenishment of our cells, energy being restored, etc. We need these things to happen optimally so that we can wake up and thrive the following day.

Habit 2: Eat healthily + exercise

We can keep our daily energy/performance output by not just sleeping well, but also by being conscious of what we eat on a regular basis. Eat more protein with your meals, reduce refined carbs like white bread and sweets, and combine strength training and cardio exercises at least 2 times a week.

Habit 3: Drink more water

I honestly think most of our lack of energy and physical ailments can be significantly improved by eating better and drinking more water. I’m often times surprised by how little water we drink on a regular basis. Our body is made up of over 60% water. To name a few benefits, it aids in digestion, boosts recovery, and replenishes us. The Mayo Clinic recommends we drink at least half our body weight in ounces of water at a minimum.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We need to attach an emotion and a commitment to our “why,” because a decision coupled with an emotion can cause us to act. Let me explain, sometimes we need to feel the weight of having not done something, or it being too late to do it. What would it cost you if you didn’t make a decision to better your health? Who would be impacted? Who would it bring stress to?

Through out my years in coaching I have found that many people find themselves in a cycle of self sabotage. They aim for perfection, fail, then later don’t want to try again out of fear of failing again. So the real root is fear. But true transformation happens in incremental steps. This is exactly why I created my coaching system called the Ceja Method. It’s a 3 phase system or process that coaches people through the basics and fundamentals that leads through steps of positive progression.

Some other main blockages are also that we don’t have a strong enough “why,” we don’t create an environment of success at home or the workplace, and we don’t have accountability to a new and improved version of ourselves. When you want to do a major life change its common that people around you feel threatened. They may unknowingly sabotage your efforts and demotivate you. So, its important to be around people who are rooting for you too.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Habit 1: Prioritize self care + mindfulness

I think in our hustle and grind culture its challenging for people to stop and recover. But recovery is even a key component in exercise, so we can use that as an example too, right? I think self care for me is confronting the realities of where your body and mind is and actively tending to it in a way that reduces your stress. I also see it as a recovery day. Lack of personal self care manifests itself in different ways in different people. I’ve seen it manifest as agitation, stress, anxiety, fear, and even weight gain in some of my clients.

Habit 2: Don’t isolate and get around community

This one is powerful. Often times I find myself busy and not wanting to go to a family/friend gathering, but I try to make it intentional because I value relationships and connection. Plus, it truly rejuvenates me as it gets my mind off of work mode. I think there’s an emotional growth advantage when we get around people, get vulnerable, be human, and realizing that there are other people experiencing the same thing as you.

Habit 3: Manage stress

Of course I am bias here. But sleep, eat well most of the time, and exercise.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

We need to smile more. Ha! I actually read something somewhere about how our facial muscles contract when we smile and how it signals the brain in a positive way. I’m not a smile expert, but I know for me suddenly when I smile my sadness goes away. Its hard to be disappointed and smile at the same time. I guess that’s why its said laughter is like medicine.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Habit 1: Prayer and express gratitude

Connect with your creator regularly and in thanksgiving, express gratitude, and believe that you can win the day. See yourself walking in the purpose He destined for you and not just your current circumstances.

Habit 2: Serve others

If you don’t know why you’re here or what your life means, I’d propose that you’re thinking too much about yourself, because we find our life when we lose it in service to others. There’s significance in laying down our life for others. This doesn’t mean to neglect yourself, but this means that there’s a higher call for your life than just settling in your impulses and pleasures. The secret to living is giving; giving in your charitable time, effort, helping, etc. For almost 10 years I’ve done one thing- help people live better. That’s been done in different ways but still the focus has been the one thing, and that brings me the greatest fulfillment.

Habit 3: Walk in your gifts, strengths, and talents

The closer you’re connected to the things your naturally good at, the more joy it can truly bring you. I think we were all born with that natural ability of something we’re good at. It takes some time to find, so the more confident we are in exploring that the closer we’ll get.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

I’ve had some interesting times in nature. I think being in nature has prompted me to express gratitude as well as making me feel close to my Creator in a different way. There’s a season to plant, to die, and to grow, and I think being in nature helps me remember that there are seasons where we will also plant, things will die out, and things will grow.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Okay, now we’re going deep into my imagination. But this is good, lets go there. Several years ago I went to a health food and nutrition conference at a local college. As I was sitting taking notes, it was pretty overwhelming learning about the U.S. health and food related statistics, and how our food is basically found in a loop of politics, corporations, and special interests. And it was especially heartbreaking to learn about the people mostly affected by gentrification and disadvantaged communities.

But also while sitting there I imagined a movement of people signing and voicing a petition to demand change and making health food more accessible. Otherwise, how would we see change in a country where 1 in 3 American adults are either over weight or obese, and reduce the sky rocketing numbers of lifestyle diseases? The next change makers, influencers, and world changers are living in these communities. A country that’s unified creates a system where all can see a change for the betterment of the future. We all can play a part!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Tony Robbins! He’s light years ahead of me in what he does in helping people transform their lives. I’d just like to pick his brain a little. It would even be my pleasure to cover the bill, so Tony if you’re reading this ☺

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow me anywhere at @officialadrianceja and visit my website at officialadrianceja.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success!