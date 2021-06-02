Adria Marshall of Ecoslay: “Respond to every email”

If creating a fantastic Customer Experience is really important to you, make it one of your values. As I mentioned earlier, Kindness is one of Ecoslay’s core values.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adria Marshall.

Adria Marshall is the Founder and CEO of Ecoslay, LLC. 5 years and 300K orders later, Adria’s team still makes every product by hand in the kitchen of her little shop in Clarkston Georgia. One of the 5 core values of Ecoslay revolves around showing kindness to each other, so she’s excited to speak today on how to create an unforgettable customer experience.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

“Wife”. “Mother-of-3”. “Techie”. I never imagined that “Entrepreneur” would one day be added to my list of titles. I began my own natural hair journey 16 years ago when there weren’t many products available for my hair type. Like many naturals, I found myself becoming a “product junkie” as I exhaustingly searched for my “Holy Grail” products. This trial-and-error got old very quickly, especially when I noticed the toll that it was taking on my wallet. Hair products are expensive! That’s when I decided to educate myself on the ingredients. Not long after, I had the ability to ignore what a product claimed it would do on the label and forecast how my hair would react by reading the ingredient list. Being an avid gardener, I was thrilled when I discovered that natural ingredients worked far better for my own hair than the ones that I couldn’t even pronounce nor easily access. And from this realization, Ecoslay was born.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Goodness, there are so many! When I think about it, I’m especially thankful for my oldest daughter, Sydney. She was my second hire and still manages the kitchen at Ecoslay. For about a year, it was just she and I making products around the clock, boxing them up and taking them to the 24h post office daily. I still feel like we can tackle the world together!

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Our world is becoming more and more impersonal each day. Outstanding customer service is a way to make someone feel special — more than just a number. Giving our customers a great experience from the moment that they discover us on social to how we follow up with them after their purchase falls directly in line with our Kindness core value. Even if the customer is unhappy with their products, we feel that it’s critical that they feel special and valued.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

It’s commonplace for companies to shift their focus away from the actual person making the purchase and towards just another order popping up in their transaction log. Especially once a company begins to gain traction and the orders start flowing in, they can get so caught up in their own processes of fulfilling the orders that they forget that there is another actual person involved! When you think about it, we tend to do this in our everyday lives — with the hustle and bustle of shuffling kids to and from school and soccer, fixing dinner and checking homework, we can forget about the actual little person that we are serving. They just become another item on our task list. The same thing often occurs in the business world.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Absolutely. What it really boils down to is that the customer needs to respect themselves and to demand that same respect. I always say, “Vote with your dollar”. If businesses begin to see that they are losing money because of their poor customer service, they will either change their practices or be forced to close their doors. It’s that simple, really.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

It’s so ironic that several of my repeat customers are those that began as the most unhappy! They began by writing scathing emails or online posts bashing our products or their delivery service. We then found ourselves at a crossroad. Were we going to A — ignore them B — respond rudely C — upload our Kindness core value. I’m proud to say that in each of these cases, we responded kindly and they were so blown away that they apologized (often volunteering that they were having a bad day) and began singing our praises to family and friends.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Definitely. I love telling that story to my staff and my new Customer Service hire. Not all poor initial experiences have a happy ending, but when they do, it’s contagious and reinforces why we do what we do. Also, I’ve found that having such an attitude makes our little shop a delightful place to work. We give each other a break just like we do our customers. After all, if we can offer grace to someone online who we’ve never met, it’s pretty easy to serve it up to those who we see daily.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. The Golden Rule is called “The Golden Rule” for a reason! Treating others how you’d want to be treated never gets old. We’ve all had bad days and were rude to someone. We’d want the recipient of our fury to show us kindness at our worst, so let’s give each other that gift.

2. If creating a fantastic Customer Experience is really important to you, make it one of your values. As I mentioned earlier, Kindness is one of Ecoslay’s core values. This means that we center our business around this practice — it’s not a “once in awhile” thing. When we post on social, interact with customers face-to-face and online, automate our email responses, post newsletters, work in our shop….Kindness is ingrained in what we do. So, it becomes automatic and not a chore.

3. Respond to every email. It might get exhausting, but it’ll separate you from the pack. Simply answering your customers’ emails makes them feel valued.

4. Hire staff who have the mindset of delighting the Customers. If you surround yourself with folks with this way of thinking, it becomes contagious. Working in an environment where the customer is valued, makes acting in this manner more second nature. On the flip side, if you work in a toxic environment, you’re much more likely to lash out to your customers.

5. Ask your Customers for feedback. The only way that you’re going to know if you’ve delighted your customers, is if you’re told! If you’re not organically getting this feedback, seek it out. And when you do get those scathing reviews, pull yourself up out of your feelings and set some concrete improvement goals.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Without a doubt! Unfortunately, it’s much more common these days to have an unpleasant experience than a positive one. So when customers are knocked off their feet by a great customer experience, they’ll want to share their story! We’ve gotten many customers this way! Even when the initial customer may not have been satisfied with our product, they were so blown away by the experience that they’ve still recommended us to others!

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

You’re exactly right — the competition is fierce. That’s why it’s important to find differentiators other than price. And a Wow! Customer experience is just that! I’ve personally purchased from a company that made it easy to order (for example, an easy to navigate site or a site with a Chat feature) even if the price was higher. This is because “Time is Money”! So, if you’re giving me a few minutes back in my day and/or putting a smile on my face, it’s worth spending a bit more.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Kindness is contagious. I’d love for us to just offer a bit more of it to one another and watch how it catches fire.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find Ecoslay at facebook.com/ecoslay and Instagram.com/ecoslay.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!