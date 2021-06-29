Adora Winquist: “Not everyone is going to like you or want what you have to offer”

Not everyone is going to like you or want what you have to offer. That’s the beauty of life. There is something for everyone out there and that something doesn’t have to be from you. It feels great when it is. Enjoy each win and take the accomplishment in fully before moving on. When that customer or client isn’t interested, onward. Better is to come.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adora Winquist.

Adora Winquist is a visionary in the nascent field of Quantum Alchemy, an evolutionary transformative path for self-mastery which facilitates healing at the DNA level using an amalgamation of plant and vibrational modalities.

Adora is devoted to offering global ceremony, activating and uniting all kingdoms of life on the planet: plant, mineral animal, and human. She is dedicated to the awakening and evolution of the consciousness of humanity.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was born in upstate New York and from as early as I can remember I loved nature. I spent as much time surrounded by it as possible . As a child, I spent a great deal of time outside, alone with the scents and sounds of the meadow, the forest, the lake, and the creek in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York. I felt more comfort and connection from the natural surroundings than with most of the people in my circle of family and friends. The plants, trees and stones seemed alive and able to communicate with each other. And with me. So, it was no surprise when as an adult, I was drawn to their spiritual and healing properties. I especially enjoyed blending various concoctions, including a variety of odd food dishes, as well as my mother’s cosmetics, which I stirred into an expensive and fragrant paste of powder, makeup and perfume. It was a prophetic start.

A turning point occurred in the early 90’s when I was studying metaphysics in Hyannis, Massachusetts. To cure a recurring and debilitating case of bronchitis, I blended eucalyptus, thyme, hyssop, and ginger into a powerful herbal tea. That potion worked quicker than all the physician-prescribed medications I had taken in the past. This marked a moment that I became firmly hooked on formulating effective herbal products, and led to making teas and tinctures for family and friends for every complaint and condition that arose. I experimented and stumbled upon my dearest passion: essential oils.

Travel to India and Egypt activated a deeper education and understanding of esoteric practices and aromatherapy, studying from leaders in these fields. I pursued numerous certifications in vibrational medicine and aromatherapy from globally-known organizations including Rutgers University and the Barbara Brennan School for Healing. A new life path and inspiration arose leading to multiple businesses, clients and students and speaking engagements.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The journey of entrepreneurship is rich with experience. The stories and lessons are voluminous and offer such an abundant opportunity for growth and greater understanding, of ourselves and human nature.

Commitment, Trust & Patience. These three power words hold a tremendous amount of energy, seeded in our belief systems, family heritage and the collective consciousness. These seeds root and expand in our lives through experience, imagery and emotional response that carries both a negative and positive charge.

Essentially until we can commit to ourselves, our own healing journey, our own process of self-awareness, self care and the commitment to being here, in this body, on this planet, in this time…until we can really commit to those aspects, how can we commit to anything outside of ourselves?

How can we commit to that goal of writing a book, starting our business, getting into better shape, finding a new relationship, or rekindling an existing one? It all starts with that internal connection and commitment to our authentic self.

About 10 years ago, when I was living in New Jersey, a group of friends and business associates said, “Adora, you really need to create a product for commitment…something about committing and how important that is.” I told them it was a great idea and that I was on it!

Well, I didn’t make that product until last year. It took me 10 years to make the product that people were requesting from me. From a sales perspective, that’s not very smart, right? People were literally telling me they wanted to buy a product from me, and I didn’t make it until 10 years later. But what I realized in that process is that I wasn’t ready before a year ago to create it. I hadn’t come to that place of deeper commitment to myself because the beauty of this human embodiment is that there is always another layer and level to explore within. We are all coming to different and new levels of self discovery. There is always more to learn, grow and expand into new levels of commitment to ourselves.

I realize now that the timing was perfect. These lessons have gifted me the truth and trust that all timing is in fact, perfect.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’d like to say that the biggest mistake I made was at the very start of my business, but it wasn’t. It did not come until well over a decade later when I decided to expand exponentially. As an entrepreneur one is faced with many decisions to make and problems to solve, simultaneously. The greatest error I made and with that the richest opportunity for growth, was not trusting that I was enough. To some degree, I felt I needed to be more to be successful: more education, more awards, more titles, more, more, more.

Decisions in hiring an executive team and allocating C-level leadership positions and equity are not the easiest, and yet for the sustainable growth and success of a business they are in fact a requirement. Ultimately, I realized that even though another person may have all the appearance of a higher business pedigree through education or experience, it does not necessarily mean that they are better suited to lead or partner with. It is truly what is within us that determines our triumphs, personally and professionally.

I believe that entrepreneurship is a spiritual journey. All the unresolved aspects of our personalities, surface in a business environment just as they do in our personal relationships. Everyone has heard of the old adage, “It’s just business. Not personal.” The truth is everything is connected. The health and harmony of our home life bleeds through to our professional lives because we are all connected. We are complex individuals. Our thoughts, feelings, desires, and pasts directly correlate how we interact, make decisions and move through the world with both desired and sometimes undesired outcomes. And yet, these experiences offer us the opportunity to learn from the past, improve our outlook and decision making and blow open the next glass ceiling in the story of our success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been so many guides, teachers, mentors and allies along the way. I would have to say, my father. When I was young he taught me discipline, drive and integrity. He forged a belief deep within me that I could do anything. There were many years where we butted heads and disagreed on almost everything. And then we became friends, allies and sources of inspiration for each other. He understood the adversity I faced as a single mother from his own childhood. He also understood my ambition, perseverance and my heart. He was my first investor and my staunchest support. He made me laugh harder than anyone else on the face of this Earth. I hold the intention that everyone has this level of support in their own journey of business and life.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

The focus of my work through the decades has primarily been on one major theme: to elevate the consciousness of humanity. What does this mean and how do we do this? Essentially, as our consciousness evolves we become more enlightened with a greater understanding of ourselves, human nature and the ever changing world around us. To awaken to these new levels within, we search the inner recesses of ourselves to love, forgive, and forge compassion and healing from the places of trauma and recurring obstacles that surface along our journey of life. This transformative process allows us to garner greater wisdom from our experiences, our decisions and their ramifications.

My new book, co-authored with colleague Dr. Lulu Shimek, offers a more in depth articulation of how we can heal at the DNA level and transform these aspects of our existence with plant & vibrational medicine. This type of alchemy offers us tremendous support and acceleration on our journey of greater wellbeing. We have an infinite opportunity for healing in our lives, resulting in our ability to give and receive love, experience enhanced vibrancy and deeper intimacy and communion with ourselves, the earth and the divine source that exists all around us. This book offers a vast resource and guide to the journey of self discovery and self mastery.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Presence-Our ability to be present in the moment is the great gift we can give ourselves. The conscious now is filled with infinite potential for centeredness, clarity and deep connection with ourselves and others.

Intention-Our intention, whether it positive, negative or one of indifference focuses energy to specific outcomes in our lives. It is the sculptor to the clay of our desire. Be clear and mindful of what it is that you want to create in your life and then invite in your intention.

Meditation-A consistent practice of meditation increases our resilience to stress, harnesses the monkey mind, and allows us to find stillness and reverence in silence.

Essential Oils-As the most potent form of plant medicine, essential oils offer us both biochemical and vibrational medicines to heal our body, mind and spirit

Exercise-A weekly exercise routine benefits both our minds and bodies. We reap the rewards from the respect of our vitality, cardiovascular health, mood boosting brain chemicals and physical stamina.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

At this stage in my work, I love the synergy of creating both essential oil based products and healing content. The latter of which is offered both complementary and paid and therefore inclusive to all seekers of betterment in their life. My latest collection, the Elixirs 4 Quantum Living, offers an aromatic means to balance energy, sleep and mood. It is the first collection of nanoparticle essential oil formulas synergized with nanoparticle CBD and gem essences. Quantum Living is shifting from the perspective of surviving to a life of thriving, transforming limitations to freedom and the fulfillment of our greatest self-expression. Practicing an intentional daily habit with these oils and then combining with our complimentary meditations offer a great resource to deepen one’s journey of healing and empowerment.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Creating something that has never existed before doesn’t happen overnight. It takes patience, drive, perseverance and the capability to multitask, and pivot. Over and over again.

It will take more resources than you can even imagine. You have a dream and a passion that turns into a plan. And of course you have a budget. The plan is never a straight line. It is curvy and iterative. The budget multiplies in a moment. In the way every living creature has different needs in the moment, your business is alive and requires more time, energy and funds than you may think.

Your business, project or any relationship can consume you entirely if you let it. The journey of the entrepreneur is not for the weak of heart. As any relationship in life, it needs to be nourished, but it can be consuming. Having healthy boundaries is key for success.

People do not always have the best intentions, whether subconscious or conscious.

Discernment is one of the greatest skills to learn in life. Take the time for detached observation, and for objective decision making and always listen to your gut!

Your product, service, message or beliefs aren’t for everyone and that is perfectly ok.

Not everyone is going to like you or want what you have to offer. That’s the beauty of life. There is something for everyone out there and that something doesn’t have to be from you. It feels great when it is. Enjoy each win and take the accomplishment in fully before moving on. When that customer or client isn’t interested, onward. Better is to come.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is close to my heart. From my own personal journey of healing and challenges with anxiety and depression, and those of my family origin, I identify greatly with the host of challenges and suffering that is held within the vast range of mental health and wellbeing. As a Marine and Korean War veteran, my father experienced PTSD, although it was not spoken of or certainly understood for most of his life. This led me to work with the Veteran community here in North Carolina, teaching veterans how to make their own medicine with herbs and essential oils for a variety of purposes including sleep, mood, pain, and energy. My mother experiences bouts of debilitating depression in her life. This has built a great level of compassion and understanding within me. I am passionate about our birthright and potential to heal deeply, feel better, and the freedom to express ourselves in healthy ways so that we can live an abundant joyful life.

Essential oils work in a multitude of ways, but the most immediate and sustainable way is inhalation. This is because of the proximity of the nose to the brain, specifically the limbic system, which regulates so much of our physiology including mood, memory and emotion. Uniquely, in part due to their molecular size, essential oils pass through the blood-brain barrier, providing important phyto-nutrients throughout our body. This aspect, along with their vibrational nature, allow us to clear old dysfunctional patterns and re-program healthier new ones. This brings healing through the nervous system down to the DNA level of our cells for quantum shifts on our generational healing: past, present, and future. This is a complete game changer in the world of wellness.

The right essential oils (quality as well as variety) in the correct formulation have the ability to literally shift our mood, thoughts, conscious awareness, and therefore our overall physiological response. This makes essential oils perhaps one of the most effective ways to balance stress response and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

