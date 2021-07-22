Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Adil C – Mostly a Culmination of Extremely Hard Work and Persistence Through Tough Times

Starting out in the music industry may sound like a very difficult task for many artists. However, for Adil C making music and entertaining crowds is something he was just born with. For Adil, making music and creating is just a way of life. When he’s not making music Adil is working on his acting […]

Starting out in the music industry may sound like a very difficult task for many artists. However, for Adil C making music and entertaining crowds is something he was just born with. For Adil, making music and creating is just a way of life. When he’s not making music Adil is working on his acting career as well.
When it comes to his style and vibe, Adil C has always been about energy in his music. For him, making great music is all about having the skillful ability of incapsulating a feeling or energy into the notes, flow, and vibe of a song.
The next step may not sound as easy; once he has determined the energy of the song, he then translates that energy into words and lyrics. For many artists, writing music at this level is very difficult, but for Adil this part of the process just comes natural to him.
Adil C describes that his creative process relies heavily on portraying raw thoughts and pure energy. This is what has made Adil an incredibly appealing artist in today’s age of music. He promises to always deliver all types of energy in his music.
Perseverance is key in today’s age of modern music. For an artist like Adil, he understands that no great artist is going to obtain the accolades right away. Accepting the fact that there will be long nights and countless hours honing a craft is a step in the right direction. Perseverance is something Adil understands greatly and he talks about it at length in his music.
For an artist like Adil, being able to sit back and watch what he’ll do next is truly a privilege. It is artists like Adil that ignite the music industry and push upcoming artists to truly incapsulate a particular energy or feeling when it comes to making songs. Adil plans to drop several singles before this year is over and one can expect tons of energy out of those songs.

