Adele Beiny of ‘Life’s Looking Good’: “Always remember to stay true to your voice”

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adele Beiny.

In a world that often feels rough and uncertain, Adele believes that refining our lives in both big and small ways is an affirmation that, no matter what… Life’s Looking Good. She does this via her digital brand, Life’s Looking Good, where she helps individuals elevate how they look and how they live.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I come from a large and loud family. I’m one of five kids, so I had to speak up to be heard. My father, a very smart man, was known for his uncensored, hysterically funny, and outspoken persona. My self-expressed personality developed in that lively environment. My mother is a wonderful creative. Our home décor was thoughtful and original. Growing up, each holiday had its own special look. I saw the magic of holidays expressed in meals, table settings, and child-friendly decorative items. I wanted to do that in my own home.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Busyness is what you give your time to; passion is what you give your heart to.”

I love this thought because, as a single mother, I am very busy. I need to be vigilant not to lose sight of my passion.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I was a young girl, my family saw The Lion King on Broadway (later made into a film). I found it incredibly uplifting. I went around singing “Hakuna Matata” which meant “no worries for the rest of your life.” I thought that would be a wonderful thing, but it hasn’t happened yet.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I started a floral and event design company when I first came to California from the Midwest. I loved creating beauty with nature and curating experiences for people. Again, I was inspired by my mother to create magical, special occasions. When I got divorced, I had two young children, and the business was very demanding especially as a mother. Flower market runs and events themselves were physically demanding, and I was up early in the morning and worked until late at night. What started as a passion became draining. Finally, I closed up shop and looked for a way to earn money without sacrificing my children and my life.

I landed in the Pharma-Beauty world. I worked as a sales representative all over California. My specialty was the non-invasive treatments that helped women achieve their beauty goals without surgery. At the time, the industry was booming. I was very successful (#1 Rep of the Year), and I loved what I did. Helping women look and feel their best is my passion.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

In mid-March, the company that employed me was on the verge of being acquired. I’d be out of a job by April 1, and it wasn’t an April Fools’ joke.

I had been creating lifestyle content, sharing beauty tips, and entertaining ideas in my spare time. I felt in my core that people would need an emotional boost — now more than ever. Quarantine had begun, and there was a need for content and, more importantly, RELATABLE CONTENT that helped people FEEL GOOD. The time had come to launch my own company, Life’s Looking Good.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I took a look at how I was feeling, which was tired, worried, home all day, and feeling isolated. We had time to look around our home. We began seeing our spaces in a new way. If I was going to be in my home for many hours and days, I wanted to enliven it.

I knew I wasn’t alone. I knew others were in the same boat, and I wanted to reach out to them to share my thoughts and ideas. Like my dad, I wanted to make people laugh. Seeing others on social media with their out-of-touch, tone-deaf content compelled me to reach out and share my voice and not add to the noise. That is how Life’s Looking Good was created.

How are things going with this new initiative?

I’m pleased and grateful for how well things are going. My intuition was spot on. There is a need and demand for what I’m creating.

My reach on social media has grown exponentially and organically. This affirms the well-known business adage that when you produce something that people want and need, you will succeed, along with the famous quote, “When you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Of course, there is hard work and plenty of challenge, but that makes success sweeter. This also proves the quote “When you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life” to be true.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Once again, I must acknowledge my mother. I inherited her love for design and style, as well as her discerning eye. Even with five kids and a full-time job, my mom made sure that we had special decorations and beautiful table settings, even when money was tight. I learned from her that great taste and beauty need not be expensive if you’re creative. I also had a role model of a working mother, a wife, and a community activist who somehow made it all work. My mother has always been my greatest champion (even when I got kicked out of high school). She helped me with advice and encouragement at pivotal times in my career.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I have openly shared how I felt since the beginning of the pandemic. Sometimes I felt like I was flippant, and some of my days were very down, and I truly felt like I was whining! But suddenly, I received a ton of messages from followers who were really benefiting from me openly sharing my feelings! It was validating their feelings, people were feeling less alone, and there was a real sense that we were all in this together.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone had told me to ask for help and be willing to show my vulnerable side. I also wish I had been told to over-create, that is, create more media content than I think I’ll need and look for the humor in everything, even the serious stuff. Always remember to stay true to your voice. Life is bumpy. Once you realize that it isn’t this smooth curve that goes up and to the right, you allow yourself not to freak out when things go to the right like a Geiger counter. When you take that bias out of your thinking, you can stop beating yourself up because you didn’t make progress. Progress is messy, especially if you look at the numbers! Engage with your audience. Your customers don’t want to do business with some faceless, nameless organization. They want to know that there’s an actual person on the other end — someone who will respond to their inquiries and understand their pain points. Engaging with your audience is one of the most important tasks that business owners must work on. Instead of hiding in an office and never interacting with your customers, respond personally to comments left on forums, blog posts, social media channels, review sites, and emails. Speak at industry events and mingle afterward. Talk to potential customers when waiting for a flight. This gives you insights on what your customers are really looking for, and builds trust between you and your customers, and establishes you as an authority figure. Expect change and embrace the process; every company changes, but it’s mostly how you adapt to that change that determines success.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

This is a great question. My first recommendation is: Don’t create rigid structures for your day. When COVID began, I saw numerous articles about the importance of putting structure into our day. I completely disagree with that. I’m a very productive person, and I don’t set a rigid schedule for myself. These days are HARD. As we are constantly reminded, we are in UNPRECEDENTED TIMES. Some days you may not get out of your jammies, and that’s fine! Don’t beat yourself up. If you have a specific deadline, though, then you’ll have to dig in your heels and follow a schedule. This applies to children as well.

I unfollowed all people on social media who weren’t reporting honestly about their days, feelings, mess, or uncertainty. I started following accounts of people who are relatable and made me feel good. Be very mindful as to what you’re letting in. There’s a lot of useless noise and negative energy now. Choose wisely.

Make sure to have fun. You don’t have to leave your house to do this. But, I do recommend leaving the house as long as you do it safely. I have tried to find the humor in this situation. Obviously, there is no humor in the sickness and loss from the pandemic. But, there are some humorous situations during quarantine if you sit and think about it. Humor is essential to coping through tough times.

There’s plenty out of our control right now. But, think about what you can control. I invested in comfy pajamas and loungewear. I still fix my hair every day. My hair looks great, even when no one is around. Don’t underestimate how good it feels to invest a small amount in looking put together. It’s not for anyone else; it’s for you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think that everyone should have a space in their home that fully reflects them. For those of us who share our homes with others, I recommend selecting a corner for yourself — and make that uniquely yours. Pick a photo you love, a nicely scented candle, a small lamp, your favorite book, a special piece of art, or any sentimental object that makes you feel good.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Bri Emery of Design Love Fest. Her creativity amazes me daily. She’s so incredibly talented but also approachable. She’s real and kind and down to earth. She never loses her voice or her creativity. She’s vulnerable and is not afraid to hide her pain. I’d love to pick her brain.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: lifeslookingood.com

Instagram: @lifeslookingood

Podcast: Apple + Spotify Life Unfiltered

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!