Adele Beiny: “Beauty is on the inside”

I would like to help people create living spaces that they love — spaces that support and nurture them. I’d start a movement that advocates for home spaces where people feel comfortable, safe, and peaceful. People tend to neglect their environment when they are in survival mode. But that’s like eating junk food when you’re under stress. It makes things worse.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Adele Beiny. In a world that often feels rough and uncertain, Adele believe that refining our lives in both big and small ways is an affirmation that, no matter what…Life’s Looking Good. She does this via her lifestyle platform, lifeslookingood.com, where she shows individuals how to look and feel their best while exploring important life issues, proving that beauty begins on the inside.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My career in the world of beauty began early in high school when I noticed how bad I looked in my high school pictures. I had to do something, so I learned how to do my makeup. After my first divorce (yes, there was more than one), I moved back home with an infant. I needed a job and I found one at the Bobbi Brown counter in Bloomingdales. I loved making women look better, but in a natural way.

Eventually, I landed a sales position in the medical aesthetics field. At the same time, I started my own business as a floral and event designer. Now I had experience in the technology of beauty and anti-aging techniques. This background, along with my deep love for design and decor became the catalyst for creating a platform dedicated to elevating how we look and live. It’s called Life’s Looking Good.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Getting divorced twice is interesting, to say the least. Moving back and forth from the East Coast to the West coast twice is interesting. And continuing to create and re-create my brand was the best part. I never worried about allowing others to watch me and my business grow and evolve. I live my life pretty much in a fishbowl. The most important thing is: Don’t get stuck.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the early years of my floral business, I didn’t ask for help. I was too proud. I knew that I was a good designer, but there was much I needed to learn about certain business practices, such as pricing and sourcing. Because I was reluctant to seek out someone with more experience, I lost a lot of money learning the hard way — just to save face.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Create a corner in your home that feels uniquely you. Many of us share spaces. Other family members — their needs and tastes — dictate our home décor — or lack thereof. Find and curate a little corner somewhere that is designed just for you.

Details matter. If you’re getting a bathmat, find a very soft one … or one that’s pretty or upbeat. Don’t just throw something down as a placeholder.

Be Purposeful. Space and things are limited. Use them wisely. Don’t buy a couch on Craigslist because it’s a great deal, but too big for your space. Resist buying adorable things, but for which there is just not enough room. Own your things, don’t let them own you.

Beauty is on the inside and the outside. I know we’d like to believe the adage that “Beauty is on the inside.” But, let’s be honest — beauty is ALSO on the outside. And, yes, we are judged by our looks, like it or not. You don’t have to be a beauty queen. But strive to be the best you. Spend some time finding your best hair color and style. Experiment to find the most flattering styles for your figure. Pick one beauty treatment you like: facials, cryo-therapy, yoga. Find something that works for you and do it on a regular basis. Most medical spas and salons offer discount packages that offer savings for regular customers.

Drink eight glasses of water every day. Ha! Ha! Just kidding. Make time for creativity. Do something artistic. Do something with your hands. Do something that exercises the right side of your brain… even if it’s just helping your kid with the science fair project. Believe me. I’ve been there. Want to see my 3-D Nucleus of a Cell Display?

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I wish someone had told me to ask for help and be willing to show my vulnerable side. I also wish I had been told to over-create, that is, create more media content than I think I’ll need and look for the humor in everything. Even the serious stuff.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Living in Los Angeles, resources for mental health support is very important. The number of homeless people in LA is through the roof. It seems to me that the homeless need more than a place to stay for the night. They need mental health support to enable them to get jobs and get off the streets.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Website: www.lifeslookingood.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeslookingood/