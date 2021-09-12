Adebusola Akinyele of The Love Dynasty: “Some people may not completely understand the need for the disruption, and that is ok, because not everyone will understand your vision”

Disruption in an industry can be positive when it is serving a good purpose and filling a void or a need in people’s lives, especially when it triggers something new and significantly different that has never been done before. However, disrupting in some industries can be negative when it’s not easily welcome or when people are stuck in their ways and not easily adaptive to change. Some people may not completely understand the need for the disruption, and that is ok, because not everyone will understand your vision.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adebusola Akinyele.

Adebusola Akinyele is a Certified Matchmaker & Founder of The Love Dynasty Matchmaking & Dating Services. Based in Houston, TX and surrounding areas, they service Elite African Professionals.

Adebusola is a lover of God, a wife to an amazing husband, and a mother three beautiful children. She is also a health care professional and being a problem solver has always been a passion of hers. She believes everyone deserves to love and be loved. Having found love herself in an unconventional way, she found inspiration in many people and places which influenced her dating profiling style and process.

Her top priority is to facilitate the meeting, courtship, and eventual relationship of like-minded individuals with her primary focus being personalized matchmaking.

Her profiling style is best described as modern-day love meets divine intervention coupled with motivations of divine guidance, cultural norms, shared interest, and deep-rooted family values. For inspiration she looks to God and attempts to connect individuals with varying compatibility trait and shared values in effort to form lasting relationships. When people see her work, she hopes they experience the redemption of love and loss and the finality of everlasting bliss.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

First of all, I would like to Say thank you for the Wonderful opportunity and for allowing me to introduce my business to the world. I hope reading this article will give you a glimpse of who we are why I do what I do. I am a wife to a wonderful man and a mother to three beautiful children! Saying this after almost six years of marriage sounds so surreal, but through the grace of God, I can honestly say that marriage can be sweet when you marry the right person, and I am a living proof of that! Growing up, I had always loved LOVE. I loved watching people express sincere and undiluted love to each other, a love that was not necessarily perfect, but still chooses to love despite each other’s flaws and imperfections. I was always trying to bring two people together with the sole purpose of them loving each other and forming long lasting relationships. But after having a couple of failed relationships myself, I got to a point where I completely gave up on one the most important thing I always admired and desired, true love. It took me exiting a long-term relationship of almost 4 years to realize that I had been dating without purpose or intentions. Although I wanted to get married, I did not take the time to think about what I wanted in a relationship or the core values I desired in or wanted to share with a life partner. However, when I least expected it, love smiled on me again and I met my husband in an unconventional way. Unlike some other people, my husband didn’t just fall in my lap. I had to step out of my comfort zone and change the trajectory of my love life by trying something totally different. I tried online dating for the first time ever, which was totally out of my element. And through divine direction of God, my husband and I fell in love and got married: 6 years and 3 kids later, we are still going strong. Finding love reignited that passion in me all over again…that desire to help bring back hope and love into the hearts of men and women and help them find their ideal life partner.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I am very passionate about love and having healthy relationships. I believe that true love exists and marriage, or even a relationship, can be sweet when you’re with the right person. I also believe that a healthy relationship can be achieved, when we have a clear profound understanding of who we are as individuals, and want we want. if only we can be open minded, trust the process, and not compromise on our values and beliefs. Our Matchmaking service is for single African Professionals who are looking to meet interesting, intellectual and exceptional individuals who not only shares the same cultural values, interests and beliefs, but are also looking to be in a serious monogamous long-lasting relationship that could potentially lead to marriage. We want to help build a rock-solid foundation of love and friendship.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I made when I first became a Certified Matchmaker, is giving everyone the benefit of doubt and agreeing to work with anybody. Although I believe everyone deserves to love and be loved, I realized there were some people that like the idea of love and being in a relationship but were not willing to put in the work and sacrifice need to sustain a healthy relationship. In order to find love, you must also be willing to give love and be committed and dedicated to the process. A lot of people want love but don’t want to put in the work.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

One of my mentors is Patti Stanger. I love her business model and her tough love attitude towards her clients. And although they may not realize it, she always has their best interests at heart. She is hardworking, dedicated to her clients, and she is committed to helping people find love. I also get inspirations and insights from being a part of the Marriage Ministry at my home Church, Living Word Chapel as well as elderly couples who not only have successful marriage, but continues to put in the work that will make their marriage last forever

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption in an industry can be positive when it is serving a good purpose and filling a void or a need in people’s lives, especially when it triggers something new and significantly different that has never been done before. However, disrupting in some industries can be negative when it’s not easily welcome or when people are stuck in their ways and not easily adaptive to change. Some people may not completely understand the need for the disruption, and that is ok, because not everyone will understand your vision.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

As much as you want to help everyone find love, not everyone will be match.

able: so, you don’t need to feel the pressure to take on every client. There are some people whose ideology, vision or core values may not align with the vison of your business or that might have unrealistic expectations or people who may not be ready to put in the work. IF you cannot work with them, politely refer them to someone else who can. A woman’s intuition is one of your best assets, use it and listen to it…If you ever get to a point where you feel like giving up, keep in mind that Love is a Beautiful Thing! And remember that you just want to change the world one heart at a time.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Well, we hope to continue to build our database, and bring more awareness to Matchmaking, especially in the African community! Which can also expose people to the African culture and heritage. Who knows, I may be the next Patti Stanger or the Indian with my own Matchmaking Show

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think some of the biggest challenges faced by women disruptors is that women have to work 2wice in not 3 times more than men to be able to prove themselves; women are also held to higher standards than their male counter parts. And in the quest of trying to prove themselves, some women might lose their self-confidence a sense of who they are . It is important for us to continue to encourage women to be confidence in the skills, knowledge and resources they possess.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Some of the books that had a deep impact on my thinking is “Why you Act the Way you Do”, and “The Five Love Languages” by Tim LaHaye

This book helps you to identify and understand your personality traits, your strength and weaknesses as well as your temperaments. It helps you realize how you are different from others and why you act the way you do. It is especially useful for singles or people struggling with relationships because it helps you have an insight on the kind people you can have a successful relationship with based on your personality. The Five Love Languages helps you understand how you give and receive love.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be a movement that continuously promotes Self Worth and Self Confidence, especially with young women. I would also want to start a movement that will help women navigate through the process of knowing who they Are; knowing you value and self-worth helps you live a more fulfilling life. This cannot be over emphasized. It is one thing to say it, but it is another thing to believe it and walk in that truth every single day of your life. Imagine how exhilarating you will feel as an individual, understanding that you can do anything and everything you set your minds to do. This movement will provide a better and brighter future for the younger generation. When you truly believe in yourself and understand who you are as a person, you will have a positive self-esteem and you won’t be seeking self-validation from other people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never give anyone the satisfaction of holding on to your happiness”. This has been relevant in my life because I have learnt the hard way that when you give someone the control of your happiness, they have the power to keep you in bondage… And when they keep you in bondage you deprive yourself the ability to live your best life. Happiness is your choice and your responsibility! This was a lesson I had learned from being in a difficult relationship in the past.

How can our readers follow you online?

To find out more about us, please visit our website at www.thelovedynasty.com

Facebook: thelovedynasty

Instagram: thelovedynasty_

