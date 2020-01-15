Addressing Your Mental Health at Your Workplace

If a workplace is less than ideal for its employees, their mental health can suffer as a result. Decreased productivity, increased anxiety, and disengagement with work are common symptoms of problems with mental health in the workplace. By opening up about mental health at work, employers can make changes that improve conditions for their employees by providing the tools needed to improve mental health and create a happier, healthier work environment.

Here’s 3 ways you can address mental health in the workplace without compromising anyone’s privacy or alienating employees.

Implement Mental Health Education

Mental health is more common than most people think, and it’s something everyone needs to be aware of. The chances are good that several employees are suffering from some degree of mental health issues at work, so it’s essential for those around them, especially managers, to understand what’s happening and how to help.

Have your workplace bring in a mental health professional to educate employees about signs, symptoms, and appropriate reactions to common problems. Encourage an open environment where employees are allowed to ask questions so the negative stigma surrounding mental health can be transformed.

Provide Resources

Even if employees are aware they are feeling unwell, they might not know how to seek help. Many suffering from poor mental health feel they have nowhere to turn for emotional support which can make their situation seem worse.

Ensure every single one of your employees knows what benefits the company offers regarding overall health and wellness. Be specific about where employees can get help and what their benefits plan covers. It’s also a good plan to send out newsletters outlining several groups nearby that are also helping those recover from mental health issues.

Reduce Workplace Stress

The office can be a stressful place, but overworked employees typically feel unnecessary stress. Some employees respond well to pressure and others need a different approach to thrive. Make sure employees can meet deadlines realistically and aren’t scrambling to complete a job without enough resources or time.

Give employees time during the day to decompress and take a breather. Breaks are an essential part of the work day that should not be ignored. No one works at full mental capacity for an entire work day. Give your employees a break, or several, to let them process the day and manage their stress.