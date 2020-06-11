Addressing the emotional and mental health of frontline doctors in the age of COVID-19

At You Okay, Doc? the UK’s only mental health charity for doctors, we are acutely aware of the increasing mental health challenges facing our frontline doctors (and all healthcare teams) throughout this national health pandemic. We are also conscious of the impact which may befall our healthcare workers as the crisis eases – with reference to PTSD. According to our research:

· 80% of doctors are at risk of burnout;

· 50% actively seek psychological help;

· The suicide rate amongst doctors is 300% above the national average.

Designed by doctors, for doctors – You Okay Doc?’s mental health provision is independent and agile, offered through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

“Emotional and mental health in the age of the virus”

A webinar series dedicated to frontline doctors responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar series, which launches this Thursday, June 11th, taking place every Thursday 7pm-8pm (UK Time) via Zoom, seeks to offer emotional and mental health support, guidance and discussion, to those, looking after us all, yet perhaps without time or space to look after themselves. This webinar is open to everyone, yet subject matters have been chosen which are pertinent to healthcare professionals.

Prominent speakers include: Adam Kay, author of ‘This is going to hurt’; Hon. Julia Samuel OBE, leading paediatric counsellor and psychotherapist; Caroline Webb, author of ‘How to have a good day’; Mike Fisher, founder of the British Association of Anger Management (BAAM) & Tom Mitchell, England and Great Britain 7s rugby player and Olympic silver medallist.

Each speaker will be focussing on a particular theme or issue as well as speaking directly of their own experiences and challenges around emotional and mental health.

You Okay, Doc?: Further Support

Following each seminar session, on each following Tuesday there is a smaller huddle group of up to a maximum of 25 people where the previous weeks topic can be discussed more fully and directly by all participants.

In addition to the seminar, we offer support in a number of ways:

· Our weekly podcast brings together a range of doctors, therapists and relevant people to discuss a particular theme or issue (this month our podcasts have covered issues such as kindness; uncertainty and guilt);

· We offer wellness advice through our weekly blog published by Thrive Global;

· Weekly Huddle group session of up to a max of 25 Doctors discussing themes and issues raised by the speaker programme;

· Weekly closed therapy groups up to a max of 10 medical practitioners led by experienced and qualified psychotherapists.

Our vision is to create a community where doctors can share and explore issues around mental and emotional health. We believe that the more we educate, inform, discuss and debate these issues, the more positive impact we can have on doctors’ well-being. All studies show communication is a key factor in helping people feel better about themselves and the more we are able to normalise the challenges and issues that doctors face, the sooner we will be able to reduce the appalling statistics which currently surround doctors’ emotional and mental health.



“Emotional and mental health in the age of the virus” is Seminar Series provided by You Okay, Doc?, sponsored by Dräger and kindly supported by C3 Post Trade and 507 Capital.