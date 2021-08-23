Adam Eid Ramsey, MD delivered the keynote speech entitled “Addiction: a chronic condition of the brain, not a moral failing or a lack of willpower” at Toufik’s World International Conference on July 30, 2021. During his remarks, he thanked the audience for their attendance during the pandemic and stressed the importance of transforming the way we look at addiction.

“Our understanding of addiction has changed over time thanks to scientific advancements.” Dr. Ramsey noted. “The solution begins by properly viewing addiction as a primary, chronic disorder of brain reward, motivation, memory and related circuitry. Dysfunction in these circuits leads to characteristic biological, psychological, social, and spiritual manifestations.”

Dr. Ramsey is no stranger to the cause of addiction and substance use. He sounded the alarm on the effects of COVID-19 on the opioid epidemic. In this article published in the LA Tribune on November 18, 2020, he advocated for removing the stigma, expanding telehealth and ensuring access to care for all addiction patients during the pandemic. In another LA Tribune article, published on December 12, 2020, he interviewed world-renowned Anna Lembke, MD of Stanford University to highlight the urgent need for a national response to the opioid crisis.

Dr. Ramsey is an Editorial Board Member at the Harvard Public Health Review, the CEO of the NYC Daily Post and a contributing medical writer for the Los Angeles Tribune. He was also elected and served a one-year term, as the Alt-Resident Representative to the Board of Directors at the New York State Academy of Family Physicians (NYSAFP). After spending several years researching and writing, Dr. Ramsey has made invaluable contributions. He is a distinguished scholar and a presenter whose presentations have been widely recognized.

“The organizing committee of the conference were looking for experts with rich knowledge and experience in public health, particularly mental health/substance use and Dr. Ramsey’s profile stood out. We were impressed by his work so we decided to invite him to be the keynote speaker on addiction at our conference”, Abul-Rahman Toufik, the CEO and Founder of Toufik World Organization stated.

Dr. Ramsey has inspired and educated audiences through his work around the world. He has been a popular figure in the medical field and has nurtured future doctors through his numerous research papers, articles and other writings.

Dr. Ramsey is a respected member of his community who’s known for his humility and professionalism. His passion has garnered him the support of many young medical residents hoping to pursue similar goals. An amazingly versatile person, Dr. Ramsey brings a wealth of knowledge to all of his pursuits. He also enjoys spending time with his family, watching soccer and traveling the world in hopes of learning as much as he can about new cultures. With his caring personality, he is building a legacy that will create a massive impact in the healthcare world.