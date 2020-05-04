Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Add Conscious Distractions in Your Life

We are nothing but the sum of our impressions and if we choose we can become the gatekeepers of our mind and steer it away from any source that is toxic and negative.

By

It has been over a month of social distancing for most of us. Unless you are cooped up with friends or family members in your home, human touch has become a distant privilege for the single souls, especially for those whose primary love language is physical touch.

Chances are it’s not going to end soon for a majority of us, and yes these are some tough and surreal times that life is putting us through. Whether you’re a self-development person or not, I’m sure you would have cultivated some healthy coping skills so far in your life to go through adverse times. However, not all of these mechanisms may be available to you right now. All the recreation centers, gyms, yoga studios, libraries, social spaces and offices of therapists and counselors are closed. 

And this is why it’s important that we figure out new ways to adapt and overcome these challenging circumstances. We are nothing but the sum of our impressions and if we choose we can become the gatekeepers of our mind and steer it away from any source that is toxic and negative. 

We can all safeguard our mental health in these times of social isolation and uncertainty by adding conscious distractions in our daily life. One effective way is to feed your mind with positive information and inspiration. Fortunately, in this digital era, this is available to us in many forms such as books, audio programs, podcasts, online courses, documentaries and uplifting news stories. Other ways include incorporating moments of mindfulness and movement such as walking in our calendars, even if they are for little chunks of time. They can help us become more aware, active and alert. 

Personally, I enjoy taking short five to ten-minute naps in the afternoon during breaks and walking around listening to something educational and inspirational. Both podcasts and audiobooks are lifesavers for me right now. I think they are wonderful resources to deliberately distract yourself and keep yourself in the right state of mind, whether you’re at home, at home, or… at home.

Photo by Malte Wingen on Unsplash

Parth Sawhney, Author and Success Advisor

Parth Sawhney is an author and success advisor to high-achievers all around the world. He is the creator of 'The Karma Yogi' and 'The Daily Apple', where he shares ideas, insights and resources related to personal development, philosophy and success psychology. His recent books include The Way of the Karma Yogi, The Detachment Manifesto, and Elevation. When he is not working, Parth enjoys spending time in coffee shops and taking long walks.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.