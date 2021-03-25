Adarsh Iyengar – Where Words Fail, Music Speaks

While every country has it’s own language(s), there’s only one language we can all understand: the language of music. Music can do great things for your mood. If you want to feel happy, you can listen to songs that are happy and this works the other way around too. When you lost someone in your life, it’s helpful to listen to sad songs.

We don’t even need words to understand what music is saying. Every year I see a lot of different people from a lot of different countries attending festivals. When the music is being played, it seems every one understands what’s coming out of the speakers and they just start dancing to it.

Born and brought up in India, Adarsh currently resides in Arkansas, United Stated of America. Apart from being a musician, Adarsh is also an IT program manager for a leading tech firm. As far as music goes, he has been practising ever since he was a young kid and an added benefit is the fact that his family also has roots in Carnatic music.

As a kid, Adarsh performed in various local competitions across Karnataka. He also did many live shows in Davengere, Bengaluru, Shimoga, Mysore etc.,. Adarsh was also part of reality shows like Idea star singer and ZEE Kannada’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. When he moved to the United States, he continued doing live shows and has performed at established stages like the AKKA convention in Atlantic city. He also served as the cultural director for the “Richmond Kannada Sangha from 2016 to 2018 and is now a member of the NWA Kannada Sangha in Bentonville. He also plans to do a Kannada cover of the popular song ‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua’ and when asked about his future plans, he humbly signs off that ‘this is just the beginning’.