Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Adarsh Iyengar – Where Words Fail, Music Speaks

While every country has it’s own language(s), there’s only one language we can all understand: the language of music. Music can do great things for your mood. If you want to feel happy, you can listen to songs that are happy and this works the other way around too. When you lost someone in your […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Adarsh Iyengar
Adarsh Iyengar

While every country has it’s own language(s), there’s only one language we can all understand: the language of music. Music can do great things for your mood. If you want to feel happy, you can listen to songs that are happy and this works the other way around too. When you lost someone in your life, it’s helpful to listen to sad songs.

We don’t even need words to understand what music is saying. Every year I see a lot of different people from a lot of different countries attending festivals. When the music is being played, it seems every one understands what’s coming out of the speakers and they just start dancing to it.

Born and brought up in India, Adarsh currently resides in Arkansas, United Stated of America. Apart from being a musician, Adarsh is also an IT program manager for a leading tech firm. As far as music goes, he has been practising ever since he was a young kid and an added benefit is the fact that his family also has roots in Carnatic music.

As a kid, Adarsh performed in various local competitions across Karnataka. He also did many live shows in Davengere, Bengaluru, Shimoga, Mysore etc.,. Adarsh was also part of reality shows like Idea star singer and ZEE Kannada’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. When he moved to the United States, he continued doing live shows and has performed at established stages like the AKKA convention in Atlantic city. He also served as the cultural director for the “Richmond Kannada Sangha from 2016 to 2018 and is now a member of the NWA Kannada Sangha in Bentonville. He also plans to do a Kannada cover of the popular song ‘Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua’ and when asked about his future plans, he humbly signs off that ‘this is just the beginning’.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Singer Gabriel Montes aka Li1 Lean On The Benefits Of Music

by Alexander Maxwell
Community//

Moy Baun’s Latest Single “Chances” is taking off

by Barjunaid Penske
Community//

How Is Music Beneficial For Your Mental Health?

by Ashley Rosa 1

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.