Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Adapting to the Pandemic as a Consultalt

The changes that 2020 has brought to most every industry are still being realized

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It was a brutal year for the global management consulting industry. Market value took a nearly 20% hit in 2020. That translates to about $30 billion in lost revenue. It’s all thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, and it has sent consultants scrambling to look for innovative opportunities and device new business strategies.

Fortunately, as some industries have sharply reduced hiring consultants, other sectors have found it necessary to seek more outside help. An example of the former is the travel and tourism industry. It has taken such a massive hit that it is unlikely to hire many consultants through 2021. On the other hand, the medical and healthcare sector is overwhelmed as it deals with the massive fallout of the pandemic. It will take on more consultants than ever before.

In terms of basic practicalities, how consulting is accomplished will necessarily change dramatically. Traditionally, consultants travel a lot for in-person and on-site meetings with their clients. Like so many others, this activity will give over to meetings conducted remotely via computer screens.

Consider that most consultants spend 80% of their time away from home. This will be turned on its head as consultants work from home or office while connecting with Zoom, smartphones and other forms of digital interaction, such as proprietary apps.

Companies across the board are looking for ways to be more agile and to adapt nimbly to changing markets and customer needs. It’s likely that a sizable portion of business models will dial back on globalization strategies as they endeavor to bolster what they lose by nurturing local commerce.

The pandemic will provide new opportunities for consultants because thousands of clients will be looking for ways to restructure their operation from the ground up as they strive to deal with “the new normal.”

Even after the pandemic gets behind us, it’s a certainty that business will never be done the same way again. The reasons for this are many and complex. However, just one example is the considerable investments companies will make in retooling their digital capabilities. Beefing up to operate digitally in pandemic times means that it will make little sense to simply dismantle everything to go back to the “old way” of doing things.

Post-pandemic 2021 and beyond promises to be a Brave New World for consultants — and that may turn out to be mostly a good thing when all is said and done.

    Dawn Emerick, Consultant | CEO at Dawn Emerick Consulting

    Currently located in Chicago, Illinois, Dawn Emerick is a Florida transplant and a skilled Consultant who emphasizes the importance of integrating the mind, body, and community to offer improved outcomes for children and their families. She is the CEO at Dawn Emerick Consulting, which she founded in 2012.

    Dawn has also been published multiple times throughout her career, and she has been featured in podcasts and conferences including the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Healthcare Policy Conference, Florida Redevelopment Annual Conference, and the 2011 First Coast Worksite Wellness Council Annual Conference, among many others.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Thrive Global - upBoard - Covid 19 consulting
    Community//

    How Consulting Will Likely Change Because of the Pandemic

    by Soren Kaplan
    Community//

    “Gaining knowledge is gaining wisdom but sharing it is humanity.”: Björn Seiz

    by john
    Community//

    “Gaining knowledge is gaining wisdom but sharing it is humanity.”: Bjorn Seiz

    by Anni

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.