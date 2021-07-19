Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Adapting minds to a new normal in the post-Covid era – Ishana Batra

Ishana Batra, a well-established women blogger and influencer, shares ways that can help you, others, and your community manage stress amidst the ongoing crisis.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Ishana Batra
Ishana Batra

Excessive use of social media and other platforms can cause feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness, or frustration. It can also change your lifestyle and appetite causing difficulties in concentrating or decision-making power. Though it is natural to experience stress, anxiety, grief, and worry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ishana Batra, a well-established women blogger and influencer, shares ways that can help you, others, and your community manage stress amidst the ongoing crisis.

Healthy Ways to Cope with Stress

Take regular breaks from watching news or reading news stories constantly. It’s good to be informed but listening to these stories constantly can harm your mental peace. Consider limiting news to just a couple times a day and disconnecting from phone, tv, and computer screens for a while.

Helping Others Cope

Today, helping others to manage these tough times has become more important than anything else. Taking care of yourself can better equip you to take care of others. During times of social distancing, it is especially important to stay connected with your friends and family. Helping others cope with stress through phone calls or video chats can help you and your loved ones feel less lonely or isolated.

Get adequate check-ups or evaluation

If you are still suffering and are nor able to cope, you can always consult an expert or the concerned person for a regular check-up. Sometimes, it’s important to get a before-hand check up to prevent yourself from various other diseases. Consult your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.

Ask about video therapy or phone call appointments. Most states have already made emergency exemptions to insurance coverage for telehealth. Regulations have been temporarily relaxed to allow even non-medical software like Skype, Facetime, and Zoom to be used for telehealth. Even if this option wasn’t available with your provider previously, it may be now! Contact them to ask about remote services.

As the covid-19 pandemic has become an inseparable part of our lives, remember that being positive and adapting to this new normal is the only way that can help you cope up with this unprecedented crisis. Prioritize what’s most important and know  it’s okay to let some things go right now.

    Md Badshah Ansari

    Md Badshah Ansari, Founder & CEO at Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt Ltd

    Md Badshah Ansari Is a Young Digital Marketing entrepreneur from India. He helps startup, celebrity and public figures to grow online their presence in Online Media and Social media. He Is Founder Of Teamology Softech And Media Services Pvt Ltd.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Employees: How to Manage Job Stress and Build Resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic

    by Adi Am
    Community//

    Women of the C-Suite: “Put the patients’ goals before medical goals,” With Dr. Romilla Batra of SCAN Health Plan

    by Carly Martinetti
    Community//

    “Recognize that you are living through a shared global trauma “, Rico Ricketson of MH3 and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.