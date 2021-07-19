Adapting minds to a new normal in the post-Covid era – Ishana Batra

Excessive use of social media and other platforms can cause feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness, or frustration. It can also change your lifestyle and appetite causing difficulties in concentrating or decision-making power. Though it is natural to experience stress, anxiety, grief, and worry during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ishana Batra, a well-established women blogger and influencer, shares ways that can help you, others, and your community manage stress amidst the ongoing crisis.

Healthy Ways to Cope with Stress

Take regular breaks from watching news or reading news stories constantly. It’s good to be informed but listening to these stories constantly can harm your mental peace. Consider limiting news to just a couple times a day and disconnecting from phone, tv, and computer screens for a while.

Helping Others Cope

Today, helping others to manage these tough times has become more important than anything else. Taking care of yourself can better equip you to take care of others. During times of social distancing, it is especially important to stay connected with your friends and family. Helping others cope with stress through phone calls or video chats can help you and your loved ones feel less lonely or isolated.

Get adequate check-ups or evaluation

If you are still suffering and are nor able to cope, you can always consult an expert or the concerned person for a regular check-up. Sometimes, it’s important to get a before-hand check up to prevent yourself from various other diseases. Consult your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.

Ask about video therapy or phone call appointments. Most states have already made emergency exemptions to insurance coverage for telehealth. Regulations have been temporarily relaxed to allow even non-medical software like Skype, Facetime, and Zoom to be used for telehealth. Even if this option wasn’t available with your provider previously, it may be now! Contact them to ask about remote services.

As the covid-19 pandemic has become an inseparable part of our lives, remember that being positive and adapting to this new normal is the only way that can help you cope up with this unprecedented crisis. Prioritize what’s most important and know it’s okay to let some things go right now.