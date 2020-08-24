Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Adapt to life. Don’t control it.

‘Life is setup, to bring up, what has been bound up, so it can open up, to be freed up, so you can show up for life!’ Mary O’Malley. You vs Life Our internal storyteller compulsively tries to convince us, we are separate from life. A ‘me versus the world’ paradigm, from this perspective we […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

‘Life is setup, to bring up, what has been bound up, so it can open up, to be freed up, so you can show up for life!’ Mary O’Malley.

You vs Life

Our internal storyteller compulsively tries to convince us, we are separate from life. A ‘me versus the world’ paradigm, from this perspective we go through life, controlling, fixing, strategizing and project managing our experiences.

However, the more we try to manipulate, and figure things out, the more we tense up, resist, fight, and close up. In withdrawing, we block life’s natural unfolding through us, and for us.

You as an expression of Life

Instead, when we witness life and recognize our role in the expression of it, we can then move out the way, and adapt, effortlessly. We observe, take responsibility, and become the vessel for life to know itself – and the added bonus being the drama falls away.

Loosening the grip of control…

  1. Transition from Goals to Intentions. Shift mindset from thought-driven milestones to be accomplished, to feeling-driven visions to be explored.
  2. Like Rumi reminds us, welcome all your emotions as you would house guests, be grateful for their presence, with the knowledge they will come and go. Here we get to practice non-attachment, objectivity and loosening (and lightening up).
  3. Trust in life enough to know it has your back. Soothe yourself with the knowledge that life is much smarter than you are. Make room for life to get in through the cracks.

    Gemma Louise Pugh, The Play (Somatic Guidance) at Gemma Louise Pugh

    Focus areas: Coaching | Breathwork

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to adapt well in a rapidly changing world

    by Liggy Webb
    PM Images/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    9 Powerful Life Lessons from 100 Year Olds

    by Chantal McCulligh
    Community//

    How To Find Calm And Positive Energy In Under Ten Minutes

    by Mike Nichols

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.