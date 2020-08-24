Adapt to life. Don’t control it.

‘Life is setup, to bring up, what has been bound up, so it can open up, to be freed up, so you can show up for life!’ Mary O’Malley.

You vs Life

Our internal storyteller compulsively tries to convince us, we are separate from life. A ‘me versus the world’ paradigm, from this perspective we go through life, controlling, fixing, strategizing and project managing our experiences.

However, the more we try to manipulate, and figure things out, the more we tense up, resist, fight, and close up. In withdrawing, we block life’s natural unfolding through us, and for us.

You as an expression of Life

Instead, when we witness life and recognize our role in the expression of it, we can then move out the way, and adapt, effortlessly. We observe, take responsibility, and become the vessel for life to know itself – and the added bonus being the drama falls away.

Loosening the grip of control…