Adam Wilson of Trifacta: “Be domain-specific”

Adam is CEO of Trifacta and has more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles focused on data integration and analytics. Under his leadership, Trifacta has become the global leader in data wrangling, serving thousands of companies worldwide. Prior to Trifacta, Adam was GM of Informatica’s ILM division and SVP of Product Management for Informatica’s flagship data integration products. Adam also co-founded Zimba, an analytics company, and has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. in engineering, both from Northwestern University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’ve spent my career focused on data integration, data transformation, and data cleansing. A couple of years out of college, I co-founded Zimba, a company centered on delivering analytics data and dashboards to mobile devices. When Informatica acquired the company in August 2000, I went on to run Informatica’s business intelligence product lines and eventually ran product management and marketing for the core data integration business. I finished my career there as the General Manager for Informatica’s Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) and Security business unit. During an approximately 13-year span, we took the business from IPO to a billion dollars in annual revenue.

Seven years ago, I had the opportunity to jump into Trifacta as CEO to be part of “what’s new” and “what’s next” in the data management category. At Trifacta, we’re reimagining what data integration, transformation, and cleaning look like by democratizing data work to create a more collaborative environment of cloud data engineering. It’s been exciting to bring this work to more than 10,000 customers who are using Trifacta in a variety of ways.

Can you briefly share with our readers why you are an authority about the topic of thought leadership?

I’ve focused on category creation my entire career, which requires tremendous risk-taking, experimentation, and a thoroughgoing commitment to thought leadership. When Trifacta was founded, we pioneered a new category called “self-service data preparation.” With category creation, you recognize early on that you have to get in front of the trends and articulate why the world needs “another thing.” You need to answer why it will revolutionize the industry and deliver value in new and unique ways. This can’t be an incremental value — it needs to be 10X value; otherwise, you don’t get the right to bring a new idea into the world.

It helps to be provocative, it helps to be contrarian, but you need to also help people understand, “What’s changed that makes now the time? What fundamental assumption is now wrong or different?” You’re building support for a new approach more than just pushing a new product or a technology. These tactics are part of a much broader strategy not just to share a vision but to create a community around a tangible idea that people can bet their careers on and bet their businesses on. Recently, we brought together thought leaders and company founders to give their insights into how the data engineering market has evolved and matured. This leadership was prominent at Trifacta’s Wrangle Summit held in April 2021, the first data engineering conference for anyone doing the work of data engineering, whether an analyst, a data scientist, or an analytics engineer.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During the dot-com era, Zimba, the company I co-founded, participated in a special program with Hewlett-Packard (HP). As part of the program, they gave us about 500,000 dollars worth of hardware, which was exciting except for the fact that we were in a tiny incubator in Oakland, CA.

HP arrived with huge trucks and pallets of servers, and we didn’t have anywhere to put them. We had to load the equipment into a spare utility room, only to discover we needed to completely rewire the room because the power requirements for the servers were so significant, which was very expensive. Once we handled that, we excitedly plugged everything in, but within about five minutes, the entire room was boiling due to the heat coming off the machines. Since there was no ventilation in the room, we realized we were going to melt the boxes.

I had to run down the street to a Sears and purchase indoor/outdoor air conditioners. I came back with a hacksaw, cut a hole in the wall of the room, and installed an air conditioner to cool down the servers so they didn’t melt. Unfortunately, it made the ambient temperature of the entire incubator about 15 degrees warmer, which didn’t make us many friends with the other companies in the incubator.

It was a unique experience that showed me what it means to be creative and adaptable on your start-up journey and that you sometimes have to take matters into your own hands in order to make sure you continue to grow and flourish.

Ok. Now that we have that behind us, we’d love to hear your thoughts about how to eventually become a thought leader. Can you share 5 strategies that a person should implement to become known as a thought leader in their industry. Please tell us a story or example (ideally from your own experience) for each.

Question fundamental assumptions. Go back to first principles and question assumptions about how and why things have been done, and what is accepted as the “right way” to do things. Be contrarian. Ask the tough questions. A lot of entrepreneurship and thought leadership means stepping back, understanding what’s come before, and then taking things ground up by reexamining what led to the current thinking. You should come out the other side asking provocative questions that will stretch people to think in new and interesting ways, rather than relying on rules and habits that have been ingrained over many years.

It’s uncomfortable and scary and requires the confidence to ask very basic questions that everyone thinks have been completely answered. You have to lean into this process and seek disconfirming information that might lead to new insights. That’s where the insights are. For Trifacta, this was about trying to understand why refining raw data was still so difficult. Why was it so expensive and time-consuming after decades of innovation and billions of dollars spent on business intelligence and data warehousing? This led to a discussion of why people who know the data best are often unable to do this work on their own. What would make that possible? Point to the data. To be a thought leader, you need a vision backed by early evidence. The data helps shake deeply entrenched beliefs and help neutralize inherent bias. Without data, it becomes challenging to separate a strong opinion from the emergence of a more fundamental shift. Interview, survey, and collect information to help people understand a trend, even if it is small or localized, so they can see how it would lead to broader market disruption. At Trifacta, this meant doing tons of quantitative and qualitative research on hundreds of analytics projects: who was involved, what were their skills/attitudes/behaviors, why some projects succeeded, why others failed, where they got stuck, etc.

In fact, this research eventually became the Ph.D. thesis for Trifacta’s co-founder Sean Kandel. The often-quoted statistic that “80% of the work in any analytic project is the data wrangling” came from that body of research. While this is generally accepted doctrine now, at the time, this was not seen as the biggest bottleneck and certainly not as a potential source of strategic advantage. There was much less attention on creating strategic advantage by improving the speed and effectiveness of creating new data products from an increasing variety of sources in many formats. Be domain-specific. Context matters. Good thought leadership and deep insights require specificity. It’s easier to spot trends or to arbitrage ideas across domains if you can constrain the problem space and if you know it well. There will be an opportunity to extrapolate later, but it’s important to start small, then generalize. When we started Trifacta, there was a more general movement around the consumerization of IT in most enterprises. We felt this could be applied to the domain of working with complex data. We hypothesized that data engineering could be more self-service by providing a better user experience and leveraging machine learning to automate complex tasks. Our product would learn from the data and the subject matter experts that interact with data to provide intelligent recommendations and suggestions to structure, blend, and cleanse data of all shapes and sizes.

Our goal was to democratize work that was historically the exclusive purview of the highly technical. In so doing, we wanted to address the asymmetry between the ever-increasing number of data-driven professionals who need to build high-quality data products and the small number of technical enough people to provide the data for them. Evangelize and evolve your message. In the beginning, most won’t believe you, and in many cases, they will push back. Welcome the criticism. This skepticism will help sharpen your message. Help refine the story. It’s a healthy but painful vetting process. None of this is free. It requires serious conviction and repetition. Lots of repetition. During the early days of Trifacta, this meant relentlessly telling the story — thousands of in-person meetings, meet-ups, blogs, podcasts, keynotes at conferences, white papers, and tweets. While many rallied to the cause, we had our fair share of early skeptics worried that our self-service vision was a recipe for chaos. How will large, regulated organizations govern the data if everyone can do whatever they want, however they want? This forced us to reconsider our approach, tuning the vision empowering IT organizations that want to encourage rapid experimentation on raw data and ensure finished data products are more highly curated. Bring people together to rally behind the cause. Find your fellow travelers who are waking up to this new reality. They are your co-conspirators, your inspiration and your force multiplier. At our recent Wrangle Summit, we brought together thought leaders to tell how the data engineering story has evolved and matured. This conference was part of a broader effort not just to put the vision out there but to debate it, and ultimately, to help people rally to the cause by helping to shape it. Through the community, thought leadership gets pressure tested and refined. Moving from vision to reality, being amplified every step of the way.

In your opinion, who is an example of someone who has done a fantastic job as a thought leader? Which specific things have impressed you about that person? What lessons can we learn from this person’s approach?

I really appreciate Dave Kellogg, advisor, director, consultant, angel investor, and blogger of Kellblog. He is masterful in his reflections on enterprise software, the entrepreneurial journey, and all things analytics. He’s an ardent student of startups and generously shares his observations — many based on years of hard-won experience. He spoke at Trifacta’s company kickoff this year and is a thought leader I’ve admired for a long time. What I like about Dave is that he’s a practitioner, and he’s worked in the data industry his entire career as a CEO and CMO. He’s incredibly thoughtful about distilling the challenges that young companies face at different stages of their maturity and talking through hard lessons learned. In my opinion, he’s also one of the foremost authorities on the value and vagaries of SaaS metrics. He’s also a genuinely nice person.

I have seen some discussion that the term “thought leader” is trite, overused, and should be avoided. What is your feeling about this?

Being a thought leader is something that people call you, not something you call yourself. You have to be willing to pause in the day-to-day grind, look at the future of the markets you’re in or the areas of focus you have and have the courage to make some bold, opinionated statements about how you see things evolving. To the extent that people are willing to do all that in a thoughtful and substantiated way, then calling them thought leaders is completely appropriate.

What advice would you give to other leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Ultimately, the number one way to avoid burnout is to be incredibly passionate about what you’re doing and get to a point where you see the hard stuff as a necessary and beneficial part of the process. Then, it doesn’t seem overwhelming or frustrating and helps you to keep a positive perspective.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to encourage people to always start with the data but don’t end there. You have to question it. Understand its provenance, how clean it is, how it was refined, its likelihood to be biased. Where does it deviate from your intuition and why? Get hands-on with it. Explore it. Nate Silver, the founder of FiveThirtyEight, is fond of saying, “On average, people should be more skeptical when they see numbers. They should be willing to play around with the data themselves.” I agree 100%.

It used to be that a lot of decisions were made without data. Now that data is more prevalent, people don’t question it enough. Where the data comes from and how it was transformed matters. When you have data, that’s where the questions should start, not where the questions should end.

We should demand that data be brought into all conversations while also recognizing that inherent bias or quality challenges can lead to improper conclusions. Make sure there’s a robust discussion about the data collection, selection, treatment, and presentation to uncover issues. That’s why I believe so strongly in democratizing data wrangling. The more people that can “play around with the data themselves,” the better.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It ain’t what you know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” — Mark Twain.

This quote is about questioning fundamental things, which every thought leader should make a habit of doing. Having a healthy dose of skepticism leads to critical thinking. Have the courage to ask the uncomfortable question and deal with the unexpected (even painful) answer. Why do we assume it has to be done that way? What are the limitations that would prevent us from coming at it completely differently? Don’t rely on heuristics; challenge yourself to reexamine assumptions that lead to the same solutions.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to play a round of golf with Bill Murray. Like him, I grew up outside Chicago and am a huge Cubs fan!

