Adam Warner: “Don’t be afraid to get outside of the box”

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Adam Warner.

Adam Warner comes from a family who have been family farmers for more than 100 years, and he grew up with men who served in the U.S. Military. He found an early love for music and played in bands throughout high school. Influenced by his favorite singers, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Hank Williams Jr. and Sr., he started writing songs and continued to perform until he took a break from music while in college to join the U. S. Marines for five years. As soon as he could after his discharge, Warner moved to Nashville, where he was soon back to writing songs and entertaining fans. It was obviously the right decision, because country star Trace Adkins heard about him and invited Warner to open his shows. Warner had heard Adkins’ hit “Semper Fi” when he was in the Marines and told Adkins he would like to record the song, and Adkins agreed to duet on it with him. The song won Warner the Vox Pop award for Country Music Song of the Year at the 17th annual Independent Music Awards in June of 2019. Warner and buddies Quinn Loggins and Trafton Harvey wrote “Welcome to the South,” which has become the theme song for the NFL team the Tennessee Titans, who turned it into a video they play before each of their games in Nashville. Warner has released an EP, Can’t Get Enough, which resulted in him being heralded by critics as a welcome return to traditional country with songs that are mini-movies about every-day life. After dropping his first full-length album in February, 2020 called Big Storm, he’s already working on new music for 2021 which he says will stay in a similar realm — but as the Marines taught him — will show growth in his music.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/8fc22fe9eed649312a4ad58306c77e42

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for having me! I grew up in Southern Illinois in a little farm town called Lawrenceville. Both sides of my family are farmers, so I grew up working both farms but mostly helped my Papaw. Some of my favorite memories are working dirt side by side with my Papaw and my dad.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Music has always been in my life. At about 13, I started writing my own music and started my first band and just fell in love with performing. It’s a part of who I am. I can’t imagine doing anything else.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Yes! I was backstage at the Grand Ole Opry with my manager who is good friends with Brenda Lee. He introduced us and she says to me, “So, I hear you can sing,” I said, “I try!” So, she turns and points at a guitar and says, “Sing something for me while I get ready.” Y’all, when Brenda Lee asks you to pick a guitar and sing… you sing! She must have enjoyed it, because the following year she had me on Sunday Morning Country at the Opry to perform my song ‘Someone God Can Use’. Big thanks to Brenda Lee for making one of my dreams come true — to stand in the circle and sing one of my songs at the Grand Ole Opry in front of a packed house with my family and friends watching in the crowd. I’ll never forget that moment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had been in town for about a month and my manager took me out to a horse farm to introduce me to someone. Well, that someone was Keith Stegall. Keith was so easy to talk to. We were sitting around a campfire just shooting the breeze and then he asked me if I wrote music. I replied, “Yeah, I love writing. Do you write?” Haha. He smiled at me and said, “Yeah, I’ve written a few songs in my day.” Noting like asking a hit songwriter if they write music. Haha. Keith and I still get a laugh out of that today. So, long story short, do your research on who you’re meeting.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently working on a new EP and developing an online live stream called ‘Beer:30 with Adam Warner & Friends’. Season 1 of Beer:30 is available on my YouTube channel!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is what makes America such a special place. People from all walks of life, cultures, and religions are what shapes us all. I think it’s important for us to know all these different people so that we can be exposed to who they are as people. At the end of the day, in my opinion, there is only one race and that’s the human race. Diversity is what helps bring us closer.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

First is patience. Typically, those “overnight” successes were actually about 10 years in the making. Second, surround yourself with like-minded people — people you believe in and who believe in you. Third, don’t be afraid to ask for help. You’d be surprised at who is willing to help you along in your journey. Fourth, go out to writers’ rounds. You never know who you’re going to meet ,and it will make your circle bigger with people you want to write with. Last, this kind of goes back to keeping good people and having your team around you — keeping a positive mentality. You will hear the word “no” a lot in Nashville. No isn’t the end. It just means you have to try harder and keep plugging along.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t be afraid to get outside of the box. Push yourself to make new and interesting music. Not every song you write has to be for you. If you push yourself to be creative and experiment with new sounds, you won’t ever burn out.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

The human race movement. Stop treating each other like shit just because someone is different or you don’t understand them. I know it sounds cliché, but treat people how you want to be treated. We are the human race — not the white race, black, gay, straight, etc. And we were all created equal. What would Jesus do, folks? Who are we to judge? Time to start treating each other as equals.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are a few. First and my biggest support is my wife Megan. I could not do this without her. She keeps me motivated when I get down. She pushes me every day to be better and master my craft. Without her support, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Also, my family. I’m telling y’all, I feel like the luckiest man in the world because my family supports my dream and has been there every step of the way. My manager Bill. He has been in my corner since the beginning. He’s one of my best friends and always shoots me straight. He leaves the music to me but is always pushing me to be better and not to get complacent. My friend Trace Adkins for giving me my first opening support opportunity and learning from him on the road was priceless. He also let me record one of his songs ‘Semper Fi’ and he is featured on the recording.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It comes from my Papaw Fred. When I joined the Marines and went to recruit training, he would write to me and always end his letters the same way. “Stay focused and keep plugging.” He passed away last year but those words still remain true to me today.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

This might catch you off guard, but I would love to hang out with Post Malone. It might have to be for a Bud Light break instead of breakfast or lunch. Hahaha.

