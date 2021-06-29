Adam Vibe Gunton of Recovered On Purpose: “Lean on God and be okay with being honest with Him”

…Look for the way this incident in your life is going to be able to serve someone else on the planet. Whatever you are going through, you are not alone or the only one this has happened to, or will happen to. Be prepared for these people to show up in your life and be the space for them you needed in their spot.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Vibe Gunton.

Adam Vibe Gunton is the Founder of Recovered On Purpose, a movement that helps recovered addicts tell their story and inspire the future generation to a life of purpose. His story of overcoming homelessness and drug addiction to becoming a business owner, bestselling author, and coach for other recovered addicts to write and publish their stories — in only two years — motivates every audience to take massive decisive action in their own lives. His compassion for the difficult times in life, coupled with his passionate delivery to overcome these times to become the person you have always wanted to be, is what makes his message so powerful.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I have had a fairly ideal childhood and grew up in Littleton, Colorado. I was an all American kid, a straight A student at Columbine Hills Elementary. I was an all state football player and captain of the high school wrestling team as well. I was in fourth grade, the day of the unfortunate shooting that took place. I remember our teachers and administrators frantically calling all the students early from our recess and locking us up in our classrooms for the remainder of the afternoon. The massacre that took place that day which saw two students murder thirteen classmates and faculty members is etched in the minds of every American adult. Due to some unfortunate influences in my life, I started experimenting with recreational substances at age eleven. My drinking turned into using cocaine and smoking pot, which evolved into a heroin, meth and crack cocaine addiction.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite life lesson quotes that I stick by and tell my clients who are addicts is ‘The Cavalry Ain’t Comin’. I use this statement to get addicts to kick their drug habit and to my clients to bring in the realization that any goal they wish to accomplish (whether writing a book, starting a business, or making more money flow into their lives) the first step is always action by one’s self. I strongly believe that only they can do it, with the help of God; no perfect sponsor or mentor is going to be the one that takes the action for them. However, once they accomplish each goal, He will be there waiting with arms outstretched to show them the next goal and the path to lasting victory.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

My number one quality I attribute my success to is my relationship with God through Jesus Christ. Whether I am speaking at a conference telling my testimony of what He has done for me, or sitting at a business lunch with men with nine figures of net worth asking them to join me in prayer before the meeting, the greatest life partner in any season of life is God.

Another quality I attribute to being blessed with success is my heart to give and to serve. My intention with everything I do is to add a lasting impact to the people I serve and have not missed a penny of giving ten percent of my income away since I got sober. I enjoy every opportunity to take someone eating out of a trashcan to lunch, tahe an addict for coffee, or write a check to a ministry in need. Everything someone gives from their heart will be returned back 7 fold to them.

Last, but certainly not least, is discipline. Discipline to do the little things day-in and day-out that we know are healthy for us will compound to an accomplished and fulfilled life. A disciplined morning routine of 6 things I will accomplish before the work day has grown my mental, physical, emotional and spiritual life in a way no profound one time experience ever could or will.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes, I have multiple incidents that have affected my life during the phase that I was doing drugs. One of them is related to the death of my best friend Chuck, while we were in college. I woke up to the sound of my phone ringing in the early hours of the morning. Chuck was calling, but instead of listening to him, I got irritated at the intrusion and I was groggy from another night of heavy partying. I told him not to call me this late and hung up on him. Not realizing that Chuck went to his dresser and pulled out his .32 revolver from his drawer and shot himself. I did not tell anyone about the call for eight years because of the shame and guilt I felt. After this incident my dependence on alcohol and drugs took on a new meaning.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I think the scariest thing about it was that I felt the best way to cope with this event was to be silent, seclude, and begin using drugs to bury the issue. Little did I know this was only making this incident, and every difficult incident of my life after much much harder than it needed to be.

How did you react in the short term?

I cried. A lot. And became silent and withdrawn from the people in my life. My family and my friends were unable to pull conversations out from me for a long time and by the time I began talking about it, I made up a story about that night that did not include the truth.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

This was the time in my life a began consciously using drugs and alcohol to cope with the way I felt and with anything that happened in my life.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I opened up to one person about the truth of that night that I had held in for nearly a decade. Once I told the truth to one person, I was able to tell another person, then another, then another. Now, that story is the beginning of my testimony that I use as a super power to save others from the decade of pain I had after it. It was not my fault, I was not to blame, and the story has impacted thousands of people as I tell the truth about it and where it led me.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I used the power of storytelling to share my experiences with other people. It not only helps steer others away from addiction but it also gives struggling addicts the encouragement they may need to get clean. By sharing our stories, we are attaching ourselves to a life of purpose which is the ultimate relapse prevention for oneself. I published my first best-selling autobiography, From Chains to Saved on the second anniversary of my sobriety. Writing a book proved a cathartic way for me to focus on personal fulfillment through serving the world with my story rather than spending the rest of my days defining myself as an addict in recovery who has to obsess about the possibility of relapsing.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Like I mentioned earlier, I have felt a strong connection with God throughout my journey. I would attribute my recovery to that faith and belief in the Lord. I had a life changing experience which resulted in me giving drugs up completely and becoming sober.

I was dining at IHOP with my best friend Brendan and had received a message from my dope dealer to try some new stuff that he had received. At that moment I felt a strong spirit entering my body from the top of my head to the tips of my toes, my fingers were tingling and I lost my peripheral vision. I automatically started texting back, almost out of my own control, telling him not to text me again and this is the last time he is reaching out to me. I could just feel my fingers texting back furiously and I had no control about what I was typing. I suddenly felt the Spirit leaving my body as I finished the text. I put the phone back into my pocket and as I looked up, Jesus Christ was sitting across from me. The restaurant just disappeared and I could see His face glowing. He was smiling at me and a light was coming from the back of Him. I immediately knew who He was and what was happening and put my face to the table and my hand up and repeated, “Thank You God… Thank You God… Thank You God…” and when I came up, He was gone. That moment changed my life and I have not used or drank since.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I know first hand how drug addiction can severely impact someone’s life in a negative way. I am passionate about helping others and sharing the hope of recovery with those who are going through similar circumstances. I also encourage them to share their stories with others. I founded the Recovered On Purpose movement to deter future generations from the path of addiction. Recovered On Purpose has been founded on the belief that addiction is an epidemic that can only be stopped when recovered addicts attach themselves to living a life of purpose and sharing their stories with the future generations to deter them from making the same mistakes.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that life is not meant to be lived alone. We were created to be loved by God, to love God, and to love others. In order to do all the things we were created for, we need a relationship with God and relationships with people. I have never felt more fulfilled than in the seasons of my life where I feel His Presence guiding me through every step and opportunity to help and serve others.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Lean on God and be okay with being honest with Him. You can tell God how incredibly angry you are with Him, if that is the case, or whatever other emotions are going on. Speaking out loud with Him about it is healing and gives clarity. It is okay to take time away from whatever you are doing to go through the process of grief. This event took me too long, because I skipped number one, but I have gone through many other things since that have taken some time to grieve and rest before going to number three. Talk about it with friends, family, a counselor, or anyone in your life you trust to listen. Avoid people that give advice in the grieving process and sit with people who intentionally listen. Speaking your grief to a trusted listening ear is extremely healing. Add something new to your life you can do every day that you have wanted to do. This could include things like journaling, exercise, meditation, reading, anything positive that could give you a boost by making a decision to do it daily and following through. Look for the way this incident in your life is going to be able to serve someone else on the planet. Whatever you are going through, you are not alone or the only one this has happened to, or will happen to. Be prepared for these people to show up in your life and be the space for them you needed in their spot.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As I mentioned above, I founded the Recovered On Purpose Movement to deter future generations from the path of addiction. The big goal for Recovered On Purpose is to have a recovered addict speaking in every public school in America every year. The only way addiction will be taken out is by ending it at the source, before the kids start.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I have looked up to Russell Brand for my entire recovery journey. He is on my vision board to partner with on something I believe will change the way addicts view themselves and their potential contribution to the world. I would love to have a conversation with him about how his program to help addicts recover could partner with my program to add purpose to their life.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow my work on https://recoveredonpurpose.com/ as well as my social channels — Facebook, Instagram and You Tube — Recovered On Purpose

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!