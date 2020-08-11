Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Adam Timleck Shares His Top Tips On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success

By

Adam Timleck is a business owner who has helped dozens of brands and individuals achieve success with their goals. Today, we will learn how Adam has overcome stress throughout his journey as an entrepreneur. 

Avoiding Burnouts and Stress

In light of this topic, Adam reveals that he follows a daily schedule right from the moment he wakes up till when he goes to bed. He does this by planning out each day and week in order to achieve maximum productivity levels. 

In the morning, he likes to focus on self-development, by reading and working out.  In today’s society, a very common complaint people have is the inadequacy of time because of the amount of work they have to do. He avoids this by compiling a list of things to do and things not to do daily. 

On his not-to-do list, he has things like not aimlessly scrolling through his phone, using his phone within two hours of waking up, a half-hour before bed, and the execution of $10 dollar tasks (he outsources them). Following this list allows him to plan work around his week, giving him more than enough time with his girlfriend, friends, and family. 

Lastly, before retiring for the day, he does a brain dump to ensure all his ideas and thoughts from throughout the day are all out and his mind is free to work subconsciously as he sleeps. 

Principles for success

A major principle he has imbibed is that failure is a stepping stone on the way to success. Learning from the failures he has had so far and especially from that of others has helped him become a better entrepreneur and has also put himself and his business in the best position for success. Another key principle he arms himself with is over-delivering. Be it with clients, business partners, friends, or family, he always looks to give more than is expected and he observes the impact it can have on the lives of people. 

A number of the world’s greatest entrepreneurs do this on a daily basis and it is one of the reasons why they are able to achieve what they achieve. Finally, on principles for success, he believes that regardless of what is happening in his business or away from it, his focus shouldn’t shift from the four pillars of good living; health, wealth, love, and happiness. These four have helped him achieve the freedom he often dreamt of.  

Challenges Encountered So Far And The Triumphs

Early on, Adam faces the obstacle of having a fixed mindset. He often had limiting beliefs of his abilities and what he was capable of doing. He was able to overcome this by booking sessions with coaches and mentors who took him through the paths they had already walked. 

They pointed him in the right direction, taught him habits of billionaires, showed him how to be confident, and also how to be action-oriented. When he initially started out, Adam found himself often questioning his experience and this was a reason why he didn’t follow through with any of his goals and plans in the beginning. A quote that changed the way he saw things and also became a driving factor in his life is that “Action beats inaction”. 

Those who take action will always be one step closer to success than those who hesitate or second guess themselves. Through the years of being mentored and coached, he has grown from one needing guidance to one who is in the driving seat of his life’s vehicle. To date and for the rest of his life, he will have coaches and mentors he looks up to who will always serve as checks and balances. 

