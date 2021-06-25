Adam Oldale of Xtreme Xperience: “A belief failure is never an option”

…A belief failure is never an option. That’s the simplest one. It doesn’t need a lot of explanation. I tell my people this all the time; when you get out of bed in the morning, you decide whether it’s a good day or a bad day. When you are faced with a challenge, obstacles or failures it is up to you to decide the path of least resistance. It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s no resistance so don’t accept failure.

As a part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Olalde.

Adam Olalde is the CEO & Founder at Xtreme Xperience. After graduating from Miami University in ’07, and short sales and management stint in the luxury concierge industry, Adam realized people everywhere, from all walks of life, wanted the same thing: to experience the adrenaline and allure of the world’s finest automobiles in a setting that was heart-pounding, yet safe, but most of all convenient and affordable. In 2012, Adam started Xtreme Xperience and hosted the first event. Each day he uses that same mentality to continually improve the program, lead the best team, provide new experiences and, above all, help each one of Xtreme Xperience’s customers check something off of their bucket list and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

Just like any other successful entrepreneur, I did not intend to become an entrepreneur, and I think that’s the most fun part about my story. I graduated from Miami University in Ohio, and worked a few sales jobs after school, until I met an opportunity. And that opportunity looks like a gentleman renting luxury cars in the Chicago market, which was a more popular idea in Florida, California, and New York. He was trying to make a it go in the Chicago market, and I was more than happy to be a part of that. So, I walked away from corporate America to essentially run that business for him, and it led me into the automotive industry and more importantly, into contact with a lot of enthusiasts in the automotive industry who were looking for the “right thing”, and I happen to provide the place and the time and they provided what they were looking for; which is the opportunity to experience the world’s greatest cars, and not necessarily in a weekend long, multi-thousand dollar engagement, but rather, a quick, efficient, cost effective and exhilarating manner. Then I took that idea, and I ran with it and nine years ago, we created Xtreme Xperience.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re always working on new and exciting projects. We have a vision, and we take this vision and we write this vision down — that vision is to grow our company, to double our company every three years or less, and we know that the best or the only way to do that is to really to listen to our customers and find what they’re looking for. That’s how this business as I just mentioned, got started in the first place. So, as we continue to grow our automotive and supercar driving experiences across the nation and scale that, we are also looking at other crowds, other groups of people, other enthusiasts, who aren’t participating for whatever reason; maybe it’s not convenient for them, maybe they’re looking for a longer driving experience or different cars or different types of experience. So right now, we are actively working on building more experiences, whether that’s drag racing or off road, or in the air or in the water, to bring enthusiasts into contact with the cool stuff that they want to experience. It can also be more automotive stuff, whether that’s VIP, automotive experiences, or travel, we’re always trying to expand who we reach, who we can introduce to something new and something cool, and subsequently, how that helps us grow our business.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

I think it’s three things. I think the first thing is what I just mentioned, it’s that we’re always listening to our customers. I’m not a racecar driver, and so I didn’t get into this business to teach people how to drive fast. I’m an enthusiast, just like they are and I got into this business to make it a reality. I don’t think a lot of other organizations take that approach. And that’s definitely something that makes us unique, I’m always looking to be excited and to share that excitement.

The second thing is our commitment to quality. We have the newest cars, we don’t cut corners, we invest heavily in safety and experience. And that isn’t something that a lot of other businesses in our industry can say and most likely why they may not be around right now. In the beginning, we were doing the most expensive thing on racetracks — with brand-new cars. That almost put us out of business in the beginning. But because we stuck to investment in quality, here we are now with the best quality products on the market.

The last one is people who hire good people that are energetic, enthusiastic, who want to share the same mission that I just communicated about delivering amazing and extreme experiences to customers who are excited and willing to get their hands on it. Those are the three things I think make us unique.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

Well, I think that you can make an argument that Xtreme Xperience is the story. So, I could either stop right there, or I could keep going but in in reality, the whole business is the story. I was 25 years old, just introduced to the luxury car industry, and eight months later, we had the idea to let strangers take cars that we didn’t even own at the time, on to racetracks and race them. They had no experience and no right even being on racetracks. I didn’t meet a single investor who said, “yes”, I didn’t meet a single person who said, “this is a good idea.” But we did it anyway. I think, the most important takeaway from how we did it was, first believing, ignorance is a little bit bliss. We were 25 when we did this, so you couldn’t really tell a 25-year-old “no”, anyway. I’m so glad that, that was my mindset at the time. But also, I didn’t believe that failure was an option; because I was 25 and I had put everything on the line to make this possible. I used every relationship, I used every bit of creativity, I used every piece of leadership, I had to convince the people around me that they should trust me and this thing could become a reality. And it did. Because I pursued success, and didn’t let failure enter my mind. I abide firmly by the philosophy that being successful is about jumping and flapping really hard on the way down, because you don’t want to hit the ground, so that’s what we did. I think Xtreme Xperience is our story.

We went on a little bit of a victory lap for a few years, where we would go to tracks or we would cross paths with some of our partners, or the people that had said no to us in the beginning. It was never a “Hey, look at me now”, situation. It was just simply a, “hey, I promised you that I would keep to it. And I would do it right and look at and look at us now.” But, we were complimented pretty thoroughly for how we stuck to our guns, and we did it the right way. People have been impressed and now they want to be a part of our growth. That’s probably the most rewarding thing, after all, is for me to call those people and say, “Hey, you waited your turn, you watch this grow, now let’s partner so that we can both add value to our organizations by being partners in what I’ve grown in, in your industry.”

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

Stopped listening and went out and did it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We’ve achieved success by learning the difference between running a business and starting one from the ground up, particularly in an industry that literally doesn’t exist. I called all the people that I trusted; my mom and dad helped me run the pit lane, in the beginning. I called my roommate from college, who’s now my Chief Marketing Officer, from St. Louis and him and his brother and dad came in and I said, “look, everybody, trust me, I’ve got this idea. I’ve got these customers, I trust you to help me pull it off, and debrief, and if you need to go back to your lives go back to your lives,” and some did. But some close friends and family were the ones who said “you know what, Adam, you’re just young and confident enough that if you’re going to succeed, we’re going to support you now,” and they have provided great support.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

I think athletics plays a big part into my mentality. The other one is sales. I graduated from Miami University and I went into sales and man, do you get told no more often than you get told yes. In sales and in sports, sitting on the sideline isn’t fun, not closing a deal isn’t fun. And you just learn to cherish each win and each time that you start the game. And I wanted to create an entire business about winning. So I came up with a simple thing — and that was make each race a little bit better than the previous race, make it have a few more wins than the previous one. That’s how we grew this business. That’s how we overcame it and that’s how we proved people wrong. Quite honestly, it wasn’t about proving people wrong, it was about learning and iterating and growing. The first racetrack supercar that we ever hosted, the general manager of the racetrack handed us a yellow pad of paper with the notes he had taken on it. I had two options; I could have either listened to someone from the industry and grow our program, or I could have ignored them and said, “I know what I’m doing.” Of course, I chose the first answer. I’ve asked everyone who I’ve come across with that’s been better at this than me, which should be everybody, that because like I said, I’m not a racecar driver to contribute something positive to the program and I take it all and use it and I build the best us.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

The fundamental reason why we are successful is because I focused on what I said I wanted to accomplish, not what I was trying to prove other people wrong by doing. I think that’s particularly important for this next answer. I gave a few keynotes, speeches, and one of them was called “Move fast and try not to break too much stuff.” Because you’re obviously going to in the racing industry, it’s a little taboo to break things. So we’re trying to teach those types of analogies, because it’s relevant. So, strategy number one, I already said, and it’s jump off the cliff and flap, flap, flap. There’s the saying as old as time — “you miss 100% of the shots you never take.” So, if you want to prove the naysayers wrong, get off your butt and start doing something. And that’s the only way to prove them wrong. And quite honestly, you’ll prove them wrong just by getting up and saying, I’m giving it a shot. People start listening when they see you start acting. And so jump off the cliff, flap your wings and quite honestly, if you believe in yourself, you’ll fly.

My second one that I just mentioned was, move fast, try not to break too much stuff. Everything will be okay. If you do break stuff, remember it’s impossible to be perfect, and if you try, you will never abide by strategy number one, which is get off your butt and, do something to stop iterating, and by the time you feel confident enough, start moving and keep moving, don’t stop moving. If you break something along the way, just try to learn the lesson and hope it’s not a break too catastrophic. But if you’ve got your eyes on the prize, it rarely is.

Number three would be a belief failure is never an option. That’s the simplest one. It doesn’t need a lot of explanation. I tell my people this all the time; when you get out of bed in the morning, you decide whether it’s a good day or a bad day. When you are faced with a challenge, obstacles or failures it is up to you to decide the path of least resistance. It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s no resistance so don’t accept failure.

Fourth, would be to be vulnerable and be human. This goes back to my story about our first race ever in Houston, when I thought that I knew everything because, why wouldn’t I? I was 25 years old and I had supercars. But I knew very little and today, 10 years later, I still will tell you that I know very little so I’m vulnerable in that sense that I’m always learning and I’m a student of the world and of the game. I enjoy not being the smartest person in the room. I enjoy listening. So always take notes, learn from smarter people and apply it to make the best you, and the best company that you have.

And then the last one kind of is a parlay off of number 2 and it’s in every in every leadership book out there, — be humble. be hungry, and never stop those two, never stop that equation. If you think you’ve achieved it, you haven’t. Be ambitious. Go after it and never let it go to your head.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

Move, fast and try not to break too much stuff.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Live every day, experience every day, and be grateful for every day. That’s the fundamental purpose of why we founded our business. Whether you’re founding a business, or whether you’re just getting out of bed in the morning to go about whatever you’re doing that day — don’t take it for granted. Enjoy it to the max. We run a company of young people who race supercars and more importantly, share them with the world. That’s the element that that I think answers this question. I don’t just race cars, because I like it, and it’s fun. We share it because we like it. And it’s fun. We like seeing other people feel this way, and live this way. I want everyone to get out of bed in the morning, and give it 110% because life is a gift, building a business is a gift, having these employees and this team as a gift. Quite honestly, I thank God every day for the ability to wake up, be optimistic, be ambitious, be humble, be hungry, and belief in myself. I think that is what not enough people think every day when they open their eyes. So, the one thing I would encourage the movement that I want most people to believe in that would that could change the world is, is wake up. Believe failure isn’t an option and just get going — change your life. You’ll change the world, you’ll make it a better place. And you will achieve greatness for yourself and for the people around you.

Can our readers follow you on social media?

Sure, but I am not on social media much. I only use it to keep tabs on how Xtreme Xperience is being perceived, but I prefer to do most of my social interaction in person. It makes a bigger impact.

Thank you for these great stories. We wish you only continued success!