Adam Nobel of Hugo Alexander Property Group: “Engage with them often”

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Adam Nobel.

Adam Nobel is a real estate specialist and principle of Hugo Alexander Property Group. With a lifelong love of learning and innovation, he believes close enough is never good enough. He has built a solid business over the past seven years and can talk on marketing, customer service, and consumer demand.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I graduated from university with degrees in international business and a Masters degree majoring in consumer psychology and advertising. I immersed myself in learning how to present products that appealed to people’s emotions. While traveling the globe I started creating impactful brands and invested in my own property investment portfolio while I continued to develop my skills in the advertising world.

Alongside my love for marketing and consumer psychology, I have always had a passion for property, something that started as early as childhood. I sold my thriving marketing agency in favor of pursuing my childhood passion.

While scouring the pages in the real estate section of the newspaper, the number one real estate agent in Brisbane stood out so I approached them and successfully pitched for a job.

I thrived in this position. We won Best Agency REIA Award and I consistently smashed sales records. In 2011 I earned the award of #1 sales agent nationally in the largest real estate franchise globally. The award was for the highest dollar amount of sales. Throughout the years I always wanted to create a culture of service excellence unlike anything that had come before. I identified a need for an independent agency steeped in values, client centric service, and a desire to make clients more profitable. In 2018, I opened Hugo Alexander Property Group, my passion and pride.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

The first apartment I ever listed for sale was on Oxlade Drive in New Farm, Brisbane, and I was on my own without knowing how many people to expect for the Saturday open home showing. I didn’t realize until I arrived that the intercom system had stopped working. In order to let people up and down the lift I had to get into the lift and turn a key. I had 65 groups through the open house in the space of 45 minutes, so I had to keep going up and down as fast as I could with five people in the lift at a time. I could actually hear the Benny Hill soundtrack in my head every time I went up and down the lift. Fortunately for me, the property was vacant so I was able to do this. Although it was like drinking from a fire hose, it was all worth it. By the end of that day I had eight written offers and negotiated a new record price for the sellers. For over a decade now, I’ve ensured I always have a second person to help me out at the open homes — just in case!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

From a very young age I have been surrounded by, and sought out, incredible mentors, teachers and coaches. There are truly too many to mention as each has helped me grow and helped me become who I am today. One that I will mention though was my marketing professor while I was doing my Masters Degree in Business at QUT. He made a huge impact on how I create and view advertising, promotion and marketing. He reminded me of Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society and has many times been judged the best marketing teacher globally. He has also been head of marketing for many global companies such as BMW. His name is Su Mon Wong.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Most people who buy investment properties are not multi millionaires or serial investors. The properties they buy are important to their long term financial security strategy and they really need agencies to be looking at the big picture for them. In my years as an agent, particularly working for other agencies, I noticed there was no long term planning or strategies for people’s properties. I believe that, specifically in the property niche, customer service can open this industry up for a wider target market, simply by being more available and facilitating a process with more “presence”. This provides the consumer market with new opportunities, people who wouldn’t have dabbled in property now are able to do so. Our business benefits from this because our client retention rates are high, our repeat business sales are excellent, and we have a broader client base than our competitors, because we make this so easy.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

I think it comes down to how committed to client experience the owner of the business is. If they care about customer service and creating wow moments then they will map out the entire client journey and all of the touch points and come up with ways to meet and exceed client expectations. They will then hire staff with the same values and train them up on this repeatable and scalable process.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Yes. By continuing to innovate, exceed clients expectations, and raise the bar, other service providers are forced to improve their offerings too, so it does create some competition. One business has the power to elevate the entire industry. I have taken on a role as Chairman of the group Real Estate Reform Queensland to help reform real estate.

Other external factors include changes in technology and the world’s need for engagement. Video is a big part of promoting properties but hardly anyone is doing it to its full potential.

Currently, the industry standard in advertising means showcasing a property in a 60-second video clip. Our videos are multi-layered — with interviews with architects and other industry professionals associated with the properties, and the best video-creating experts to showcase the deep research done. This approach sees the perceived value of the property increase, achieving a higher price. A recent video came in over 9 minutes — a record for the industry. We achieved over 140 inspections, 8 bidders, and a record price. The video has also had over 18,000 views.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

During COVID lockdown, we secured a sale for a multi-million dollar property that was at the heart of a difficult divorce settlement. The couple were not on speaking terms, which meant everything had to be communicated separately to each person.

Added to the communication challenges, the house was due to go to auction in the midst of lockdown. We were faced with cancelling the auction, delaying the clients’ settlement. It would have been easy to park the sale and wait out the lockdown. However, we’re always up to a challenge. Because we spend a lot of time getting to know our clients, we understood the many layers of the situation and made it our mission to find a solution. It wasn’t easy’ we faced many hurdles as we worked to deliver Brisbane’s first Google Hangout live auction. The end result was a sale 400,000 dollars above the price the sellers were considering taking just days earlier.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

It resulted in lots of referrals and repeat business. We have also documented the results of this and other record sales we made during the Covid lockdown and have been nominated for several nation awards as a result.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Put people at the heart of all you do — this is an aspect of business many, especially those just starting out, overlook. We apply ‘design thinking’; it is a process that helps teams understand their customers/clients and design tailored solutions. By knowing who you are servicing, what’s important to them, their likes and dislikes, and conducting a deep dive into their lifestyle, how they interact with consumer brands online and offline, what their goals are and other important insights about them, you are better able to connect with them. This connection builds relationships. Design thinking is a human-centered approach to innovation and many of the world’s leading brands such as Apple, Google, Nike and Samsung have adopted design thinking. Collect data about your current and target clients/ customers, and analyse it. By having a deep interest in developing an understanding of who you are servicing, you develop empathy and understanding of your client/customer. Remember the people who you are working with are people first and foremost. Go above and beyond — You have to give to get. What is something you can do to add value to your service or product offering? We run a real estate agency and found many of our property investment clients had no real strategies in place — everything was reactive. So when they purchased a property, there was no plan on how to maximise tax savings from it and when a tenant moved out, there was no plan for upgrading the property to grow the rental income. We created a 10-year rolling Maintenance and Growth Plan as a complimentary value-add service; it takes us a lot of time, and it’s worth it; our clients love it because we save and make them thousands of dollars, while we improve our client retention and referrals. Keep improving your service — it is important to map out your client/customer touch points, so you can plan, measure and track how you are interacting with them. At each of these touch points, it is good to ask ‘How am I wowing my client? How satisfied are they by my services? What are we doing well or could do better?’ If you are unsure how you are impacting your audience, ask them or look at businesses that are excelling at customer service. Being client-centric means you are always tweaking and adapting your systems and processes, so you can continuously improve across the board. Customer experience should be a systemic approach. Engage with them often — continuous communication is important to build relationships. This means having communication channels that enable your clients/customers to connect with you on a regular basis. Depending on your products or services, this could include digital/ online, phone and face-to-face engagement — make it as personalized and integrated as possible. Think about what interests your client/ customer. By connecting regularly and meaningfully, trust is built as you get to know each other. This is important for brand loyalty, and builds emotional capital for when you have to deliver less than stellar news. Be true to your values — our values are at the heart of all we do. They are integral to every interaction we have with our clients — our values communicate what is important to us. We clearly showcase them on our website and when a new client is researching an agent to work with, our clearly communicated values stand out. The prospective client gets a sneak peak into who we are and what we stand for. Every time we make a decision or try something new, it is a reflection of our values.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Third party endorsement is key. It acts as social proof. I therefore recommend asking for a google review and asking for a video testimonial. I also recommend writing case studies of how you have helped your clients exceed their goals.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

You need to have a unique value proposition (UVP) to stand out. Know who you’re targeting and know who you are and stay true to it. Build a strong brand with your values as the foundation, build a relationship with and deeply engage your clients/ customers (online/ offline), and offer the highest quality service and product offering. You can’t be the best at everything, so focus and deliver on what you promise every time, and when you make mistakes, genuinely and quickly set out to fix it for your client/ customer.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well shucks. Thanks. For some reason my mind goes straight to a few dichotomies. For example, so many people go hungry without food and even more people throw out food. There are huge vacancy rates of commercial buildings and warehouses and at the same time there are record levels of homelessness. Elderly people feel isolated and lonely while parents and single parents don’t have time to spend with their own children who are instead taken care of by an iPad. For me the last one is something I am passionate about. I would love to explore the idea of retirees getting blue cards and spending time with children and youth. This could help tackle loneliness with elderly people and can help the young gain so much wisdom and respect. It can also be a huge aid to busy working parents trying to get ahead for their family. Growing up with a single mum and spending a lot of time with my Grandfather I can see how this can benefit society.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!