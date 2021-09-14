Adam Lupis of ‘The Up & Adam Show’: “Always be yourself”

Not everything works out in your favor, but you should never give up. Always be yourself. Never change for anyone or anything.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Adam Lupis.

Talk show host Adam Lupis shares his passion for the 80s and 90s eras on his YouTube show “The Up & Adam Show” where he interviews notable artists in the music, film and TV spaces. Some of Adam’s recent guests include singer AJA, actors Charles Baker (“Breaking Bad”) and Lillo Brancato Jr. (Sopranos), creator Butch Hartman (Cartoon Network’s “Fairly OddParents”), television host Carlos Bustamante (YTV, Canadian television), and horror host Dead Meat (4.4M subscribers) — and upcoming guests include Jesse Kove (Netflix’s “Cobra Kai”) and storied super villain Robert Davi (“Die Hard,” “James Bond: License to Kill,” and “The Goonies”).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

It’s such a pleasure to be a part of this! Thank you for the opportunity. I grew up in Vaughan, which is a city in Ontario, Canada. I come from an Italian background and grew up with a supportive family. I was never the type of person to work for someone. I’ve always loved being independent.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Beginning at an early age, I would cut my neighbours’ grass for money, which inspired me to start up a barbering career in my basement. As that journey came to an end, a new aspiration arose, which was podcasting and being talk show hosting. I’ve always loved talking to people and, even at a young age, had a dream to be in front of the camera. I guess that comes down to my upbringing. I’m very close with my family and we always shared funny moments together. This opened me up at a young age and has carried over into my adult years.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story I have is when I spoke to actor Lillo Brancato from “A Bronx Tale” and “The Sopranos” and he shared a story about his past drug experiences. I thought it was so funny, and since we are close, it just felt like one friend talking to another. Was very genuine and it felt like an escape for me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When my producer and we were learning how to edit the green screen for my videos, they turned out really bad at first because the lighting and quality were off. I learned to always invest in your passion and never take the cheap route. As a beginner at the time, I didn’t have too much money, so I had to make do with what I had. It was funny to now look back at the older videos with that format.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working with a manager, Melissa Prophet, who manages Joe Pesci and is also a legend in Hollywood. We are working on getting some more really interesting guests on the show. We just booked Frank Stallone, brother of Sylvester Stallone, Joe Cortese from Greenbook and other films, and Lorenzo Antonucci, who is currently working on a Mel Gibson movie!

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

One piece of advice I can give is to never stop pushing through the hardships and always be persistent. If something doesn’t work out in the process, just remember that another door will open for you. It’s all about positivity and resilience. If someone else has done something in life, they’ve already proven it to be possible.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Well, first of all, I’d say it’s important on principle alone. Like, why wouldn’t we want to represent diversity in all walks of life, not only just film and TV? Also, because it’s a more honest look at life. We live in a diverse world with diverse cultures and subcultures. I also think it’s important to have diversity because every culture has something to bring to the table. When we open our eyes to different cultures, we see the amazing things each of us have to offer.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. You will struggle.

2. Make sure to go into something with a big investment so you don’t feel pressured by the budget.

3. Be patient.

4. Not everything works out in your favour, but you should never give up.

5. Always be yourself. Never change for anyone or anything.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Always be open to change. Change is good and allows you to tap into the new generations and what’s currently popular. Creating a buzz is also important. Be sure to make an impact and make yourself noticeable without losing your integrity.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would start a unity movement! We as humans are all united no matter our differences. This includes race, sexuality, class, gender and so on. Our differences make us stronger and bring us together.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family and girlfriend. They have supported me through thick and thin both financially as well as with connections. Without them, none of this would be possible at all. Also, my producer Justin has been a huge help editing my videos and has taken a chance on someone like me. Lastly, the brand I work with “Hardcore Italians” has given me the opportunity to promote their brand and help me grow by marketing my Italian guests. I love how these people take the chance on me because, without support, getting anywhere can be tough, which can tend to be discouraging.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Going in one more round when you don’t think you can, that’s what makes all the difference in your life.” This quote from Rocky Balboa pushes me to go further in my career even when things seem hard. Without the hardships, we will never be able to appreciate the good things that will come.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Martin Scorsese would definitely be the person I would love to have a private breakfast with. I would love to just pick his brain and ask about his amazing career. In my eyes, he’s literally the best director in the history of cinema and has created some of my all-time favourite films, like “Goodfellas,” “Mean Streets,” “Casino,” and “Shutter Island.”

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram: @theupandadamshow and YouTube:

https://youtube.com/channel/UCDZ3DVgBYj1hGn5IFsOz9UA.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!