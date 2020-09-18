Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Adam K Veron Points out the Things to Avoid While in Self-Isolation to Safeguard Your Health

Sticking firmly to a healthy routine could prove to be quite challenging when you are confined to your home 24×7. You may be heading towards a health crisis if you are not cautious. When you are compelled to stay self-isolated, you must avoid doing certain vital things to promote good health and maintain overall well-being. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Self-Isolation
Self-Isolation

Sticking firmly to a healthy routine could prove to be quite challenging when you are confined to your home 24×7. You may be heading towards a health crisis if you are not cautious. When you are compelled to stay self-isolated, you must avoid doing certain vital things to promote good health and maintain overall well-being. While on self-isolation in your own home, the going could get tough. 

You could be feeling quite frustrated and depressed because you cannot mingle freely with your friends, colleagues, and relatives. Adam K Veron believes that staying locked up inside your house with no hopes of stepping out for ‘God knows how long’-this feeling could make you quite vulnerable to mental and other emotional issues. 

Whether you are working non-stop, forgetting to have your usual meals, or snacking too much, your self-isolation days at your home could adversely impact your health and overall well-being if you fail to come up with an effective game plan.

Vital Things to Avoid Says Adam K Veron

Not Having a Routine

Even though it is quite enticing to avoid following a daily routine while working from home during self-isolation, it is of pivotal importance to stick to a routine. Experts believe that human beings are rhythmic animals. So it would be immensely helpful to adjust to your new ways of life while operating from home if you follow a daily routine. 

A pre-determined routine could give you a sense of direction, control, and comfort and go a long way to boost your productivity and infuse some degree of discipline in whatever you do during the self-isolation period. 

Fortunately, you could now skip the tiring and dreaded commute every day, however, you must necessarily consider mapping out your day for including things such as regular exercises, 

A nourishing breakfast, fixed start time, and even a pre-determined finish time, etc. so that your life is disciplined even during the self-isolation period.

Not Mapping out Your Meals

Your kitchen is only a few steps from your workstation now, hence, it is possible to get whatever seems handy and whenever you are hungry. You often have no time to think of the food you are grabbing is healthy or not. You must have a healthy diet if you wish to sustain your energy and vitality levels all through the working day and support your cognitive and immune function. It is best to keep some time aside every weekend to prep all your weekday lunches and make sure that you have organized some healthy and easy-to-fix snacks well in advance so you may not have to devote any time to organize any snacks throughout the week. Adam K Veron suggests that you must consider scheduling dedicated meal times every single day of the week.

Skipping Meals

You simply cannot skip meals since that can trigger blood sugar issues and your energy levels may drop drastically. Hence, it is important to have healthy and well-balanced food at pre-determined slots during the day. Have a healthy breakfast and nourishing lunch on time despite a hectic schedule at work. Do not indulge in snacking all day just because you are failing to keep track of your mealtimes. You must do a thorough meal planning well in advance for the entire week.

Conclusion

Avoid doing the things mentioned above. Moreover, it is a mistake not to having a line of demarcation between rest & work. You need to wind down at the end of the workday. Separate home space from workspace with the intention of creating a tangible boundary between home and work. You could stay focused while working and easily switch off once the working day is over. Avoid working nonstop. 

Adam K. Veron

Adam Veron, Chief Executive Officer

Adam Veron is a Experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the investment management industry. Skilled in Negotiation, Budgeting, Business Planning, Operations Management, and Sales. Strong business development professional with over 20 years of Marketing and Networking experience.https://adamkverongrant.com/ https://www.facebook.com/adam.veron.92

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Adam K Veron
Community//

Adam K Veron & nbsp; on & nbsp; Combating Mental Health Issues Triggered by the COVID-19 Pandemic

by Adam Veron
Adam K. Veron
Community//

Adam K Veron on Three Ways to Manage Mental Wellbeing amid COVID-19

by Adam Veron
Wellness Tips for Children
Community//

Adam Veron Shares Some Wellness Tips for Children during COVID-19

by Adam Veron

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.